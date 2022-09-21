Not all land is equal when it comes to the best acquisitions to maintain and connect longleaf pine ecosystems in North Carolina. The specialized ecosystem in the Southeast has been reduced to just 5-7% of what it was historically. “Not only is that a massive concern with so few of these longleaf pine forests left, but we also see declines in species that call those forests home,” said Tina Mozelewski, a lead scientist at Conservation Science Partners, a research nonprofit that works to solve conservation problems.

