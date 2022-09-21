Read full article on original website
Related
davisvanguard.org
Commentary: Governor Gives Us the CARE Act When What We Need is Housing For the Homeless
Sacramento, CA – A pointed column this week by Josh Gohlke in the Sacramento Bee (warning paywall) argues, “California is ready to try almost any tactic on homelessness. Just not the one that works.”. Gohlke notes that unsheltered homelessness has exploded over the last several years, with an...
davisvanguard.org
Letter: Morrill Has the Davis Values and Skill Set Our Council Needs Now
Adam Morrill is perfect for our city council, and the time we need him is now. The core task of serving on city council is overseeing the efficient and principled running of our city. This means making sure our roads and parks are maintained, that we fund the level of...
davisvanguard.org
Defense Argues Recommended Sentence Would Deeply Burden the Family Unit – Judge Imposes It Anyway
WOODLAND, CA – “I think a significant time in custody is going to pose a deeper burden on the family unit than I think is necessary when we are trying to rehabilitate someone,” said Deputy Public Defender James Bradford this week during a sentencing hearing in a domestic violence case here in Yolo County Superior Court.
davisvanguard.org
Judge Orders Woman Charged with Possession of Knife and Drugs to Stay Away from UC Davis
WOODLAND, CA— In Yolo County Superior Court this week, Judge David Reed released a woman on her own recognizance with no bail, but ordered her to stay away from the Octave apartment complex and the UC Davis campus. Chelsi Lynn Coulter is charged with two felony counts of possession...
Comments / 0