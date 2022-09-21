Read full article on original website
After claiming move to LIV Golf was to 'spend time with the kids,' Patrick Reed will play five events in September, 26 in 2022
As a means of deflecting talk that they were making a jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf for financial reasons, numerous players insisted a reduced workload was the reason they chose the upstart league backed by Saudi financing. But with a slip in his Official World Golf Ranking...
golfmagic.com
After a slap in the face for LIV's Patrick Reed, his week just got worse
Patrick Reed didn't have the best memories of Le Golf National, after being part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 that was humbled by Thomas Bjorn's side. Reed went 1-2 for the American side that year. He also became embroiled in a bit of controversy after he famously called out U.S. skipper Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth.
Golf legend Greg Norman pressed behind closed doors in 'lively' GOP discussion about Saudi-backed LIV tour
Greg Norman, the head of the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, faced some conservative criticism on Tuesday after he met with a group of House Republicans behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.
golfmagic.com
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer
Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
GolfWRX
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage
The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
Here Are the Pairings for Day 2 of the Presidents Cup
The U.S. sends out two of Thursday's winning pairs (and one that didn't), while the International team has a completely new lineup for the best-ball format.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
RSC chairman offers to host Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus amid PGA feud with LIV Golf
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he’d like to invite PGA golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to meet with the conservative caucus to discuss the league’s differences with LIV Golf after hearing from LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
Golf Digest
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf
The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
Golf.com
Kevin Kisner lets loose: Kiz holds court on Phil Mickelson, Jay Monahan and teasing teammates
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stand-up act didn’t have an audience. So he left. It was a few minutes after 2:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, and Kevin Kisner and five of his Team USA Presidents Cup teammates were stationed at podiums inside a tent at Quail Hollow. This is how they handled pre-tournament press conferences this week — half the team, all at once, quotes and takes coming out like water from a fire hydrant — and the reporter hurd hadn’t fully gotten to Kis yet, so he headed for the door. A staffer pulled him back.
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Four ball teams, complete schedule for Day 2 on Friday
The United States lit up the International team on the first day of the 2022 Presidents Cup by a 4-1 margin in foursomes (alternate shot) play and takes a big lead into the final three days of play, one that the Trevor Immelman's squad is unlikely to overcome. However, if...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
thegolfnewsnet.com
In alternate-shot golf, who hits what shot and in what order? Here’s how it’s determined
In the Presidents Cup, Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup -- among other team-based match-play competitions in golf -- foursomes (also known as alternate shot) is a popular format. It's unique, as it's typically not played much in the United States outside of these kinds of events. For golf fans, they...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday
The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.
golfmagic.com
US continue to dominate International side at 2022 Presidents Cup
The United States continued to dominate the 2022 Presidents Cup despite a spirited display on Friday by Trevor Immelman's International side. Davis Love III - who unintentionally roasted LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau earlier in the week - previously insisted his side had "a long way to go" after opening up a 4-1 lead on day one.
