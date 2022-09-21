Read full article on original website
Volleyball Drops Back-and-Forth Battle with Towson
STONY BROOK, N.Y. – After defeating St. Francis Brooklyn on Wednesday to close out non-conference play, Stony Brook welcomed Towson to town for a two-day matchup with the Tigers but it was the visitors who took the strong back-and-forth battle in three sets, 24-26, 27-29, 19-25. The Seawolves opened the first set leading 14-10 before a timeout by Towson switched the momentum. Towson took the advantage late and captured the first set 26-24.
Stony Brook Set to Resume CAA Play on Saturday at Richmond: 5 Things to Know
THE MATCHUP: The Seawolves are set to travel to Richmond to go head-to-head with the Spiders on Saturday, September 24, at 2 p.m. The game will air on FloFootball with Bob Black (play-by-play), Chris Anderson (analyst), and Sean Robertson (sideline) on the call. Stony Brook is 4-3 all-time against Richmond and has posted a 1-2 record at Robins Stadium. The Seawolves and Spiders last met on October 23, 2021, at LaValle Stadium on Long Island. Stony Brook knocked off Richmond, 27-14, behind a stout defensive performance. In that game, Randy Pringle picked off two passes and became the first Seawolf to record two interceptions in a game since November 21, 2016. Carthell Flowers-Lloyd recorded a career-high 14 tackles, one sack, and forced two fumbles en route to the win. Stony Brook is 4-1 in its last five games against Richmond dating to the 2016 season.
Rich's Fifth Goal of 2022 Secures Draw in CAA Opener with William & Mary
STONY BROOK, N.Y. — Reilly Rich's lone goal of the night wasn't enough to power the Seawolves past William & Mary, as their first CAA matchup ended in a 1-1 draw. Stony Brook's equalizer came in the 46th minute, with the assist from junior defender Kerry Pearson after a chaotic sequence in front of goal that had three shots, the final of which was Rich's tally past the William & Mary keeper.
Together We Transform Thursday – September 22, 2022
As I approached this year – my ninth as AD at Stony Brook – it was impossible to ignore the magnitude of the opportunity that was before us in 2022-23. The move to the CAA marks a significant next step for us after 21 years as a member of the America East. Seeing the CAA logo in our venues and on our uniforms should be a point of pride for everyone who supports Stony Brook Athletics.
