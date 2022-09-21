Read full article on original website
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
golfmagic.com
RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf
Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
After claiming move to LIV Golf was to 'spend time with the kids,' Patrick Reed will play five events in September, 26 in 2022
As a means of deflecting talk that they were making a jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for financial reasons, numerous players insisted a reduced workload was the reason they chose the upstart league backed by Saudi financing. But with a slip in his Official World Golf Ranking...
Patrick Cantlay claims 'contentious' battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will be a 'blip on the radar' in 10 years and believes there will be an intervention to end the sport's civil war... as he 'finds it funny that people are so amped up'
Patrick Cantlay believes the contentious ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will look like a 'blip on the radar' in 10 years' time as he admits he does not get as emotional about the situation as some of his fellow professionals. Golf's civil war has left the...
Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf
Dustin Johnson is on the most meaningless hot streak of his career. The post Dustin Johnson Is Playing Some of the Best Golf of His Career, but No One Cares Because of LIV Golf appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 2 of the Presidents Cup
The U.S. sends out two of Thursday's winning pairs (and one that didn't), while the International team has a completely new lineup for the best-ball format.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards
Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson’s eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf’s biggest stage.
thecomeback.com
Greg Norman’s LIV Golf pitch on Capitol Hill blasted by GOP
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman went to Capitol Hill seeking support for the Saudi-backed startup from the Republican Study Committee, but his pitch hasn’t been well-received by all members of the GOP. “LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties,” LIV...
RSC chairman offers to host Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus amid PGA feud with LIV Golf
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he’d like to invite PGA golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to meet with the conservative caucus to discuss the league’s differences with LIV Golf after hearing from LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1
It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Trevor Immelman wasn't having ANY of Greg Norman's well wishes for his team
The 2022 Presidents Cup, unfortunately, looks like it's once again headed toward a predictable finish after the heavily favored Americans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after Day 1 at Quail Hollow. But that doesn't mean there can't still be plenty of drama—especially if you look on Twitter. Ahead...
EXCLUSIVE: Luke Donald admits golf has never been more fractured amid LIV Golf controversy... as he opens up on the daunting challenge of 'bringing 12 guys together' as Ryder Cup captain while the sport is ripping itself apart
One of the workers of a sporting miracle is recalling the madness of a simpler time. It's all there and clear in his memories, details of the absurd and mundane in a comeback for the ages. A decade ago this month? It could have been yesterday. And so Luke Donald...
Golf.com
Kevin Kisner lets loose: Kiz holds court on Phil Mickelson, Jay Monahan and teasing teammates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stand-up act didn’t have an audience. So he left. It was a few minutes after 2:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, and Kevin Kisner and five of his Team USA Presidents Cup teammates were stationed at podiums inside a tent at Quail Hollow. This is how they handled pre-tournament press conferences this week — half the team, all at once, quotes and takes coming out like water from a fire hydrant — and the reporter hurd hadn’t fully gotten to Kis yet, so he headed for the door. A staffer pulled him back.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf
The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
