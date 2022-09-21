Oklahoma City Police said they are looking for a man who repeatedly hit a 17-year-old boy in a fit of road rage. The assault happened Sunday near the area of Southeast 15th Street and Interstate 35. The boy told police he and the suspect were stopped at a red light when the suspect got out of his SUV, walked to the teen's vehicle, and assaulted the boy. The victim said the suspect hit his face about 10 times. The teen suffered a large cut on his bottom lip and a broken front tooth, according to the police report.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO