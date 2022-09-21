Read full article on original website
RED BANK: ENGLISH PLAZA, LIGHTLY ACCENTED
Most of the shops along the strip are owned by immigrants. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The street is named English Plaza, after a former Red Bank mayor. But for the majority of businesses along the short block, English is a second language. Of the eight shops...
RED BANK: STATE POLICE RAID HOUSE
State Police on scene at 198 Drs. Parker Boulevard. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) New Jersey State Police had one man in custody after officers in tactical gear raided a Red Bank house Thursday afternoon. Police had the man at left in handcuffs. (Photo by John T....
Local business champ serving the best burgers in Toms River, NJ
As you know, I'm traveling around the state spreading the message of common-sense solutions for the problems plaguing our great state. One of the pillars of our economy and our communities is the many small businesses that dot the landscape. For the next few months, I'll be coming to your...
ATV, dirt bikes are such a menace that NJ city adopts new gas station law
ATLANTIC CITY — Another New Jersey city is cracking down on ATVs and dirt bikes, this time cutting off a source of fuel. By law, all-terrain vehicles cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of rowdy riders from terrorizing neighborhoods and being a hazard on city streets as they pop wheelies and race, officials said.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK TAKES OUT FIVE POLES, PEOPLE TRAPPED BY LIVE WIRES
Emergency personnel are reporting to the scene of an accident where a tractor trailer took down five poles and pulled live wires down on Chestnut Street off Hooper. Emergency crews are facing challenges getting to victims trapped in their vehicles due to live wires and arcing lines covering the roadway and vehicles. On scene is a sedan with three trapped individuals, one being a juvenile, the driver of the tractor trailer, the driver of a dump truck and the operator of a backhoe. Power lines have been completely torn from multiple homes. This is going to be an extended road closure and clean up. Avoid the area.
This New Jersey Grocery Store is One of the Best in the Entire Country
Loyalty runs deep for many. I'm very brand loyal. People have their favorite restaurants, people have their favorite bars, and people have their favorite grocery stores. If there is a store that you frequent and have been loyal to for years, then there is a good chance that this will be your store for life.
RED BANK: STOMPIN’ THRU THE WEEKEND
We kick off this first weekend of autumn, 2022 with the debut of ‘Stomp Your Blues Away,’ a post-pandemic paean to Red Bank by Omega Train. “When I take my body down to old Red Bank’s downtown,” goes the song, “my pain don’t hurt me anymore.”
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
RED BANK: ZIPPRICH, TAYLOR TRADE BARBS
With Mayor Pasquale Menna in the background, Councilman Ed Zipprich attached a borough pin to the jacket worn by Angela Mirandi after her swearing-in as council member in February. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. In a prepared statement, Zipprich slammed Taylor for “ineptitude”...
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN INPUTS SLATED
Hackensack Meridian Health’s Riverview Medical Center and its holdings comprise one of three areas of town that will get special focus in the Master Plan. (Google Map from Monmouth County property records. Click green circles for site details.) Among the topics: the future of three discrete sections of town,...
SUV punches hole in Wall Township, NJ, high school
A gaping hole was punched into the side of Wall High School by an SUV driven by a 17-year-old township boy. Classes had already been dismissed, but some students and staff remained inside the building when the driver lost control of the 2008 Lexus RX. Police say the vehicle was...
Man charged with murder for triple shooting at Toms River, NJ hookah lounge on the lamb
TOMS RIVER — An Asbury Park man is charged with murder for a shooting at a hookah lounge last month that left one person dead and two others injured, but officials say he is not yet in custody. Eric Manzanares, 22, is accused of opening fire at Top Tier...
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore
A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
Source: Woman found dead in waters off Staten Island was from New Jersey
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 65-year-old woman whose body was found in the waters off of Staten Island lived in Union Beach, N.J., according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. While officials have not yet released the identification of the woman, authorities are probing a report that...
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?
My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
ocscanner.news
RED BANK: MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH WITH OVERTURNED CAR AND MULTIPLE INJURIES
Red Bank Fire Department operating at the scene of an overturned vehicle with multiple injuries at the intersection of Bridge Ave and Herbert St. No additional information is available at this time. Media and photos courtesy RBFD.
Lakewood, NJ man was using two township homes to store and deal deplorable amount of drugs
Is it a cry for help or drug dealers staring in the face of recklessness and just not caring about the community around them?. The number of drugs being peddled into our Ocean County community, the Jersey Shore, and the state of New Jersey for years now has been mind-numbing.
Identity of body pulled from Raritan River remains unknown, cops say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Police are still investigating to figure out the identity of a victim whose body was recovered from the Raritan River. New Brunswick police Deputy Director J.T. Miller told New Jersey 101.5 that local police and fire recovered the body around 5 p.m. on Monday. The victim was already dead when he was pulled from the Raritan River near Boyd Park.
A deep dish dive into the best pizza on the NJ shore (Opinion)
Based on their trademark cheeses and sauce swirls, (although I would call it gravy but that's a different post for another day), Maruca's Tomato Pies claims to be "The Best Pizza on the Jersey Shore." With locations in both Seaside Heights and Asbury Park, it's not hard to see why.
