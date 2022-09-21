Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
2 men injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, says Hamilton Co. OEM
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Two men were injured while rock climbing on Mowbray Mountain Friday, Hamilton County OEM says. Several agencies responded to a high fall accident located on 354 Montlake Road at the base of the mountain:. One of the men, a 24-year-old, fell 30-40 feet and hit...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s our first pizza break on the daily refresh , with New York Pizza Department. You can nominate a local small business for their very own pizza break. Any small business with 20 people or less.
WTVC
Veteran suicide crisis continues & a woman in GA works to keep her husband's memory alive
CHATTANOOGA, Tn — A follow up this week to a Price of Freedom story we told you 2 years ago. Matt McCarthy was an EOD or a bomb tech in the Army. He completed several combat deployments. He then left the military and settled down. He started a life...
WTVC
Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WTVC
It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
WTVC
Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
WTVC
Chattanooga Clergy asking to meet with HCSO, want SRO in East Ridge High arrest removed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Chattanooga Clergy for Justice is asking HCSO for the immediate removal of an SRO at East Ridge High School involved in a recent arrest incident. They are also asking to meet with HCSO and a DOJ representative to discuss changes to the departments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Man charged in Dade County gas station shooting Thursday, sheriff's office says
DADE COUNTY, GA. — A man is facing charges in a Dade County gas station shooting that happened Thursday, the Dade County Sheriff's Office says. They say the shooting happened at the Mapco Gas Station on Deer Head Cove Road:. When deputies arrived, DCSO says both the shooter and...
WTVC
8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
WTVC
Latina Professionals of Chattanooga giving back to Puerto Ricans in need
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We are a week into Hispanic heritage month and one organization wants to use their influence to help Puerto Ricans in need. The Latina Professionals of Chattanooga is pledging their support to the island. During the Hispanic heritage month, the organization will be hosting several events...
WTVC
Snap Dragon Hemp: High-quality CBD for maximum relief and relaxation, Valley Vibes
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robert Scott from Snap Dragon Hemp is on the show to talk about high-quality CBD that you need for maximum relief and relaxation. And he talks about Valley Vibes, a music plus arts festival.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVC
Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
WTVC
East Ridge High School students protest arrest incident, McRae steps down as SRO
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Tyler McCrae's attorney says the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office approved his request to be removed from his SRO position and be placed back on patrol. EARLIER:. SRO Tyler McCrae's attorney says he isn't on administrative leave, but is requesting to switch back to patrol...
WTVC
Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
WTVC
Roller rink runaround: Chattanooga family considering legal action against skating center
The high pitched buzz of Anora Martin's electric wheelchair whips through the air. The eight-year-old expertly navigates the turf, benches and trees at Cambridge Square, before coming to a halt near her dad Robert. A former Marine, Robert's stoic demeanor vanishes around his daughter, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy...
WTVC
Chattanooga crime rates trending down, but may rise for holidays, Chief Murphy says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy says Hamilton County is trending down when it comes to crime rates this year compared to last year. But, with the holiday season quickly approaching, there is one area of crime that has seen a spike: theft. We're monitoring, and checking...
WTVC
The Queen Connector: Find your bullseye
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Donna Christian - Lowe is connecting you to people, information, and resources that help you live your best life!. Donna has a unique ability to connect people from all backgrounds of life - and it's common to see businesses - large and small, politicians from both sides of the aisle, mayors, senators, congressman, TV and radio personalities and everyday people from all walks of life with Donna. Donna is a natural redhead with that high energy and exciting personality that is contagious to those around her.
WTVC
Hamilton County Schools reviewing SRO procedures following East Ridge High arrest incident
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A viral arrest incident between an SRO and an East Ridge High School student has some asking if the way conflicts are handled in needs to change. Now, Hamilton County Schools said in a release that they will be reviewing their policies, procedures, and training concerning SRO's.
WTVC
Watch: Hour-long body camera video shows more context for East Ridge High student arrest
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Body camera footage from an incident involving an SRO arresting a student at East Ridge High School has been released by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. The video is over an hour long and was uploaded to YouTube. An affidavit shows 18-year-old Tauris Sledge was...
Comments / 0