Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons
Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
Jalen Hurts reveals feelings toward Carson Wentz after taking his job
The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in Week 3, which means it’s Jalen Hurts vs Carson Wentz, two former teammates. Of course, Hurts took Wentz’s QB1 job back in 2020 in Week 13 but despite that, the Eagles signal-caller has nothing but respect for the Commanders quarterback.
thecomeback.com
Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem
When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
76ers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This NBA Veteran
According to NBATradeReport, the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in trading for Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns.
Why Lions Need to Worry about Vikings' Justin Jefferson
Read more on why the Detroit Lions should worry about Justin Jefferson in their Week 3 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
Yardbarker
Austin Rivers seemingly accuses Ben Simmons of lying
Ben Simmons did a lot of complaining about his time with the Philadelphia 76ers in an interview that aired this week, and Austin Rivers implied that the former No. 1 overall pick was not truthful about the way things went down. Simmons discussed a wide range of topics during an...
NBA・
Saints’ Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara get concerning injury updates ahead of game vs. Panthers
The New Orleans Saints enter Week 3 with a 1-1 record as they look to get back to winning ways against the Carolina Panthers. At this point, however, the Saints seem to be in danger of having to sit both Jameis Winston and Alvin Kamara due to their respective injuries.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (rib) questionable for Saints in Week 3
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is listed questionable to play in the team's Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers. Kamara is dealing with a rib injury, which is why he missed the team's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was able to get in limited practice sessions throughout the week, and now, he carries a questionable tag into the weekend. Keep an eye on his stauts over the next 40-plus hours. Mark Ingram and Dwayne Washington would take a backseat if Kamara returns.
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield, Panthers
Bucs HC Todd Bowles said OT Donovan Smith (elbow) and WR Julio Jones (knee) did not practice on Friday and will be game-time decisions for Week 3. (Rick Stroud) Bowles thinks recently signed WR Cole Beasley could play in Week 3 after observing him in practice this week: “I think he could. He’s quick, catches up to speed real fast. He understands the system and he’s played and gotten a lot of reps under him.” (Greg Auman)
ESPN
Cook, Thielen playing secondary roles during early reveal of Vikings offense
EAGAN, Minn. -- Through two games, the Minnesota Vikings have accomplished arguably the most important part of their offensive transition under new coach Kevin O'Connell. They've established they can and will feature their best player, receiver Justin Jefferson, who has amassed the NFL's 11th-most yards from scrimmage (232). Their scheme...
HS Football: With Ali brothers on the field together, it was a night they won’t forget
Trenton vs. Pennsuaken football, Sept. 22, 2022 — It was written all over their faces. Their collective smile said it all. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift
Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift have Detroit's offense cooking.
