RED BANK: ENGLISH PLAZA, LIGHTLY ACCENTED

Most of the shops along the strip are owned by immigrants. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) The street is named English Plaza, after a former Red Bank mayor. But for the majority of businesses along the short block, English is a second language. Of the eight shops...
RED BANK: STATE POLICE RAID HOUSE

State Police on scene at 198 Drs. Parker Boulevard. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) New Jersey State Police had one man in custody after officers in tactical gear raided a Red Bank house Thursday afternoon. Police had the man at left in handcuffs. (Photo by John T....
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK TAKES OUT FIVE POLES, PEOPLE TRAPPED BY LIVE WIRES

Emergency personnel are reporting to the scene of an accident where a tractor trailer took down five poles and pulled live wires down on Chestnut Street off Hooper. Emergency crews are facing challenges getting to victims trapped in their vehicles due to live wires and arcing lines covering the roadway and vehicles. On scene is a sedan with three trapped individuals, one being a juvenile, the driver of the tractor trailer, the driver of a dump truck and the operator of a backhoe. Power lines have been completely torn from multiple homes. This is going to be an extended road closure and clean up. Avoid the area.
RED BANK: STOMPIN’ THRU THE WEEKEND

We kick off this first weekend of autumn, 2022 with the debut of ‘Stomp Your Blues Away,’ a post-pandemic paean to Red Bank by Omega Train. “When I take my body down to old Red Bank’s downtown,” goes the song, “my pain don’t hurt me anymore.”
RED BANK: ZIPPRICH, TAYLOR TRADE BARBS

With Mayor Pasquale Menna in the background, Councilman Ed Zipprich attached a borough pin to the jacket worn by Angela Mirandi after her swearing-in as council member in February. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.) By JOHN T. WARD. In a prepared statement, Zipprich slammed Taylor for “ineptitude”...
RED BANK: MASTER PLAN INPUTS SLATED

Hackensack Meridian Health’s Riverview Medical Center and its holdings comprise one of three areas of town that will get special focus in the Master Plan. (Google Map from Monmouth County property records. Click green circles for site details.) Among the topics: the future of three discrete sections of town,...
Public Safety
Serious Crash Reported On Jersey Shore

A serious crash with injuries occurred during on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash was reported at about 3:50 p.m. on Route 34 southbound near Lakewood Road in Wall Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. The right shoulder of the roadway was closed, the DOT said.
Is this the next great mayor in Ocean County, NJ?

My friend Robert Arace (pronounced Ah-Race) is running for Mayor in Manchester. It's a town of about 43,000 people and they have a huge opportunity coming up on election day to elect a man who not only loves New Jersey but has the skills, passion, and momentum to take this already great town to the next level.
