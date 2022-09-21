Read full article on original website
Board of Elections see increase in inquiries about election security
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As elections offices across the United States prepare for the upcoming election, officials say they're being inundated with public records requests asking for documents or data pertaining to elections and fraud. The amount of work required to fulfill these public information requests is taking time away...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Democrats voice concerns ahead of ‘Save America’ rally in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Dozens of state and local democrats gathered at 1898 Memorial Park, in opposition to the platforms and ideals of Representative Ted Budd and former President Donald Trump ahead of Friday’s “Save America” rally. The North Carolina Democratic Party donning the phrase “This...
EPA set to announce new environmental justice, civil rights program in North Carolina
North Carolina leaders visiting the White House this week heard an early version of an announcement coming Saturday at a site tied to the start of the environmental justice movement.
bpr.org
North Carolina Medicaid expansion hits Certificate of Need snag
For years, Medicaid expansion has been a contentious issue in North Carolina. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has supported the measure, while Republican legislative leaders have opposed it. There’s been a shift recently, though: Republican leaders now support expansion and a holdup on the measure centers on disagreements over the state’s...
WRAL
How to request a mail-in ballot in North Carolina
WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie shows you the steps you have to take in North Carolina that you don't in some other states. Reporter: Laura LesliePhotographer: Josie ZimmerWeb Editor: Mark Bergin.
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
collinsvilledailynews.com
North Carolina's Berger says hospital association proposal on certificate of need is not real reform
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger believes a recent proposal from the North Carolina Healthcare Association to amend the state's certificate of need laws is more about optics than real reform. The NCHA, which has traditionally opposed certificate of need reforms, sent a proposal to...
publicradioeast.org
NC Senate leader called hospitals' Medicaid expansion order "Not a serious proposal"
Expectations that a Medicaid expansion agreement in North Carolina are nigh have been short-circuited for now as Senate leader Phil Berger called an offer by the state's hospitals “not a serious proposal.”. The North Carolina Healthcare Association proposed an expansion plan that contained changes to medical construction and service...
WXII 12
Elections: New Report shows whether North Carolina schools follow the law
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new report examines whether North Carolina schools are following the law when it comes to voter registration. This is High School Voter Registration week — an effort to help get students involved in democracy. The law in North Carolina requires school districts to provide...
Another law enforcement group weighs in on North Carolina Senate race
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The race for the U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina sometimes feels like a duel of law enforcement officials on Main Street at High Noon, with agents lining up behind the candidates’ positions related to law enforcement. Rep. Ted Budd (R-Advance), the Republican nominee, is the latest to draw in this […]
The race tightens: Beasley closes in on Budd in latest North Carolina Senate poll
Budd in May led Beasley by 6.8 percentage points in a projected head-to-head battle to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr, but the latest WJZY/Emerson College/The Hill Poll released Tuesday shows that lead inside the 3-point margin of error, 45.6%-43.2%.
wunc.org
Some North Carolinians outraged by proposed Chemours expansion
Derek Martin lives about two miles away from the Chemours Fayetteville Works facility. The 58-year-old veteran bought his home in 2003. He's worried that his pool may be full of PFAS, especially because it’s filled with well water. "After years of taking it to the pool place to... balance...
Southern Baptists cut ties with LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
Governor Cooper tours Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina
September is hunger action month, an initiative to help inspire people to take action and raise awareness and help people experiencing food insecurity.
publicradioeast.org
ENC school districts capture share of $300 million lottery-funded grants
Nine school districts, including three in eastern North Carolina, will share more than $300 million in new state lottery-funded grant awards for school construction, renovation projects, and other capital improvements. Many were in areas hard hit by natural disasters in recent years. The Greene County School District was awarded $50...
publicradioeast.org
Former finance director for NC town pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000
Federal prosecutors say the former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, who served as Spring Lake's finance director, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
newbernnow.com
North Carolina Attorney Opens New Practice, The Biggs Law Firm
Laurie B. Biggs continues to offer clients a hallmark of legal advocacy in the turning point of her career. With years of experience and accreditation as a leading bankruptcy attorney, Laurie B. Biggs is proud to announce the establishment of her new practice, Biggs Law Firm, PLLC, effective September 1, 2022. After a successful tenure at North Carolina’s prominent bankruptcy firm Stubbs Perdue, Ms. Biggs and her team will carry over their legal talent and hands-on approach to a new chapter together. The firm will continue to represent clients throughout North Carolina, with offices in Raleigh and New Bern. The attorneys at the Biggs Law Firm are licensed to practice in all state and federal courts in North Carolina.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina AG wants state Supreme Court to allow lawsuits against two paper companies
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Attorney General wants the state Supreme Court to allow lawsuits to proceed against two paper companies allegedly created by DuPont to avoid liability for contamination. Solicitor General Ryan Parks argued before the high court on Monday that DuPont created two new companies...
