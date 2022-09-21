Read full article on original website
US-33 crash involving power pole, dump truck causing major delays in Union County
UNION COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — US-33 westbound is closed from US-42 to State Route 161 in Union County after a dump truck crashed into a power pole, leaving live wires in the roadway. The crash happened at 1:35 a.m. Friday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities said...
Law enforcement on scene of 'situation' at Licking Valley schools; no injuries or shots fired
NEWARK, Ohio — The Licking County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are responding to a "situation" at Licking Valley schools Friday morning. Deputies with the sheriff's office are on the scene as well as troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers with the Newark Police Department.
Overnight – One Person Ejected in Pickaway County US-23 Crash
PICKAWAY – One person was taken by midflight after a two-vehicle crash on US-23 just after 2 am. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of Tarlton Road and US-23 where two vehicles collided sending one into a traffic pole and one seriously injured. A Passerby...
Licking County – Parent Detained at Licking Valley Schools with Guns During Active Shooter “Swatting” Call
Licking – Sheriff’s department and police were called to the scene of a possible active shooter at Licking Valley Local Schools around 11 am. According to the Licking County Sheriff department, they were called to the High school at first but found a person of interest at the middle school.
Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
Armed man with ‘good intentions’ detained during Licking Valley ‘bogus’ active shooter report
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A man taken into custody Friday during a false active shooter report at Licking Valley High School was a good guy with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office that responded. Both the Licking County Sheriff’s Office and Newark Division of Police took point on publicly addressing the incident at the […]
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township. Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road...
Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
13-year-old girl reported missing from Newark found safe
NEWARK, Ohio — A 13-year-old girl from Newark who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe.
Live wires close U.S. 33, east bound re-opens
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A live wire in the road closed U.S. 33 in both directions between state route 161 and U.S. 42. The east-bound direction opened at around 6:00 a.m. At 8:00 a.m. the west bound lanes were still closed. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck took down the wires […]
MURDERER – White Stabbed Victim Over 40 Times Found Guilty of Murder in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A second trial was held this week concerning the murder of Douglas Buechler on Christmas Day of 2019. The first trial was held in November of 2020. At that trial, the jury found Defendant Bobby L.B. White guilty of aggravated possession of drugs but failed to come to a decision on the murder charge.
Dump truck crash closes Alum Creek Drive through morning
UPDATE: Franklin County Engineer Office said Alum Creek Drive at Toy Road was re-opened around 10:00 a.m. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A dump truck crash has closed an area of Alum Creek Drive Wednesday morning as crews continue to make repairs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 11:00 […]
Police searching for 5 suspects involved in shooting at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 33-year-old woman is seriously injured after she was shot during an attempted robbery at a gas station in South Linden early Wednesday morning, according to police. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of...
Man driving with daughter in car hit by bullets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night. The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release. A bullet hit the 22-year-old […]
Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail
CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
‘Suspicious’ body found in Columbus home gets homicide detectives involved
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Columbus Division of Police found a body Monday inside of a vacant home. Officers went to the home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street at 12:21 p.m. after someone reported the body. An emergency medical crew quickly confirmed at 12:53 p.m. that the person inside the home was […]
Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.
