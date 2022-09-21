ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It’s our first pizza break on the daily refresh , with New York Pizza Department. You can nominate a local small business for their very own pizza break. Any small business with 20 people or less.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Say yes to the dress Chattanooga! The Gowns for Good luncheon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Joel Henderson talks about Say yes to the dress Chattanooga!!! The Gowns for Good luncheon and live fashion show benefit will directly help uninsured neighbors in need receive access to a primary care medical home. Gowns for Good will be held November 2nd at Gilma Event Hall in Chattanooga. Volunteers in Medicine Chattanooga, Inc. (VIM Chattanooga) is a full service medical clinic that opened its doors on May 5, 2005. It provides primary and preventative health care to financially eligible individuals and families of Hamilton and surrounding counties in Tennessee and Georgia who otherwise have no access to public or private health insurance. The clinic is in the 5900 Building, Suite 1400, in Eastgate, next door to the Eastgate Library. To learn more about Gowns for Good event sponsorship opportunities contact info@vim-chatt.org.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scarborough, ME
Accidents
City
Calhoun, GA
Local
Maine Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
City
Scarborough, ME
Scarborough, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Calhoun, GA
Crime & Safety
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Ryleigh Ledford

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for September 22nd, 2022 goes to Ryleigh Ledford. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

It's always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail talks about how it’s always Sunday Funday at Chattanooga Market! Fresh farm produce, art & crafts, live music on the Lodge Cast Iron Sizzle Stage and the best food trucks in town. It’s the place to be every Sunday!. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Friends of the Library's Boot Scootin' for Books at the First Street Square in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Kathy Davini talks about the Friends of the Library (Fola) invite you to enjoy Boot Scootin’ for Books on Sept. 30, at the First Street Square in Cleveland, Tennessee! Please, bring your blankets and chairs to enjoy the evening. Stores will be open for shopping and offering special discounts, restaurants will be open and food trucks will be on site!
CLEVELAND, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Medical Center#911#Accident#Scarborough Police
WTVC

8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival at Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Kenyatta Ashford and Ricky Moore talk about the 8th Annual Tennessee Whiskey Festival will take place in Chattanooga at the Miller Plaza in downtown Chattanooga on Saturday, September 24, 2022. Also, take part in an intimate Whiskey Supper Experience in the Waterhouse Pavilion in Downtown Chattanooga. This intimate outdoor Whiskey Supper features award-winning Chef Ricky Moore. This curated dinner will feature whiskey pairings featuring Uncle Nearest Tennessee Whiskey. A percentage of proceeds benefits the Future Ready Institute at Brainerd High School.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WTVC

Man struck, killed by vehicle in Cleveland Tuesday night

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A man walking across the street in Cleveland was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to Cleveland Police. Spokeswoman Sgt. Evie West says the accident happened at about 8:30 on Keith Street near Hackberry Drive NW. The man was struck by a northbound...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Star Power: 'Twin.Doctors.J' on TikTok and Instagram have joined CHI Memorial

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Dr. Jeremy Hogstrom and Dr. Jermaine Hogstrom talk about how they have joined CHI Memorial Internal Medicine Associates on Hixson Pike earlier this month. Chattanooga natives, they moved away for high school, moved back to attend UTC, where they received undergraduate degrees. While at UTC, they were student volunteers at CHI Memorial and were later hired as phlebotomists before entering medical school.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

The Queen Connector: Find your bullseye

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Donna Christian - Lowe is connecting you to people, information, and resources that help you live your best life!. Donna has a unique ability to connect people from all backgrounds of life - and it's common to see businesses - large and small, politicians from both sides of the aisle, mayors, senators, congressman, TV and radio personalities and everyday people from all walks of life with Donna. Donna is a natural redhead with that high energy and exciting personality that is contagious to those around her.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy