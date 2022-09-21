ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Comments / 0

Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Jesse David Goldstein, 47, Optician

NATICK – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, our beloved husband, father, brother and son, Jesse David Goldstein, peacefully passed away. He was 47. Born in Boston and raised in Natick, he was a resident of Newton for many years. He attended the University of Massachusetts at Amherst where he met his future wife, Denise, and graduated with a degree in English Literature.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, September 23, 2022

1 Framingham Public Library’s Brown Bag Learning Series continues today at noon at the main Framingham Library. Come hear Framingham author Laura A. Woollett discuss her award-winning young reader’s book, Big Top Burning: The True Story of an Arsonist, a Missing Girl, and The Greatest Show On Earth. Combining history, mystery and the circus, we invite you to join in what is sure to be a fiery discussion!
FRAMINGHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MutualOne Bank’s Charitable Foundation Grant Supports Framingham Stat’s Suitable Solutions Program

FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, MutualOne Bank CEO and MutualOne Charitable Foundation chair, announced a $4,662 grant to support the Suitable Solutions Program at Framingham State University. The program assists students with career professionalism, social awareness, professional dress, and networking techniques to enhance student career opportunities. The goal is to...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Garage

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering on Parker Road on Wednesday, September 21. The theft was reported at 22 Parker Road 6:45 a.m. “Two speakers were taken,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. “Entry was made through a garage door,” said Lt. Mickens....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Michael Caliendo, 73

NATICK – Michael Caliendo of Natick passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 18, 2022 after a courageous 6-month battle with cancer. Born and raised in New York he was the son of the late Joseph and Geraldine (Sena) Caliendo. He will be profoundly missed by his beloved wife of...
NATICK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Soccer Club#Computers#Bingo#City Council Chair#City
FraminghamSOURCE

Mattscheck Returns To Benchmark Senior Living Roots To Lead The Branches of Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Benchmark Senior Living, the largest senior housing provider in New England, today announced that Shelly Mattscheck, CNA, of Framingham, has been appointed executive director of The Branches of Framingham, a Benchmark assisted living and Mind & Memory Care community. In her new role, she will assume operational leadership of the community.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassBay Holds Historic Land Acknowledgement Ceremony

WELLESLEY – MassBay Community College unveiled a permanent Land Acknowledgement plaque in a ceremony attended by Chiefs of three native tribes on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. MassBay is believed to be the first community college in Massachusetts to make this public acknowledgement with a permanent marker and a ceremony...
WELLESLEY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Brian Kelley, 66

FRAMINGHAM – Brian Kelley, 66, a lifelong resident of Framingham, died suddenly Thursday, September 15, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the son of the late James & Grace (Aquino) Kelley, and the beloved husband of Lauren (Hopkins) Kelley. Brian was a graduate of Framingham North High School, and...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

Matthew David Konys, 43

MARLBOROUGH – Matthew David Konys, age 43, of Marlborough, Massachusetts passed away September 8, 2022. Beloved son of David and Christine (Nolan) Konys, of Framingham. Cherished brother of Bethany Bayer and her husband, Mark Bayer of Natick and Megan Messina, and her husband, James Messina of Chester, New Jersey. Dearly loved uncle of Alia Bella, Giacomo, JJ, and Max.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland High Hosting College Knowledge Night Thursday

FRAMINGHAM – Ashland High’s counseling department will host College Knowledge Night on Thursday, September 22 in the high school auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. “We will be reviewing everything seniors and their families need to know about the college application process and the steps you need to take! This program is recommended for any seniors who are applying to college but especially for those families who are going through the process for the first time,” said the high school.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

John W. Clifford, 74

ASHLAND – John W. Clifford, 74 of Ashland passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. A lifelong resident of Ashland, John was the son of the late Ernest and Katherine (Hall) Clifford. He was the husband of Jacqueline (Shaw) Clifford for 45 years. A...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sean Perry Fitzpatrick, 43

HOPKINTON – Sean Perry Fitzpatrick, 43, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, September 18, 2022. Born in Princeton, New Jersey, he was the son of Claudia (Godsil) Fitzpatrick of South Carolina and the late Perry Fitzpatrick. Sean was a member of the Hopkinton High School Class of...
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89

ASHLAND – Barbara S. Ahern-Alberini, 89 of Ashland passed away Tuesday Sept. 20th at her home with her family by her side. Born in Marlborough, she was the daughter of the late Bernadino and Josephine (Kobus) Colacchio. Barbara worked as a housekeeping supervisor for many years and also transported...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Cyclist Struck on Sunday

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to a parking lot along Route 9 for a cyclist struck on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at 12:05 p.m. at 50 Worcester Road in Framingham. A motor vehicle pulling out of parking lot struck male cyclist, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy