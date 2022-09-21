Read full article on original website
Sunny skies Friday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the middle 90's. Winds: Northeast becoming Southeast 3-8 mph.
Continued hot, humid & dry
Hot, humid, dry conditions will persist through the weekend in SE Texas due to upper-level high pressure. Cold front Monday will bring nice weather Wednesday.
Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice
TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
