CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stand-up act didn’t have an audience. So he left. It was a few minutes after 2:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, and Kevin Kisner and five of his Team USA Presidents Cup teammates were stationed at podiums inside a tent at Quail Hollow. This is how they handled pre-tournament press conferences this week — half the team, all at once, quotes and takes coming out like water from a fire hydrant — and the reporter hurd hadn’t fully gotten to Kis yet, so he headed for the door. A staffer pulled him back.

