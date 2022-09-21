Read full article on original website
Conceicao Would’ve Received Full Purse Had He Decided Not To Fight Overweight Stevenson
Robson Conceicao could’ve walked away from his fight against an overweight Shakur Stevenson on Thursday and still received his entire purse. In accordance with New Jersey State Athletic Control Board guidelines, Conceicao would’ve been entitled to his full purse, $250,000, because he fulfilled his contractual obligation by making weight for their 12-round, 130-pound title fight Friday night at Prudential Center in Newark, Stevenson’s hometown. Most commissions in the United States don’t ensure that a boxer receives his or her complete purse if he or she withdraws from a fight because an opponent is overweight.
Frank Sanchez says he is 'best heavyweight in the world' and could target Joyce vs Parker winner
Frank Sanchez believes he is the 'best heavyweight in the world' and could be lying in wait for the Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker winner. The unbeaten Cuban sits at No 3 in the WBO rankings, just behind Joyce and Parker, and will be watching closely as his heavyweight rivals battle for the WBO interim title this weekend.
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Floyd Mayweather reveals payday for his exhibition match in RIZIN: “It’s always a few million a minute”
Floyd Mayweather will be getting paid when he faces MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in a boxing exhibition match at RIZIN 38 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on September 25. The fight will only be nine minutes, and even though it is short and an exhibition, Mayweather still got a hefty purse for it. He has said he wants to work smarter and not harder for his money and he’s doing just that as he revealed he is making a few million every minute.
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
DAZN Confirms 1.06 Million Buys Globally For Canelo Vs. GGG 3
As Saul “Canelo” Alvarez ultimately outboxed Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin this past weekend to bring one of the most compelling rivalries in sport to an end, DAZN Group has confirmed the Canelo vs. GGG III fight night saw a global audience in the millions, with more than 1.06 million buys generated worldwide including PPV and DAZN subscriptions.
Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3
Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3. When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.
Frank Warren wins purse bid for Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker, targeted for Nov.5th
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren has won the purse bid with a $305,000 winning bid for the Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker clash for the interim WBO 168-lb title. The fight is reportedly being pegged for November 5th. Hopefully, the 34-year-old Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) doesn’t suffer an injury...
Dana White reacts to reports that Canelo vs GGG 3 did disappointing PPV numbers: “That fight should have been done four years ago”
UFC president Dana White has given his thoughts on the reportedly disappointing PPV numbers for Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3. While the excitement levels may have been high for the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, the end result proved to be quite the disappointment. As opposed to the two men putting on a show, Canelo eased to a relatively dull unanimous decision win as he retained his belts against a version of Gennady Golovkin who, in many ways, was showing his age.
Floyd Mayweather Cops Massive $1 Million Chain From Johnny Dang
Floyd Mayweather will be fighting in Japan this month as he looks to take on none other than Mikuru Asakuru who is a mixed martial arts fighter in the country. This is another one of Mayweather's exhibition matches that have been hyped up over the last few years. Mayweather still has the goods, and these exhibition fights are a solid way for him to keep his skills fresh.
Khabib Nurmagomedov Talks Rivalry With Conor McGregor and UFC 229 Aftermath; ‘I Have to Bite His Heart’
UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov sat down with boxing legend ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson and co-host Henry Cejudo on Tyson’s podcast, ‘Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson‘ to discuss some of the events throughout his storied mixed martial arts career. Of course, you can’t talk about...
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson On Facing Devin Haney: We're Gonna Stop Growing And It'll Happen
NEWARK, New Jersey – By the time Shakur Stevenson makes his entry into the lightweight division, the unbeaten former two-division champion assumes Devin Haney will be nearing his jump to the junior welterweight limit of 140-pounds. Eventually, however, Stevenson sees an intriguing fight with Haney in his future. The...
