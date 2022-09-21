Read full article on original website
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
Cortland has cheapest gas in NY
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The cheapest location for gas in New York is still Cortland. Triple A show Cortland’s average this morning is $3.36, which is 35 cents lower than the state average. Ithaca’s average price is $3.83. Four-dollar gas is still reported in areas of northern...
Big Fight at Stevens Field Leads to Multiple Injuries but No Cooperation in Rome, New York
Police are asking for help from the victims of a crime in the city of Rome, as they investigate an alleged fight with injuries. Officers with the Rome Police Department (RPD) were called to an area near the park at Stevens Field at the intersection of Frederick Street and West Court Street at approximately 5:00pm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after receiving a call about a large fight. The Rome Fire Department and AmCare Ambulance also responded to te scene.
House of the Week: Saved from demolition, this Northside Syracuse home puts smiles on people’s faces
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – When Ed Morris was growing up in Syracuse, he was well aware of the house at 501 Court Street. “When I was a kid, that corner was my bus stop,” he remembered. “It was a scary looking house. I was always scared of it. It looked like a haunted house.”
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Campion Road Ramp to Routes 5/8/12 in Utica and New Hartford
A traffic advisory is in effect for the Oneida County city of Utica and the town of New Hartford, New York. Weather permitting, the Campion Road ramp to Routes 5/8/12 northbound will be temporarily closed to traffic on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 7:00am to 12:00noon. The temporary ramp closure...
Take Scariest Walk Through Gates of Hell on CNY Road for Halloween
A night of horror and terror returns to Oswego Road in Liverpool this October. This frightening experience is fun for the whole family, but only the bravest souls will make it to the other side. "A Nightmare on Oswego Road" is back again this year, being held every Friday and...
Multiple departments battle Elbridge barn fire
JORDAN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Multiple fire crews are battling a fully involved barn fire in Elbridge, N.Y. Onondaga County 911 dispatchers tell NewsChannel 9 the call went out around 8:15 p.m. along Campbell Road near Mead Road. As of now, there’s no word on if there are any injuries or what may have sparked the […]
Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good
A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
Person shoots animal in the head
Cortland County SPCA is looking for information on the individual who shot an animal in the face and the head with a gun. According to a release from the County SPCA, a cat was found on Wednesday in a Havahart trap in the area of Country Meadows Mobile Home Park on Route 221 in the town of Harford.
This $343 Upstate New York Airbnb Is Larger Than Central Park
If I asked you to picture New York’s largest Airbnb, what would you guess? Maybe a sprawling mansion in the Hamptons with 32 bedrooms, two pools, and 15,000 square feet? You’re not even close. In Upstate you can rent an Airbnb bigger even than NYC’s Central Park – and I guarantee it’ll cost you less than any Long Island home.
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
16 Top Diners in the Catskills & Adirondacks of Upstate New York
There are well over 100 diners spread out across the Upstate New York region. Not all of them carry the name "diner" on their sign, but lets face it, we know a diner when we see one. To me a diner is a wonderful touchstone to the past. Of visiting...
First electric vehicle-only dealership proposed in Onondaga County
Manlius, N.Y. – A Chicago-based developer wants to put an auto dealership that exclusively sells electric vehicles in the town of Manlius. Electric Car Sales & Service would be located at 5427 North Burdick St., in what was formerly Fayetteville Dodge.
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
Long-Awaited Film About CNY Rock Icon Is Finally Here, Where to Watch
The new documentary celebrating the life of rock legend and Cortland native Ronnie James Dio is ready to drop. Dio: Dreamers Never Die is getting a special two-day-only showing at the following CNY theaters:. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Regal Destiny USA, Syracuse, New York. Wednesday, September 28th, 7pm: Movie Tavern,...
Central NY woman drove intoxicated before crashing, seriously injuring 10-year-old, police say
Clay, N.Y. — A woman was driving intoxicated last Saturday when she ran a red light and her truck crashed with another vehicle, seriously injuring a 10-year-old girl, deputies said Friday. Harley VanSlyke, 39, of Clay, was charged Friday with second-degree vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while...
Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
Help Needed Finding Vehicles Allegedly Stolen in Rome, NY – STAT
It may not be as difficult to hide a stolen vehicle - even one with medical lettering on it - as one may think. Authorities are asking for help locating several vehicles that were allegedly stolen more than a week ago. GPS Tracker Hacked?. Officers with the Rome Police Department...
These 10 Celebrities Spotted In Upstate New York! Where Were They?
The movie 'Binge 2: It's A Wonderful Binge' was shot in Syracuse earlier this year and producers have announced that the film will debut on Hulu Friday December 9, 2022. This film stars Danny Trejo, Tim Meadows and a host of others. While filming in Central New York back in...
