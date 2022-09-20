Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"
The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
golfmagic.com
After a slap in the face for LIV's Patrick Reed, his week just got worse
Patrick Reed didn't have the best memories of Le Golf National, after being part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 that was humbled by Thomas Bjorn's side. Reed went 1-2 for the American side that year. He also became embroiled in a bit of controversy after he famously called out U.S. skipper Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth.
Golf.com
Paul Azinger calls Justin Thomas chunk ‘one of the worst shots you’ll ever see a good player hit’
Paul Azinger used it as a teaching lesson: if Justin Thomas isn’t throwing clubs after hitting shots this bad, weekend hackers shouldn’t be chucking irons after their shanks. Azinger, the analyst for Golf Channel, was referring to Thomas’ chunked tee shot on the 4th hole at Quail Hollow,...
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
RELATED PEOPLE
golfmagic.com
Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most
Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
RSC chairman offers to host Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus amid PGA feud with LIV Golf
Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) said he’d like to invite PGA golfers such as Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus to meet with the conservative caucus to discuss the league’s differences with LIV Golf after hearing from LIV CEO Greg Norman on Wednesday.
golfmagic.com
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love
If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
Golf Digest
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Breaking down Saturday afternoon's four-ball pairings
CHARLOTTE — Davis Love III didn’t waste any time getting his power pairing back into action. The U.S. Presidents Cup captain immediately installed Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele into the first four-ball match Saturday afternoon at Quail Hollow Club. He then followed up with his other top combo,...
golfmagic.com
Tom Kim rips his pants (TWICE!) at the Presidents Cup
Tom Kim has embarrassingly split his pants not once but twice ahead of the Day Two Fourballs at the Presidents Cup. Kim, 20, is making his Presidents Cup debut in Trevor Immelman's International side at Quail Hollow Club this week. According to reports, Kim split his first two pairs of...
Presidents Cup: The time Tiger Woods messed with Notah Begay and Fred Couples killer prank
Notah Begay can only remember one time when Tiger didn’t pay attention to him. It was during the 2000 Presidents Cup and Begay asked him for a layup number at a par 5. “It was alternate shot, and I asked him for a number that he wanted, and he wouldn’t tell me,” Begay recalled. “So what I did was I laid him up to his most uncomfortable number because I knew what his most uncomfortable number was.”
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Clueless fan picks up Xander Schauffele's golf ball at Presidents Cup
Xander Schauffele could have been forgiven for being a touch angry with this spectator at the 2022 Presidents Cup. He was playing in the first match in the Saturday afternoon fourball session at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte alongside his good pal Patrick Cantlay against the International pairing of Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
golfmagic.com
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf
The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott reveals the depths of Tiger Woods' hilarious mind games
Everyone loves a good Tiger Woods story, and Adam Scott has just come out with a belter. Scott - who gave this brutally honest response about whether or not to join the LIV Golf Tour before the 2022 Presidents Cup - recently joined Golf's Subpar podcast to discuss his career.
Golf fans in stitches as official takes tumble after scrambling to get up to avoid stray ball
EVERYONE stumbles on occasion, but not everyone is filmed in action. But that was the case for an official at the Cazoo Open De France during a shot by Jamie Donaldson. With the ball going out of bounds on the right of the fairway, an official can be seen attempting to quickly stand up from their seat, only to almost instantly stumble backward and fall over.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Hideki Matsuyama went full Hideki on his reaction to this perfect tee shot at Quail Hollow
It’s been a tough start to the Presidents Cup for the International side on Day 1. It took the heavy underdogs almost two hours to card two birdies as the U.S. jumped out to leads in all five foursomes matches on Thursday. The veteran duo of Hideki Matsuyama and...
golfmagic.com
US continue to dominate International side at 2022 Presidents Cup
The United States continued to dominate the 2022 Presidents Cup despite a spirited display on Friday by Trevor Immelman's International side. Davis Love III - who unintentionally roasted LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau earlier in the week - previously insisted his side had "a long way to go" after opening up a 4-1 lead on day one.
Comments / 0