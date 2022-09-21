ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

News On 6

Piedmont Sixth Grader Makes Amazing Catch Against Rival Stillwater

No matter the level of football, rivalries run deep. Making a massive play against your hated foe? Now that’s one of the best feelings in the world. Like every other football team, the kids on the Piedmont sixth grade team work really hard. “They’re leaders on the team, they...
PIEDMONT, OK
News On 6

Law Enforcement Identifies Suspect, Officer In Edmond Crash

Oklahoma City and Edmond police released new information on an Edmond officer injured in a crash Friday afternoon. The officer, now identified as Sgt. Joe Wells, crashed out near South Boulevard and Smiling Hill Boulevard, which is within Oklahoma City's city limits. Police said Wells was pursuing a suspect, who...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Police Searching For Road Rage Suspect

Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for a man who repeatedly hit a 17-year-old boy in a fit of road rage. The assault happened Sunday near the area of Southeast 15th Street and Interstate 35. The boy told police he and the suspect were stopped at a red light when the suspect got out of his SUV, walked to the teen's vehicle, and assaulted the boy. The victim said the suspect hit his face about 10 times. The teen suffered a large cut on his bottom lip and a broken front tooth, according to the police report.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Battling Grass Fire In Northwest OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters are at the scene of a grass fire on the city's northwest side. The fire is located near Northwest 122nd Street between North Council Road and North Rockwell Avenue. The department said the fire is also involving bales of hay which have caused considerable smoke in the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman

The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility. The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody

UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
PURCELL, OK
News On 6

4 Arrested Following Pursuit In Enid

The Enid Police Department said officers were initiating a traffic stop Thursday night when the driver of the vehicle began to flee. Enid Police said officers were able to use "stop sticks" to bring the chase to an end, but the suspects began to move on foot. Officers said fur...
ENID, OK
News On 6

Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Man In Bethany

Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Bethany. Bethany police said they responded to a call at around 1:41 a.m. at a Bethany home near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street where someone claimed a homeowner shot someone. Officers said the call originated from somebody...
BETHANY, OK
News On 6

OKC Man Hit By Car, Killed After Running Into Traffic

Oklahoma City Police said a man was hit by a car and killed at around 1 a.m. Thursday on I-40 near North Martin Luther King Boulevard. Police said dispatchers received several calls about a man acting erratically and running in and out of traffic. OCPD said he was pronounced dead...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash

The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DIBBLE, OK
News On 6

14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
DIBBLE, OK
News On 6

Temps In The 90s Today, Followed By A Cold Front Moving In Tonight

Another scorcher today! We will be in the 90s by noon with upper 90s this afternoon. Look for highs closing in on records this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the panhandle today. Tonight a few showers possible along and north of Hwy 412. The cold front pushes...
ENVIRONMENT

