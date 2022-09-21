Staten Island branch of the American Association of University Women celebrates 60th anniversary

Read full article on original website
It’s good news: A center where students get digital media experience receives $40K grant from The Staten Island Foundation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just about a year ago that Jaclyn Tacoronte, executive director of the New York City Digital Media Center, announced the newly formed not-for-profit organization -- a radio, TV production studio in Stapleton. The NYC Digital Media Center is an outlet that provides opportunity...
Annual health fair to be held in Midland Beach Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Midland Beach’s Turtle Circle will play host to an end-of-summer health fair on Saturday, according to a media release from Assemblyman Michael Tannousis’ office. Tannousis (R-East Shore/South Brooklyn) will host the “Boardwalk Bash” on the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Boardwalk in partnership with Rep....
Supporting the arts: 18 cultural organizations receive funding to continue enriching Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Borough President Vito Fossella announced Thursday morning at Historic Richmond Town that he has awarded funds to more than a dozen Staten Island cultural organizations, so that they can enhance their programs and services in arts education and entertainment. “All of you have a very significant...
NYC education policy panel gets new Staten Island representative
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Borough President Vito Fossella has named a new Staten Island representative to New York City’s Panel for Educational Policy (PEP) — a largely mayor-appointed board that makes decisions on contracts and policy decisions in New York City schools. The PEP consists of 15...
Pakistani Civic Association celebrates homeland’s 75th Independence Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Members of The Pakistani Civic Association of Staten Island Inc. gathered last week on the South Meadow of Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha and Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day. Led by president Dr. Mohammad Khalid, the event featured traditional Pakistani...
Pleasant Plains resident lauded at Notre Dame University for directing the Bread of Life Food Drive nationwide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Pleasant Plains resident Joseph Delaney and Lou Holtz, the legendary Notre Dame Head Football Coach, were recognized on the campus of the Indiana University for their efforts to fight “food insecurity” across America though Delaney’s annual Notre Dame Bread of Life Food Drive.
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 22, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Dorothy O’Connell (nee Platt) passed away on Sept. 17, 2022, at the age of 91. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Dorothy loved to travel and enjoyed reminiscing about her experiences. She moved to Staten Island in 1978 and worked for Salmon Real Estate for over 15 years. She was an active member in the community and spent weekends looking for treasures at yard sales and watching the Oakland Raiders. Read the full obit on SILive.
‘A wonderful journey’: This Staten Island charter school is receiving $10K in arts funding
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With construction of a new building on track to provide more seats for students at Hellenic Classical Charter School in Bulls Head, Borough President Vito Fossella announced more than $10,000 in arts funding to the school on Wednesday. Fossella announced the budget allocation of $10,384...
Fellowship Baptist Church hosts weeklong revival and spiritual empowerment retreat
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Fellowship Baptist Church hosted a weeklong revival and spiritual empowerment retreat recently, the theme of which was “The Power Of The Holy Spirit and Spiritual Empowerment.”. The retreat was held at Fellowship Baptist Church, located at 3036 Richmond Terrace. The event opened on Aug....
Federal student loans: Data sheds light on undergraduate debt at Staten Island colleges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The student loan forgiveness plan will help thousands of Americans, including many residents across New York who are still trying to pay off their college degrees. The College Scorecard, published annually by the U.S. Department of Education, provides federal student loan data for New York...
Staten Island obituaries for Sept. 21, 2022: Frank Anthony Wall, attorney, active in politics, remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a roundup of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Frank Anthony Wall, 84, of Staten Island, and Fanwood, N.J., passed away on Sept. 16, 2022. Frank attended PS 41, New Dorp High School, Wagner College, and St. John’s University School of Law. Frank was appointed a special state assistant attorney general and worked as a law assistant in the Supreme Court. In 1976 Frank set up a private law practice in Grant City. In 1973 he was the Republican Party’s nominee for Councilman, the Republican candidate for the 60th Assembly District nomination in 1976, and in 1980, an elected member of the school board between 1975 and 1979, and the President and Vice President of the South Shore Republican Club, and GOP district leader. Read the full obit on SILive.
New all-inclusive Staten Island center offers everything from fitness to fashion for kids and adults
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Four Staten Island professionals have teamed up to create one mega recreation center where clients of all ages and backgrounds can get fit, delve into the arts, and learn about new subjects all under one roof. The entrepreneurs set out to combine their talents and expertise...
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: 72nd annual Fence Show and Biergarten
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Laugh your patootie off at the musical comedy “Guys and Dolls.” This Tony award-winning 1950s classic...
NYC commission rejects measure that would extend S.I. seat into Brooklyn
CITY HALL, N.Y. — The Island won a small victory Thursday as the New York City Districting Commission voted down a set of maps that would’ve shared one of the borough’s three City Council districts with south Brooklyn. Commission Chair Dennis Walcott said the 15 members will...
Brooklyn GOP hosts annual gala at Gargiulo’s
On Sunday, Brooklyn GOP hosted its Annual Reception and Gala at Gargiulo’s Catering Hall on Coney Island. Several elected officials and Republican candidates attended the event. The day served as a fundraiser and provided support for the Brooklyn GOPs attendees who got to hear from elected Republican leaders, as...
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
A love story two centuries in the making
I was a bit surprised this summer when I called about a Historic Ohio Farm story and the phone was answered by a man with a distinct East Coast accent. I was even more surprised when I learned of the farm’s unique love story. Steve Garguillo grew up in...
Snubbed! 6 CUNY colleges receive funding for green jobs, offshore wind curriculum — none on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s lone City University of New York (CUNY) college was left out of a $4 million grant centered on developing green energy curriculum, despite widely-held expectations the borough will become a major hub for the burgeoning offshore wind industry. The New York City...
Haitian restaurant opens in NYC, first on Staten Island dedicated to the cuisine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — To take an insightful dive into Haitian Creole cooking, a new restaurant has opened for the experience. Delmas 48 served its inaugural meals this past weekend in West Brighton at 809 Castleton Avenue, former home to a yoga studio. Blondine Deprinvil is the proprietor behind...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $17K purchased in Eltingville
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Another top-prize winning New York Lottery ticket was sold on Staten Island, the New York Lottery announced Friday. The top-prize winning ticket for the Sept. 22 TAKE 5 drawing was purchased at Naz Cards & Gifts Inc., located at 4346 Amboy Rd. in Eltingville. The ticket...
