Slidell, LA

WWL

Police name suspect in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — Police have identified a suspect in the brutal home invasion that left one man dead and his daughter severely wounded. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Omarion Hookfin is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and two counts of aggravated kidnapping in connection with the case.
HAMMOND, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man arrested in drive-by shooting at Kenner residence that left 1 wounded, police say

Seven months after a Kenner man was shot three times in his driveway, police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. Denzel Anthony, 31, of Harvey, was booked Tuesday with attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, aggravated criminal damage to property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Capt. Michael Cunningham, a Kenner Police Department spokesperson.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect charged in Metairie murder-for-hire extradited from Florida, pleads not guilty

The accused gunman in a murder-for-hire scheme that authorities say led to the shooting death of a Metairie grandmother pleaded not guilty in Jefferson Parish court Thursday. Louis Gordon, 34, of New Orleans, is charged with second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, court records said.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL

Slidell police negotiate surrender after man refuses arrest warrant

SLIDELL, La. — U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant when a man barricaded himself inside an apartment, on Wednesday morning, with his girlfriend and two children inside. The marshals and Slidell Police gave residents at the Canterbury and Loft apartments at 300 block of Spartan the all-clear, after...
SLIDELL, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect surrenders after barricading himself, others inside Slidell apartment

A man who had barricaded himself in a Slidell apartment surrendered peacefully to a Slidell Police SWAT team Wednesday morning after a standoff. Slidell Police said Tyrin Wiltz, 27, barricaded himself, his girlfriend, and two children inside the apartment off Spartan Drive around 6 a.m. after a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve the man a warrant for his arrest.
SLIDELL, LA
L'Observateur

Jefferson Parish Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LANCE STEVENS, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022 in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act. STEVENS is charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute...
GRETNA, LA

