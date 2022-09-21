ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News

Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

RUMOUR: Presidents Cup player has "agreed" to join LIV Golf

Chile's Mito Pereira has already "agreed" to join LIV Golf and he is expected to link up with the Saudi-backed circuit after making his debut at the Presidents Cup, an insider has told GolfMagic. Pereira, who threw away his chances of winning the US PGA Championship with a double-bogey six...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#Ryder Cup#European#International#Quail Hollow#Americans#Liv Golf#The St
Daily Mail

Patrick Cantlay claims 'contentious' battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will be a 'blip on the radar' in 10 years and believes there will be an intervention to end the sport's civil war... as he 'finds it funny that people are so amped up'

Patrick Cantlay believes the contentious ongoing battle between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour will look like a 'blip on the radar' in 10 years' time as he admits he does not get as emotional about the situation as some of his fellow professionals. Golf's civil war has left the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Austonia

Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards

Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson’s eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf’s biggest stage.
AUSTIN, TX
thecomeback.com

Greg Norman’s LIV Golf pitch on Capitol Hill blasted by GOP

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman went to Capitol Hill seeking support for the Saudi-backed startup from the Republican Study Committee, but his pitch hasn’t been well-received by all members of the GOP. “LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties,” LIV...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results, standings: Stars push Americans to commanding lead after Day 1

It was easy (and maybe even en vogue) to be optimistic about the 2022 Presidents Cup entering Day 1 foursomes action Thursday. Perhaps that was wishful thinking or simply a nod of goodwill to those on both sides of the matches that stuck around to play this event rather than defecting to LIV Golf. Whatever the case, the United States put an end to it early and often, once again racing out to a massive lead to start the festivities at Quail Hollow.
GOLF
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Luke Donald admits golf has never been more fractured amid LIV Golf controversy... as he opens up on the daunting challenge of 'bringing 12 guys together' as Ryder Cup captain while the sport is ripping itself apart

One of the workers of a sporting miracle is recalling the madness of a simpler time. It's all there and clear in his memories, details of the absurd and mundane in a comeback for the ages. A decade ago this month? It could have been yesterday. And so Luke Donald...
GOLF
Golf.com

Kevin Kisner lets loose: Kiz holds court on Phil Mickelson, Jay Monahan and teasing teammates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stand-up act didn’t have an audience. So he left. It was a few minutes after 2:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, and Kevin Kisner and five of his Team USA Presidents Cup teammates were stationed at podiums inside a tent at Quail Hollow. This is how they handled pre-tournament press conferences this week — half the team, all at once, quotes and takes coming out like water from a fire hydrant — and the reporter hurd hadn’t fully gotten to Kis yet, so he headed for the door. A staffer pulled him back.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf

The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.
GOLF
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy