ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Conceicao Would’ve Received Full Purse Had He Decided Not To Fight Overweight Stevenson

Robson Conceicao could’ve walked away from his fight against an overweight Shakur Stevenson on Thursday and still received his entire purse. In accordance with New Jersey State Athletic Control Board guidelines, Conceicao would’ve been entitled to his full purse, $250,000, because he fulfilled his contractual obligation by making weight for their 12-round, 130-pound title fight Friday night at Prudential Center in Newark, Stevenson’s hometown. Most commissions in the United States don’t ensure that a boxer receives his or her complete purse if he or she withdraws from a fight because an opponent is overweight.
NEWARK, NJ
bjpenndotcom

Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”

Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Crawford
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Kosei Tanaka
Person
Naoya Inoue
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Devin Haney
Person
Mairis Briedis
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Demetrius Andrade
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Emanuel Navarrete
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take

Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement

Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

DAZN Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3

As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3

Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Pound For Pound#Combat#World Boxing News#Naoya#Wbc#Wbo#Wba#Aussie
bjpenndotcom

Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”

UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
COMBAT SPORTS
hotnewhiphop.com

Floyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny Dang

Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy