Joseph “Joe” C. Furka, 97, of Lyndora, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at home, surrounded by loved ones. He was born in Lyndora on April 5, 1925, to the late George Furka and Josephine (Slugens) Horvatic. Ever the adventure-seeker, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Navy at 17 years old on the 1st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, serving with the Merchant Marines and challenging the occasional shark to a race back to his ship. After 3 years of service and an honorable discharge, he met the love of his life, Margaret (Hancheck) Furka. They wed on February 7, 1948, and enjoyed nearly 75 years of marriage and the chaos that comes with having 7 children and (once) a raccoon. Joe worked for Armco Steel nearly 40 years, then spent almost 4 decades enjoying retirement. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman, hunter, swimmer, woodworker, Polka-dancer, and motorcyclist. He enjoyed cross-country biking, completing the Lower 48 before retiring his motorcycle in his 90s. His sweet-tooth, fun-loving antics, and baby-balancing skills were unmatched. Joe was loved dearly by many. He is survived by his children Diana (D.L.) McCandless, Debbie Peitz, Theresa (Ted) Czyzyk, and Veronica (Don) Forcht, 29 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and his beloved dog Snoopy. Joe was preceded in death by his daughter Cecilia George, sons David and Joseph Furka, his 3 brothers and 1 sister. Family and friends received on Friday, September 23, 2022 from11-1 pm at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Full military honors, final prayers, and burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park. After all services are concluded a gathering to remember Joseph will be held at the American Legion Post #778 at 3pm.

