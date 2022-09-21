The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction is beginning a process to overhaul school performance grades and is seeking public input through a new survey. The state’s A-F performance grades were developed so communities could better understand the quality of the state’s public schools, but many believe the current model puts too much weight on student achievement determined by testing. The survey will gather feedback from parents, teachers, students, and community members about the state’s current school grading approach and how school quality might be better measured.

