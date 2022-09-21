Read full article on original website
High School Results/Knoch’s Greb reaches PIAA tourney
–Butler swept Kiski Area and Penn Hills in a match played at the Green Oaks Country Club. Ryan Porch and Wyatt Kos led Butler with 39’s. Hunter Swidzinski had a 40. The Golden Tornado finished third overall in section-play at 7-4. They finished the regular season 12-4 overall. –Freeport-206...
High School Football On-Air tonight/College on-air Saturday
–Butler will travel to Erie tonight. Hear the game on WBUT beginning at 6:45pm. Kick-off is 7pm. –Knoch will host Elizabeth Forward tonight. Kick-off is 7pm. Pre-game on WISR begins at 6:30pm. College Football Saturday:. –Slippery Rock will open PSAC-West Division play when they host Seton Hill at Mihalik-Thompson Stadium....
BC3 Volleyball with another sweep
The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team swept a conference match 3-0 over the Community College of Beaver County Wednesday. The Lady Pioneers won 25-18, 25-13 and 20-15 to improve to 4-0 in their conference. BC3 is now 10-2. BC3 will host two teams Saturday at the Field House. The play Howard Community College at 11am. Then meet Westmoreland County Community College at 3pm.
Armeida M. McElravy
Armeida M. McElravy, 100, a long time well-known Karns City resident went to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, September 21, 2022 in the comfort of her home while surrounded by her loving family. Armeida was born in Adrian, Armstrong Co. on May 16, 1922. She was the daughter of...
Joseph J. Smith
Joseph J. Smith, 91, of Butler, PA, passed away on September 22, 2022, at the UPMC Passavant-McCandless. He was born August 21, 1931 on the South Side of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania to the late James and Margaret Smith. Joe graduated from Peters Township High School where he played basketball. Following graduation,...
Brady Street Bridge Reopens
A stretch of West Brady Street in the City of Butler has been reopened. According to Butler City Building Code Official John Evans, the Brady Street Bridge was finally finished earlier this week. The road had been closed in between Mercer and Broad Streets since January as part of the...
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf
Carol E. (Whitmire) Namendorf, 79, of Butler, PA passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1942, in Butler, PA to the late Robert Lester and Alletta E. “Betty” (James) Whitmire. Ms. Namendorf received a Bachelor...
Three-Year-Old Boy Hit By Car
A young boy is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in downtown Butler. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly before 3 p.m. for a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on North Main Street near West Locust. Crews from Butler City Fire Department and...
Butler Twp. Prepares For Community Day
Butler Township is hosting their annual Community Day event tomorrow. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township’s park on South Duffy Road. There’s plenty of activities during the day including meet-and-greets with police officers and fire trucks. There will also be demonstrations of dek...
SRU Trustees Set For Quarterly Meeting
The Slippery Rock University Council of Trustees will hold their quarterly meetings later this week. Thursday’s schedule begins at 2 p.m. with the Academic and Student Affairs Committee meeting in Room 321 of the Smith Student Center followed by the Finance and Administrative Affairs Committee at 3:15 p.m. The...
Dance Performance Comes To SRU
The Slippery Rock University Department of Dance is preparing for a couple performances Thursday night. The department is hosting a show titled “60 by 60 by 60” at 7 and 9 p.m. at the Dance Studio Theater in Stoner West. The show takes its name from 60 performances...
Butler County COVID Cases Decline
The number of new COVID cases went down over the past week. According to Department of Health data, there were 283 new confirmed cases of COVID in the last seven days. That’s down by 84 from last week. We reported earlier this week though, that local hospitalizations are up....
Lane Closures Set For I-79 In Harmony
Drivers using I-79 in Jackson Township could see some delays over the next couple of months. PennDOT announced that that there will be lane closures in the southbound lane of I-79 over the Harmony Bridge starting today through early November. Crews will be continuing their work to preserve the bridge.
Armco Credit Union Offering Financial Literacy Class To High Schoolers
Armco Credit Union is again offering a nationwide financial literacy program to local high school students. The web-based program is called Banzai and is available for free to over 3,000 students at 14 Butler County schools with topics such as budgeting, using credit wisely, and developing saving habits. The Banzai...
Fall Fest Open House
*Historical Tours: Underground Railroad 11:30, 12:25, 1:20, 2:15. Presented By: Covenant Evangelism & Marketing Committee.
Lights Will Stay On Later At Some City Parks
Butler City Council has approved a plan to leave the lights on later at several Butler City parks. Council discussed the proposal at their agenda setting meeting earlier this month which includes leaving the lights on until 9 p.m. through October. The parks affected would be the Skate Park at...
Activities Galore In Slippery Rock’s VillageFest
Slippery Rock is getting ready for its annual Villagefest this weekend. The yearly event encourages residents to visit the area and support local businesses along with more than 100 plus vendors who will be on Main Street. It officially kicks off tomorrow with food trucks on Slippery Rock University’s campus...
PennDOT: Roundabouts Continue To Show Safety Improvements
Officials with PennDOT say a new study shows that roundabouts are making intersections safer. The transportation department studied 33 different intersections across the state that were replaced with roundabout and found that fatalities, injuries, and crashes all decreased. Included in the study were the roundabout at Glen Eden Road in...
“Get Nebby” 5K To Support VOICe
There’s still time to join in an event in memory of a Butler woman that provides support for local domestic violence and sexual assault survivors to be held next weekend. The sixth annual ‘Get Nebby 5K’ will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 2nd at Alameda Park in Butler Township.
Joseph “Joe” C. Furka
Joseph “Joe” C. Furka, 97, of Lyndora, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Lyndora on April 5, 1925, to the late George Furka and Josephine (Slugens) Horvatic. Ever the adventure-seeker, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old on the 1st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, serving with the Merchant Marines and challenging the occasional shark to a race back to his ship. After 3 years of service and an honorable discharge, he met the love of his life, Margaret (Hancheck) Furka. They wed on February 7, 1948, and enjoyed nearly 75 years of marriage and the chaos that comes with having 7 children and (once) a raccoon. Joe worked for Armco Steel nearly 40 years, then spent almost 4 decades enjoying retirement. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, swimmer, woodworker, Polka-dancer, and motorcyclist. He enjoyed cross-country biking, completing the Lower 48 before retiring his motorcycle in his 90s. His sweet-tooth, fun-loving antics, and baby-balancing skills were unmatched. Joe was loved dearly by many. He is survived by his children Diana (D.L.) McCandless, Debbie Peitz, Theresa (Ted) Czyzyk, and Veronica (Don) Forcht, 29 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Snoopy. Joe was preceded in death by his daughter Cecilia George, sons David and Joseph Furka, his 3 brothers and 1 sister. Family and friends received on Friday, September 23, 2022 from11-1 pm at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Full military honors, final prayers, and burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. After all services are concluded a gathering to remember Joseph will be held at the American Legion Post #778 at 3pm.
