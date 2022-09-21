FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It’s the centennial celebration year for Schooner Ladona
It was a picture perfect warm and sunny day in early September when the 100-year-old schooner Ladona was rafted to the schooner Ernestina-Morrissey at Hodgdon Marina in Boothbay Harbor. Ladona, an 82-foot, two-masted, gaff-rigged, topsail schooner, was built to be a private yacht at Hodgdon Boatyard in East Boothbay and...
September 2022 Market Update
‘Tourist Season’ the new show by John Vander
John Vander has painted for many years in Italy. He has painted a series based on formal gardens, Tuscan landscapes, architecture, as well as remembrance of a trip to Mali and, of course, many paintings based on his experience of the Maine coast. “I realized that although I had been...
Sept. 23 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Night of nods for surplus tap, candy store and more
No one spoke Sept. 20 for or against tapping surplus for the $23,982 overdraft in Parks and Recreation’s last budget. The four-minute special town meeting at Wiscasset Community Center, and aired on Zoom and YouTube, passed the tap in a show of raised pink voting squares. The overdraft was...
Over $1,000 raised at Schmid Preserve fundraiser
The Charles & Constance Schmid Land Preserve located in Edgecomb held a raffle and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Blanchard’s Creamery. The purpose of this was to raise money for the newly established Schmid Preserve Endowment Fund and to educate people about the 766-acre preserve in the middle of Edgecomb. Blanchard’s Creamery, located on Route 27, created a special flavor of ice cream – Mount Hunger Mudslide - for the event which was a deliciously big hit and sold out.
Preservation Party meets two goals at once for Lincoln County Historical Association
While rain poured down in other parts of Lincoln County, the grounds of the Pownalborough Court House remained dry for Lincoln County Historical Association’s (LCHA’s) annual fundraiser on Sept. 18. But there was more good news for the party planners. Lively bidding during the after-dinner auction had already ensured that the organization would meet its goal for the event when one of the guests made a surprise announcement that changed the course of the evening.
Castlebay to perform at Popham Chapel
On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 3 p.m, Maine folk duo Castlebay will present a concert “Songs of the the Sea and the Season” at the lovely historic Popham Chapel. Castlebay will present these musical stories of romance, ramblers and rogues, woven with history and humor. Suggested $12 donation.
Maine real estate sales eased 9.89% in August
AUGUSTA (Sept. 21, 2022)—Sales of single-family existing homes across Maine in August dipped 9.89 percent compared to August 2021, according to Maine Listings. Values remain high in August, as the median sales price for the 1,859 homes sold reached $340,000, an increase of 9.68 percent over August 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
Midcoast Conservancy welcomes new staff
Midcoast Conservancy is delighted to have Morganne Price and Anna Blank join the staff this month. Both bring a wealth of experience, talent and passion to the organization. Morganne Price grew up in Waldoboro exploring the woods in her backyard. She moved to the Pacific Northwest for a brief time to work for the Forest Service and also as a fisheries observer in Alaska, collecting data on commercial fishing vessels.
Post 54 aids WES teacher’s family with costs related to daughter’s stroke
Samantha Crawford said via email Sept. 22, she continues to be “speechless and very blessed” by the support people are showing as daughter Angelina, 12, works to recover from the June stroke that paralyzed her from the neck down. Wiscasset Newspaper contacted the Wiscasset Elementary School pre-K teacher again after American Legion Post 54 of Wiscasset donated $1,000 to help the family with costs related to Angelina’s care.
Blessing of the Animals events in Newcastle, Boothbay Harbor
In celebration of the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of all of God's creatures, over 20 churches around Maine will hold Blessing of the Animals prayer services. St. Patrick Church, 380 Academy Hill Road, Newcastle will hold its service Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2...
Karl’s Kids’ annual pork roast Oct. 16 in Nobleboro
Karl’s Kids, a program of the Rotary Club of Damariscotta which helps local kids with athletic equipment and trips, will be holding their fourth annual Karl’s Kids Pig Roast on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Duck Puddle Campground, 60 Campground Road, Nobleboro. Bring your...
Thanks for the support
My former office neighbor and longstanding ad salesperson and operations manager, Sarah Morley, shared the following story of a recent encounter which helped boost our confidence. “I was standing waiting to pay for my coffee and two ladies walked in and one lady immediately picked up our paper and said,...
What’s on the Easel?
When folks walk along the Shore Road on any given day in any given month they see the lovely gardens that are planted for everyone to enjoy. A labor of love for sure. Painting them is even more rewarding. I painted this in May. To see painting larger, click on...
Fall marine ecology field research opportunity for high school students
This fall high school students of all grades have an opportunity to learn about marine ecology while getting muddy in the Damariscotta River estuary. The Darling Marine Center based research team is inviting high school students to apply to participate in green crab surveys as part of an ongoing community science research program in the Damariscotta River estuary.
Alna sets special vote on clerks’ pay
Still looking to land a town clerk, Alna selectmen have a new plan. Sept. 21, they set a 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 special town meeting at the fire station. The lone article, after picking the moderator, seeks voters’ OK to negotiate terms of employment for the clerk and deputy clerk.
Edgecomb maintaining Highland Cemetery for one year
Edgecomb selectmen agreed to provide mowing and cleanup in 2023 for Highland Cemetery on Dodge Road. On Sept. 19, selectmen voted unanimously to serve as a stop-gap measure for the defunct Highland Cemetery Association. “They need a better plan than having the town taking over the association. In the meantime, I’m willing to do it for one year, so they can re-establish their association,” Selectman Mike Smith said.
Seawolves crush MVC competition at home meet
The Boothbay Harbor Seahawks and Wiscasset Wolverines combined cross country teams rocked their home competition Sept. 16. The “Seawolves” bested guest teams from Dirigo, Richmond, Hall-Dale and Telstar Regional high schools with the boys taking first over Richmond by 10 points; the girls, first over Dirigo by 12 points.
County needs emergency dispatchers
Lincoln County Communications has only nine of 16 jobs filled. On Sept. 20, Director Tara Doe reported the addition of one new emergency dispatcher and the departure of another. Doe reported Kristi Krause will begin her six months of training as she has arrived from Texas. Krause, recently moved to Boothbay, has no experience as a dispatcher, but has worked in emergency services. Departing the center is Robert Collins. He previously worked for 35 years in New York as a dispatcher. “He moved here thinking a change of scenery would help him escape burnout,” Doe said. “He was an asset to the department, but he has decided to leave.”
