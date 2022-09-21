ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
wildlife.org

Conserving the best lands for longleaf pine

Not all land is equal when it comes to the best acquisitions to maintain and connect longleaf pine ecosystems in North Carolina. The specialized ecosystem in the Southeast has been reduced to just 5-7% of what it was historically. “Not only is that a massive concern with so few of these longleaf pine forests left, but we also see declines in species that call those forests home,” said Tina Mozelewski, a lead scientist at Conservation Science Partners, a research nonprofit that works to solve conservation problems.
ECONOMY
whatsupmag.com

Maryland DNR's Fall Foliage Report Sept. 22

Annapolis, MD - Join Maryland DNR as they follow the transition each week with reports from the experts at our state forests and parks. All of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts are welcome to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to send your entries directly to Maryland DNR. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report. View this week's full report here.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Maryland State
Maryland Pets & Animals
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Students can participate in the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is helping to prepare students for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program by hosting upcoming student and parent/guardian information sessions, one held each month in September, October, and December. The topics will cover reading, writing, speaking, and listening strategies. The program is geared toward high school students. The Seal of […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
PLANetizen

Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward

Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfws#Invasive Species#Usda Wildlife Services
fox5dc.com

Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies

As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Washingtonian.com

Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area

It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
LINDEN, VA
chesapeakefamily.com

Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25

Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
GAMBRILLS, MD
WBOC

Weather-related Delays Possible Friday Afternoon for Chesapeake Bay Bridge

STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. As a result, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
STEVENSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Never right on red? DC closer to passing ban on red light turns

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Some big changes may be coming to D.C. roads. A citywide ban on right turns on red lights is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Tuesday, the DC Council voted unanimously to move the Safer Streets Amendment Act for a second vote. However, many council members have expressed concern about the bill’s intention and enforcement.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy