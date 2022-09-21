ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

10TV

Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
10TV

OSHP: 56-year-old man dies in Fairfield County crash

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday afternoon. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:12 p.m. on Crooks Road in Madison Township. Patrick Covell, 56, was traveling east on Crooks Road on a 2005 Harley Davidson Road...
NBC4 Columbus

Man found in vacant home died of gunshot wound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers identified a man who was found inside a vacant home in the 1300 block of East Hudson Street on Sept 19. Lance T. Thompson, 30, died from a gunshot wound according to the Franklin County Coroner. Officers originally went to the home after someone reported a body inside of it. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Live wires close U.S. 33, east bound re-opens

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A live wire in the road closed U.S. 33 in both directions between state route 161 and U.S. 42. The east-bound direction opened at around 6:00 a.m. At 8:00 a.m. the west bound lanes were still closed. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a dump truck took down the wires […]
NBC4 Columbus

Dump truck crash closes Alum Creek Drive through morning

UPDATE: Franklin County Engineer Office said Alum Creek Drive at Toy Road was re-opened around 10:00 a.m. HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A dump truck crash has closed an area of Alum Creek Drive Wednesday morning as crews continue to make repairs. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call just before 11:00 […]
NBC4 Columbus

Man driving with daughter in car hit by bullets

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person opened fire on a man driving with his four-year-old daughter, injuring him on Thursday night. The shots likely came from a truck while the man was driving in the 6600 block of Tussing Road at about 8:00 p.m., according to a police media release. A bullet hit the 22-year-old […]
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Resisting Arrest, Woman Fights Police All the Way to Jail

CIRCLEVILLE – A woman was arrested after acting erratically in Circleville even attempting to jump in front of vehicles. Circleville Police responded in the area of the Main Street Pub around 10 am for a woman that was reported to be acting disorderly and screaming. 911 was called when the woman started jumping in front of vehicles on Main Street.
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High-speed chase ends in a head-on crash in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A high-speed chase in Pickaway County ended with a head-on crash Sunday evening. It happened around 10 p.m. According to reports, authorities attempted to stop a suspected drunk driver along route 316 in Pickaway County Sunday evening. The driver of the vehicle reportedly refused to...
NBC4 Columbus

Woman critical after shooting at South Linden gas station

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Wednesday at a South Linden gas station, according to Columbus police. According to a CPD sergeant, a woman was shot in the parking lot around 2 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station in the 1900 block of Cleveland Avenue. Police say […]
