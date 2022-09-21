Read full article on original website
KIMT
Pay increases for two sets of workers approved by Rochester School Board
ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to increase pay for Education Support Professionals (ESPs), formerly known as paraprofessionals. “An Education Support Professional has a vital role in the success of the mission of the Rochester Public Schools,” says Laura Denny, the union rep for ESPs. “It is our hope that the gains in this contract will help us to retain our valuable employees as well as attract new ones, in an effort to support all students.”
KAAL-TV
2 SE Minnesota schools recognized as ‘Schools of Excellence’
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association (MESPA) announced two southeast Minnesota schools have been validated as a Minnesota School of Excellence. Kasson-Mantorville Elementary and Hawthorne Elementary in Albert Lea are two of only four schools that were recognized in the state. MESPA says the...
Rochester mayor 'beyond angry' over school swatting calls made across Minnesota
Rochester, Minnesota Mayor Kim Norton shared her disgust over the hoax "active shooter" calls made to 16 Minnesota school districts on Wednesday. One of the schools was Rochester's Lourdes High School. "What kind of person thinks this is okay? I urge law enforcement to find this person or persons and...
Public Land Auction Coming to Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prospective land buyers in the Rochester area will have their chance to bid on public property in Rochester next month. The DNR recently announced a public land auction that’s set to happen in Rochester on October 21. Officials say they will auction off parcels available in Houston and Anoka Counties.
KIMT
Mental health resources offered after hoax 911 call; deputies resigned to seeing "dead children"
ROCHESTER, Minn. - It was a tense day for our area as first responders rushed to the scene of active shooter calls at local school districts on Wednesday. While every call turned out to be a hoax, the emotional stress when responding to these types of incidents is very real.
KAAL-TV
Multiple Minnesota schools receive false active shooter calls
(ABC 6 News) – Following a law enforcement response at Rochester Lourdes High School Sept. 21, ABC 6 News confirmed that multiple schools in our coverage area received what seem to be false calls about active shooters. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reported the Minnesota Fusion Center is...
Country superstar Luke Bryan draws 20,000 fans to tiny Eyota, MN Saturday for his "Farm Tour"
20,000 lucky people are going to get to see Luke Bryan on a farm in Eyota, Minnesota on Saturday. The appearance by the country music superstar is part of his “Farm Tour” and it will stop by the Garland Dairy Farm.
mprnews.org
State officials: One person likely behind hoax school shooting calls in Minnesota
State public safety officials now say there were at least 15 “swatting incidents” across Minnesota on Wednesday, in which schools were targeted by a series of hoax calls claiming there was a shooting or someone with a gun on campus. “Swatting” involves making hoax calls to law enforcement...
KAAL-TV
RST announces Delta mainline flights to MSP
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester International Airport announced it will start Delta Mainline service between Rochester and the Minneapolis-St. Paul airport in November. The increase in aircraft size brings more seats back into the RST market. For information on booking, click here.
Has Rochester Really Seen Snow… In September?!?
Our Minnesota weather rollercoaster is definitely on a downward swing this week with way cooler temperatures, but at least there isn't any snow in the forecast. Because, yes, it HAS snowed in Rochester in September. Being an amateur weather geek, I'm always fascinated by the weather that impacts our lives,...
Reporter/anchor Beret Leone leaving Rochester for new role at WCCO
A new face is joining the WCCO-TV team in the Twin Cities. Beret Leone is swapping Rochester for the Twin Cities, where she'll be a morning reporter for WCCO. Her last day at KTTC-TV was Tuesday. The Minnesota native joined KTTC, the NBC affiliate news station for the Rochester area,...
KAAL-TV
Mayo Clinic Health System kicks off $14.9 million dollar enhancement project in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) -Mayo Clinic Health System kicked off its $14.9 million campus enhancement and modernization project in Albert Lea Thursday. This expansion is so important to the people in and around Albert Lea who come here for care. This project is intended to modernize and expand on an already...
'Swatting' Calls, Threats Targeting Schools Across Minnesota
There have multiple threats today alone.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic Health System to spend nearly $15 million improving Albert Lea campus
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Mayo Clinic Health System held a ceremonial wall-breaking Thursday to celebrate a $14.9 million enhancement and modernization project at its Albert Lea campus. "This project has been years in the making, and I'm thrilled to see our vision become reality," says Dr. Robert Albright, regional...
Major Airline Making It Easier To Fly Out Of Rochester
A major airline announced it was adding a new service that will make it easier to fly out of Rochester International Airport this fall. I'm a little ashamed to admit that after having lived in Rochester for over a decade now, I've only flown out of Rochester International Airport (RST) one time, last spring when my wife and I took a trip to the Outer Banks. We flew on United Airlines' connecting flight that took us non-stop from RST here in Minnesota to O'Hare Airport in Chicago where we boarded another flight to Norfolk, Virginia.
KAAL-TV
Delayed Justice, Michael Eide’s story
(ABC 6 News) – September was supposed to mark the start of an Olmsted County murder trial that has been delayed five years. By the time the expected trial date arrives in March 2023, it will have been six years since the crime. In 2018, 41-year-old Antonio Beasley was...
This Minnesota Company Put Up A Weird Statue At It’s World Headquarters
Take a moment to think of an object that unifies a family. Some might go with a Bible, others may pick something electronic like a TV, and others still might have an object that stands out to them/their family as a unifying object. What about the common fork? I mean we all eat, right? Maybe we don't always make it a habit of eating as a unit, but I'm sure you've got memories of eating as a family. One Minnesota company has taken the everyday object that is a fork, actually thousands of them, and turned it into a 25-foot-tall symbol of unity for not only its company but also the fork stands for the employees that work there. I'm talking about the one and only Minnesota-made Hormel Foods.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man convicted of injuring 3 women with machete
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who was charged with multiple counts of assault after allegedly injuring 3 women with a machete was found guilty by a jury on Thursday. Omar Abudakar Maani, 25, was charged with three counts of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon after an incident at the Cascade Creek Apartments in NW Rochester on July 7, 2021.
KIMT
Five people hurt in Olmsted County collision
EYOTA TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Five people were hurt in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon in Olmsted County. It happened just after 1:30 pm on Highway 14 near County Road 102. The Minnesota State Patrol says Omar Aweis Abbas, 27 of Rochester, was driving east and Greg Arvin Wright, 57 of Kasson, was following behind. The State Patrol says Abbas had to stop for another vehicle that was stopped in the eastbound lane and was hit by Wright.
