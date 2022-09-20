ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 players who changed their minds about LIV Golf: "I'm obviously not going!"

The LIV Golf Invitational Series has no doubt had a huge impact on the world of professional golf, upsetting the status quo. Phil Mickelson claimed the PGA Tour would never be the same again as he urged their commissioner Jay Monahan to enter peace talks. Peace talks - at this...
After a slap in the face for LIV's Patrick Reed, his week just got worse

Patrick Reed didn't have the best memories of Le Golf National, after being part of the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2018 that was humbled by Thomas Bjorn's side. Reed went 1-2 for the American side that year. He also became embroiled in a bit of controversy after he famously called out U.S. skipper Jim Furyk and Jordan Spieth.
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious

Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
Collin Morikawa reveals which LIV Golf Tour pro he misses most

Collin Morikawa has revealed he misses Dustin Johnson the most after he defected to the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Morikawa is one of four players making his debut for Davis Love III's U.S. side in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club. It's not been the greatest of seasons...
Scottie Scheffler hits COLD SHANK then gets dropped by Davis Love

If a golf shot ever summed up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler's week so far at the Presidents Cup, it came with his tee shot on the par-3 10th in the Day 3 Morning Foursomes at Quail Hollow Club. Scheffler, who was once again playing alongside his good friend Sam Burns,...
Tom Kim rips his pants (TWICE!) at the Presidents Cup

Tom Kim has embarrassingly split his pants not once but twice ahead of the Day Two Fourballs at the Presidents Cup. Kim, 20, is making his Presidents Cup debut in Trevor Immelman's International side at Quail Hollow Club this week. According to reports, Kim split his first two pairs of...
Presidents Cup: The time Tiger Woods messed with Notah Begay and Fred Couples killer prank

Notah Begay can only remember one time when Tiger didn’t pay attention to him. It was during the 2000 Presidents Cup and Begay asked him for a layup number at a par 5. “It was alternate shot, and I asked him for a number that he wanted, and he wouldn’t tell me,” Begay recalled. “So what I did was I laid him up to his most uncomfortable number because I knew what his most uncomfortable number was.”
WATCH: Clueless fan picks up Xander Schauffele's golf ball at Presidents Cup

Xander Schauffele could have been forgiven for being a touch angry with this spectator at the 2022 Presidents Cup. He was playing in the first match in the Saturday afternoon fourball session at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte alongside his good pal Patrick Cantlay against the International pairing of Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.
Henrik Stenson AXED by Swedish Golf Federation after joining LIV Golf

The Swedish Golf Federation has severed its ties with Henrik Stenson after he joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series, saying he can "no longer act as role model for Swedish junior golfers." Stenson memorably sparked controversy when he decided to join the LIV Golf Tour before their $25m event in...
Adam Scott reveals the depths of Tiger Woods' hilarious mind games

Everyone loves a good Tiger Woods story, and Adam Scott has just come out with a belter. Scott - who gave this brutally honest response about whether or not to join the LIV Golf Tour before the 2022 Presidents Cup - recently joined Golf's Subpar podcast to discuss his career.
US continue to dominate International side at 2022 Presidents Cup

The United States continued to dominate the 2022 Presidents Cup despite a spirited display on Friday by Trevor Immelman's International side. Davis Love III - who unintentionally roasted LIV Golf's Bryson DeChambeau earlier in the week - previously insisted his side had "a long way to go" after opening up a 4-1 lead on day one.
