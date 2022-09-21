ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Continued hot, humid & dry

Hot, humid, dry conditions will persist through the weekend in SE Texas due to upper-level high pressure. Cold front Monday will bring nice weather Wednesday.
Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice

TEXAS, USA — This story originally appeared in the Texas Tribune. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
