Clinton, NY

whcuradio.com

Cortland has cheapest gas in NY

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
CORTLAND, NY
Lite 98.7

Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York

Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
ROME, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Clinton, NY
Clinton, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire

JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
ELBRIDGE, NY
WIBX 950

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Person shoots animal in the head

Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park

If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

Marcy, NY
