THE MATCHUP: The Seawolves are set to travel to Richmond to go head-to-head with the Spiders on Saturday, September 24, at 2 p.m. The game will air on FloFootball with Bob Black (play-by-play), Chris Anderson (analyst), and Sean Robertson (sideline) on the call. Stony Brook is 4-3 all-time against Richmond and has posted a 1-2 record at Robins Stadium. The Seawolves and Spiders last met on October 23, 2021, at LaValle Stadium on Long Island. Stony Brook knocked off Richmond, 27-14, behind a stout defensive performance. In that game, Randy Pringle picked off two passes and became the first Seawolf to record two interceptions in a game since November 21, 2016. Carthell Flowers-Lloyd recorded a career-high 14 tackles, one sack, and forced two fumbles en route to the win. Stony Brook is 4-1 in its last five games against Richmond dating to the 2016 season.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO