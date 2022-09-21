Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO