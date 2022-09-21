Read full article on original website
publicradioeast.org
Tour aims to bolster public confidence in NC elections
With the 2022 midterms weeks away, elections officials, attorneys and cyber-security experts are striving to bolster public confidence in North Carolina's voting system. Cumberland County Board of Elections member Linda Devore says widespread, individual voter fraud is virtually non-existent. "We see isolated cases, we have isolated ballots that we may...
Former finance director for NC town pleads guilty to embezzling more than $500,000
Federal prosecutors say the former finance director of a North Carolina town pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $500,000 from the town. The Fayetteville Observer reports that the office of U.S. Attorney Michael Easley announced that Gay Cameron Tucker, who served as Spring Lake's finance director, pleaded guilty to embezzlement from a local government receiving federal funds and aggravated identity theft.
NC Senate leader called hospitals' Medicaid expansion order "Not a serious proposal"
Expectations that a Medicaid expansion agreement in North Carolina are nigh have been short-circuited for now as Senate leader Phil Berger called an offer by the state's hospitals “not a serious proposal.”. The North Carolina Healthcare Association proposed an expansion plan that contained changes to medical construction and service...
The stranding of marine mammals, like dolphins, in ENC will be further studied thanks to NOAA grants
Two North Carolina organizations have received federal grant money to support their efforts to respond to stranded marine mammals — like dolphins. At the University of North Carolina at Wilmington, the funds will be used for response to marine mammal strandings in southern North Carolina -- with an emphasis on the bottlenose dolphin -- as well as how human interaction impacts their health. The grant totaled just under $100,000.
ENC school districts capture share of $300 million lottery-funded grants
Nine school districts, including three in eastern North Carolina, will share more than $300 million in new state lottery-funded grant awards for school construction, renovation projects, and other capital improvements. Many were in areas hard hit by natural disasters in recent years. The Greene County School District was awarded $50...
North Carolina makes pitch to host 2027 World University Games
North Carolina has made one more pitch to host the 2027 World University Games, as the committee evaluating the state’s bid visited the region. A panel of the International University Sports Federation the Executive Mansion yesterday, where Gov. Roy Cooper presented its members with an official bid book. The...
State attorneys say DuPont spin-offs should be liable for PFAS contamination
The North Carolina Supreme Court heard arguments this week in a case involving P-FAS contamination. At issue is whether the state can sue holding companies created by DuPont, which once operated a plant in Fayetteville that's responsible for dumping chemicals into the Cape Fear River. Ryan Park is an attorney...
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
Weather likely caused two fish kills in eastern North Carolina this month
A grassroots organization that works to protect the waters of eastern North Carolina says there were two separate fish kills in a small coastal community this month. On September 13th, a person in Sneads Ferry reported to Coastal Carolina Riverwatch that there were dead fish of all sizes in a Chadwick Shores neighborhood pond.
NC education department survey will be used to overhaul school performance grades statewide
The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is beginning a process to overhaul school performance grades and is seeking public input through a new survey. The state’s A-F performance grades were developed so communities could better understand the quality of the state’s public schools, but many believe the current model puts too much weight on student achievement determined by testing. The survey will gather feedback from parents, teachers, students, and community members about the state’s current school grading approach and how school quality might be better measured.
Woman suspected in kidnapping shot after firing on NC State Trooper
Officials say a woman suspected in a kidnapping attempt was shot and wounded after she fired on a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The patrol was notified early Tuesday of several hit-and-run crashes between McDowell and Burke counties and a kidnapping on Interstate 40. When patrol Sgt....
