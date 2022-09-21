Read full article on original website
Teen armed robbery suspect found not guilty after victim says no one called him to testify at trial
NEW ORLEANS — An Uptown crime victim is furious. He said the suspect arrested, accused of robbing him at gunpoint, was found not guilty after no one showed up to testify against him. But this victim said he was never notified by the district attorney's office that the case...
Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
Armed and dangerous: Detectives search for man accused of deadly Hammond home invasion
Tangipahoa detectives have identified a man believed to be connected to a home invasion that killed a man and left his 12-year-old daughter critically injured earlier this month. Anyone who knows where Omarion Hoofkin is or has any other information related to the investigation is urged to contact the TPSO at 985-345-6150.
Man arrested in drive-by shooting at Kenner residence that left 1 wounded, police say
Seven months after a Kenner man was shot three times in his driveway, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Denzel Anthony, 31, of Harvey, was booked Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner Police Department spokesperson.
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty
The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
New Orleans police investigate fatal shooting on Peltier Drive
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating after a man was shot to death Wednesday night. Police say the shooting happened in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive around 9:08 p.m. According to NOPD, the man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant
SLIDELL, La. — U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, on Wednesday morning, with his girlfriend and two children inside. The marshals and Slidell Police gave residents at the Canterbury and Loft apartments at 300 block of Spartan the all-clear, after...
Suspect surrenders after barricading himself, others inside Slidell apartment
A man who had barricaded himself in a Slidell apartment surrendered peacefully to a Slidell Police SWAT team Wednesday morning after a standoff. Slidell Police said Tyrin Wiltz, 27, barricaded himself, his girlfriend, and two children inside the apartment off Spartan Drive around 6 a.m. after a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve the man a warrant for his arrest.
New Orleans armed robbery suspect arrested in Violet
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office today announce the arrest of a man wanted in New Orleans for armed robbery. Police say Markall Swearington robbed a woman he had met to purchase an item she was selling.
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
WANTED: 18-year-old accused of killing man, injuring 12-year-old daughter in Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Officials are searching for an 18-year-old accused of breaking into a home in Hammond, killing a man and critically wounding his 12-year-old daughter, Chief Jimmy Travis says. The deadly home invasion happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 12. Chief Travis says the Tangipahoa Sheriff’s...
NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m. Two of the victims took...
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
New Orleans teenager kidnapped when ride-share driver locked doors at drop off, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a teenager was kidnapped while using a ride-sharing service. The incident was reported in the 2800 block of General Degaulle Drive, according to police. Police confirmed that a 17-year-old used a ride-sharing service to take her from her...
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
Jefferson Parish Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LANCE STEVENS, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022 in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act. STEVENS is charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute...
Woman stabbed in Central City after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
