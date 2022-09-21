Emergency personnel are reporting to the scene of an accident where a tractor trailer took down five poles and pulled live wires down on Chestnut Street off Hooper. Emergency crews are facing challenges getting to victims trapped in their vehicles due to live wires and arcing lines covering the roadway and vehicles. On scene is a sedan with three trapped individuals, one being a juvenile, the driver of the tractor trailer, the driver of a dump truck and the operator of a backhoe. Power lines have been completely torn from multiple homes. This is going to be an extended road closure and clean up. Avoid the area.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO