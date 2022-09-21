ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

After a slap in the face for LIV's Patrick Reed, his week just got worse

Patrick Reed didn't have the best memories of Le Golf National, after being part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 that was humbled by Thomas Bjorn's side. Reed went 1-2 for the American side that year. He also became embroiled in a bit of controversy after he famously called out U.S. skipper Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth.
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious

Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
Watch: Rafa Nadal balls his eyes out as tennis waves goodbye to Roger Federer

Even Rafa Nadal balled his eyes out last night as Roger Federer waved goodbye to the sport of tennis. In this quite remarkable era, Federer has arguably been the most renowned of the ‘big three’. We’re not going to pick a ‘best’, rather appreciate all three of them in their excellence.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News

Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
Golf Channel analyst roasts Patrick Reed during Presidents Cup coverage

The Presidents Cup gets underway today, with the U.S expected to dominate an International side heavily depleted due to LIV Golf defections. A mainstay in the U.S. side in both the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, Patrick Reed is another who misses out, but it hasn’t stopped Rich Lerner of Golf Channel from taking a swipe at the divisive Texan during coverage this week.
PGA Tour boss Jay Monahan re-iterates LIV Golf cooperation is "off the table"

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has reaffirmed his stance toward an agreement with LIV Golf. There will not be any cooperation between the rival circuits. Speaking to Golf Channel ahead of the Presidents Cup, Monahan identified the antitrust lawsuit that 11 players filed against the Tour as a clear indication of the hostility that currently exists.
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf

The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
Kevin Kisner lets loose: Kiz holds court on Phil Mickelson, Jay Monahan and teasing teammates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The stand-up act didn’t have an audience. So he left. It was a few minutes after 2:30 in the afternoon on Wednesday, and Kevin Kisner and five of his Team USA Presidents Cup teammates were stationed at podiums inside a tent at Quail Hollow. This is how they handled pre-tournament press conferences this week — half the team, all at once, quotes and takes coming out like water from a fire hydrant — and the reporter hurd hadn’t fully gotten to Kis yet, so he headed for the door. A staffer pulled him back.
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: Live coverage, standings, golf updates, schedule for Day 1 on Thursday

The 2022 Presidents Cup has arrived. After a long year of player-league alignment controversies, roster sorting by the captains and chatter about what to do to spice this event up in the future, there is actually golf to be played. While many are predicting a United States blowout, the magic of team golf at this level is that it almost always feels closer than it is for longer than it should.
US continue to dominate International side at 2022 Presidents Cup

The United States continued to dominate the 2022 Presidents Cup despite a spirited display on Friday by Trevor Immelman's International side. Davis Love III - who unintentionally roasted LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau earlier in the week - previously insisted his side had "a long way to go" after opening up a 4-1 lead on day one.
