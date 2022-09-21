Read full article on original website
City of Framingham’s Health Director Leaving in October
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s Health Director Alex DePalo will be leaving in October. DePalo, who has been Director since September 2021, joined the City of Framingham in 2018 as the Assistant Director of Public Health. She became acting director when Sam Wong resigned from his post...
Jesse David Goldstein, 47, Optician
NATICK – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jesse David Goldstein, peacefully passed away. He was 47. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, he was a resident of Newton for many years. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he met his future wife, Denise, and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
Meet & Greet With Democratic Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll in Framingham on Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Democratic nominee for Massachusetts Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll will be back in Framingham on Saturday, September 24. Driscoll, the Mayor of Salem, will talk with Framingham residents on why voters should elect her and Democratic nominee for Governor Maura Healey in November. Election is Tuesday, November 8.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, September 23, 2022
1 Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continues today at noon at the main Framingham Library. Come hear Framingham author Laura A. Woollett discuss her award-winning young reader’s book, Big Top Burning: The True Story of an Arsonist, a Missing Girl, and The Greatest Show On Earth. Combining history, mystery and the circus, we invite you to join in what is sure to be a fiery discussion!
MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
Parks & Recreation hosting Virtual Community Meeting on Arlington Street Park Improvements
In full transparency, the following is a press release. FRAMINGHAM The City of Framingham Parks & Recreation Department will host a public input meeting to discuss improvements at Arlington Street Park on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7 p.m. This meeting will be held virtually only. To join the meeting,...
Michael Caliendo, 73
NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
Mayor Sisitsky & Middlesex Sheriff Hosting Framingham Back-To-School Safety Fest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian have partnered to organize their first Back to School Safety Fest event. The event will take place at Cushing Park on Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Back to School Safety Fest is a...
Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
MassBay Holds Historic Land Acknowledgement Ceremony
WELLESLEY – MassBay Community College unveiled a permanent Land Acknowledgement plaque in a ceremony attended by Chiefs of three native tribes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. MassBay is believed to be the first community college in Massachusetts to make this public acknowledgement with a permanent marker and a ceremony...
Brian Kelley, 66
FRAMINGHAM – Brian Kelley, 66, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died suddenly Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late James & Grace (Aquino) Kelley, and the beloved husband of Lauren (Hopkins) Kelley. Brian was a graduate of Framingham North High School, and...
Matthew David Konys, 43
MARLBOROUGH – Matthew David Konys, age 43, of Marlborough, Massachusetts passed away September 8, 2022. Beloved son of David and Christine (Nolan) Konys, of Framingham. Cherished brother of Bethany Bayer and her husband, Mark Bayer of Natick and Megan Messina, and her husband, James Messina of Chester, New Jersey. Dearly loved uncle of Alia Bella, Giacomo, JJ, and Max.
Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday
FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
John W. Clifford, 74
ASHLAND – John W. Clifford, 74 of Ashland passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. A lifelong resident of Ashland, John was the son of the late Ernest and Katherine (Hall) Clifford. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Shaw) Clifford for 45 years. A...
Framingham Police: 1 Injured & I Cited in 2-Vehicle Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited, after a two-car crash on Thursday, September 22. The crash happened at Mansfield & Concord streets at 1:46 p.m. It was a rear-end crash, said Police. One person was injured, but the individual was not transported, said Lt. Rachel Mickens. One driver was...
Sean Perry Fitzpatrick, 43
HOPKINTON – Sean Perry Fitzpatrick, 43, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born in Princeton, New Jersey, he was the son of Claudia (Godsil) Fitzpatrick of South Carolina and the late Perry Fitzpatrick. Sean was a member of the Hopkinton High School Class of...
Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89
ASHLAND – Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89 of Ashland passed away Tuesday Sept. 20th at her home with her family by her side. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Bernadino and Josephine (Kobus) Colacchio. Barbara worked as a housekeeping supervisor for many years and also transported...
Medical Emergency Triggers Shelter-In-Place at Elementary School
ASHLAND – A medical emergency triggered a shelter-in-place at the Mindess School in Ashland this morning, September 22. The school “was put into a stay-in-place, due to a medical emergency,” round 10:30 a.m. said Principal Jenna Larrenaga. “Ashland Police and Ashland Emergency Medical Services worked collaboratively with...
Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a parking lot along Route 9 for a cyclist struck on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. A motor vehicle pulling out of parking lot struck male cyclist, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
