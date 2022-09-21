Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo
Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an illness, giving fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil a win by walkover. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic awaiting word on Australian Open
LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic is still awaiting word on whether he will be allowed to return to the Australian Open in January after missing the tournament this year because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. “It’s really not in my hands right now,” Djokovic said Thursday at the Laver Cup. “So I’m hoping I will get some positive news.” Djokovic is a 21-time Grand Slam champion — a total that stands second among men, behind only Rafael Nadal’s 22 and one ahead of Roger Federer’s 20 — and he has won a record nine of those trophies at Melbourne Park. But he was deported from Australia last January after a 10-day legal saga that culminated with his visa being revoked; he originally was granted an exemption to strict vaccination rules by two medical panels and Tennis Australia in order to play in the Australian Open.
BBC
Roger Federer retires: Swiss great played tennis with a balletic grace beyond modern compare
I was barely a month into this job when I suggested Roger Federer would never win another Grand Slam title. The then 17-time Grand Slam champion had just turned 32, lost to Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round of Wimbledon (thus ending a run of 36 consecutive major quarter-finals), and then in straight sets to Tommy Robredo in the last 16 of the US Open.
Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online
Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brides.com
Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline
They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
Roger Federer helps Andy Murray identify notable London landmark ahead of Laver Cup
Brit tennis star Andy Murray was given a lesson in local London architecture ahead of the Laver Cup - by Swiss-born Roger Federer.The pair, along with a host of other big names in the sport including Novak Djokovic, are in the city ahead of the Laver Cup starting on Friday at the O2.Federer has announced his retirement ahead of the tournament, which will be his last as a touring professional after two decades at the top of the game.And his talents are clearly not just limited to on the court, as he pointed out The Shard to a confused...
SkySports
Laver Cup: Roger Federer brings glittering career to tearful end alongside Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer was in floods of tears despite tasting defeat in the final match of his professional career alongside his doubles partner Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London. The 20-time Grand Slam champion teamed up with old rival Nadal for his last match in London but saw his...
Roger Federer retires after teaming with Nadal in last match
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer bid adieu Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after a superlative career that spanned nearly a quarter-century and included 20 Grand Slam titles and a statesman’s role. He wrapped up his days as a professional player with a loss in doubles alongside his longtime rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World. The truth is that the victors, the statistics and the score (OK, for the record it was 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9) did not matter, and were all so entirely beside the point. The occasion was, after all, about the farewell itself. Or, better, the farewells, plural: Federer’s to tennis, to the fans, to his competitors and colleagues. And, naturally, each of those entities’ farewells to Federer. “It’s been a perfect journey,” Federer said. “I would do it all over again.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roger Federer bids farewell alongside Nadal in last match
LONDON (AP) — This day, this match, had to come, of course, for Roger Federer, and for tennis, just as it inevitably must for every athlete in every sport. Federer was bidding farewell Friday night with one last contest before he heads into retirement at age 41 after an illustrious career that included 20 Grand Slam titles and a role as a statesman for tennis. He was playing a doubles match alongside his rival Rafael Nadal for Team Europe in the Laver Cup against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock of Team World.
Laver Cup 2022: How does it work and when will Roger Federer be playing?
Roger Federer is set to play in his final tournament as the Laver Cup returns with Team Europe taking on Team World at the O2 Arena in London this week.Federer will be joined by his great rivals Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray in a star-studded line-up as the 20-time grand slam champion brings his career to a close at the age of 41.The Laver Cup, a Ryder Cup-style event Federer helped to create, will see two teams of six compete across singles and doubles in a race to 13 points. Team Europe, who are captained by Bjorn...
Emma Raducanu forced to retire from Korea Open semi-final through injury
Emma Raducanu missed out on a place in the Korea Open final as she was forced to retire through injury in her semi-final.The 19-year-old Briton was trailing 4-6 6-3 3-0 to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in Seoul but was unable to complete the match due to a glute issue.Raducanu had come from a break down to win the first set but former French Open champion Ostapenko levelled in the second and had edged ahead.Raducanu, the US Open winner last year, had been bidding to reach her first final in a regular WTA Tour event after winning her three previous matches.She fell...
thecomeback.com
Tennis world reacts as Roger Federer caps legendary career
It’s not the way Roger Federer wanted to go out, but Friday’s loss in a doubles match in the Laver Cup in London ended his legendary tennis career. Federer and doubles partner Rafael Nadal were in tears following their loss. The numbers don’t tell the full story of...
Roger Federer shifts farewell at Laver Cup to doubles match
Roger Federer plans only a one-match appearance in doubles play Friday at the Laver Cup before making his retirement from
The key talking points ahead of Wales’ Nations League clash with Poland
Wales meet Poland in a Nations League relegation decider on Sunday.The Dragons must win to stay in the top tier of European football and send Poland down to League B.Here, the PA news agency looks at the main talking points surrounding the Cardiff City Stadium clash.World Cup send-offWales fans hope to see their team go to the World Cup on a high by keeping their place at the top table of European football. Although Wales’ second appearance at a World Cup – and first for 64 years – is less than two months away, manager Robert Page has stressed the...
MLS・
Comments / 0