Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Best Burger In PasadenaPeter DillsPasadena, CA
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 LA Restaurants for Comforting Ramen BowlsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
New York Knicks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Human nature is a complicated thing, especially when looking through the lens of NBA basketball. People are somehow beautiful and ugly at the same time. One of the uglier sides of human nature is the need to find blame. When anything doesn’t go according to plan, we tend to seek a scapegoat. Sometimes, the blame is assigned unfairly.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Has Played More Games In The Last Three Seasons Than Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, And Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he's healthy. He is a dominant two-way force that is consistently impactful on both ends of the floor. This past season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis averaged 23.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.1 APG, and 2.3 BPG.
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T
Bosh says James has set the new standard of great players in the league
Lakers News: Recent Lakers Coach Discusses Cavaliers' Early LeBron James Workout
A second-generation NBA journeyman point guard and Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach recently discussed LeBron James's workout for Cleveland Cavaliers personnel prior to the 2003 NBA draft.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Denied He Disrespected LeBron James And Explained His 'Crown' Gesture: "It Was Nothing Against LeBron. That's My Last Name. It Means Crown."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has come a long way since first playing in the NBA. He has added a lot of muscle and only improved with each passing season. Now, ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, Giannis is the best player in the league in the opinion of most fans. It implies...
Opinion: The Cleveland Cavaliers Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On September 21, DeMarcus Cousins is still a free agent, and I think that the Cleveland Cavaliers should sign him. Last year, he played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks.
Ramona Shelburne on Anthony Davis being called injury-prone: ‘He’s played in more games…since 2019 than either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George’
Though Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is certainly considered to be one of the most talented players in the entire NBA when healthy, he also has earned a widespread reputation of being very injury-prone. Not only has he missed a lot of games during his NBA career, but...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Is Hardly The Most Injury-Prone L.A. Superstar
Over the last several seasons, Los Angeles Lakers star power forward Anthony Davis has seen his perception league-wide take a bit of a tumble, as the 29-year-old has often found himself saddled to the team's bench in his civilian garb. TNT analyst/Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley has resorted to nicknaming the eight-time All-Star big man "Street Clothes" as a result of his frequent absences. But how deserved is such a moniker, really?
Sixers Rival Celtics Suspend Ime Udoka for Entire Season
Former Sixers assistant Ime Udoka has been suspended by the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Bill Simmons Reveals If Robert Sarver Hadn't Agreed To Sell The Phoenix Suns, Adam Silver Would Have Used Michael Jordan To Serve The 'Death Blow' To Sarver
After being stuck in mediocrity for a while, the Phoenix Suns are finally making some progress in the NBA. Over the last two seasons, the Suns have become one of the best teams in the league. The credit for this turnaround goes to the rise of Devin Booker. Booker took...
Yardbarker
Lakers: LeBron James ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of NBA After Robert Sarver Announces He’s Selling Suns
When news came down that the NBA was suspending Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fining him $10 million after an investigation into his conduct, many were extremely critical of the ruling. And once again, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was at the forefront in speaking out.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reveals His Top 5 Players In The NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Is The Best of The Best
The NBA is in a pretty interesting place right now. As the older generation of NBA greats begins to fade, a new cast of characters is taking up the mantle and slowly edging out the same guys they grew up admiring. The result has been a rapidly-changing league that has...
76 greatest NBA players ever: Where Rockets rank in HoopsHype’s updated list
Edition one of the HoopsHype 75 went well enough that many people liked it better than the official NBA one, so our sister publication is doing another round. The catch is that they’re adding another player to make it a 76-deep list, since this is the league’s 76th season.
LeBron James Followed In Michael Jordan And Other NBA Greats’ Footsteps By Going Bald, And The Internet Has Thoughts
LeBron James has finally shaved his head, and the Internet has thoughts.
Yardbarker
Hilarious Graphic Explains LeBron James’ Dominance
He might now be part of the struggling Los Angeles Lakers but there was a time when every team that LeBron James played on seemed to only win. James’ time with the Miami Heat from 2011 to 2014 was particularly impressive. During that period, the Heat were on a...
Giannis finally opens up on crown gesture that fans thought taunted LeBron and Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers may have won the NBA championship for the 2019-20 campaign, but on one night early that season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks got to feel like kings. They defeated L.A. on Dec. 19, 111-104, and Antetokounmpo made a “crown” gesture that some may have interpreted...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
