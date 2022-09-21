Read full article on original website
Related
wildlife.org
Conserving the best lands for longleaf pine
Not all land is equal when it comes to the best acquisitions to maintain and connect longleaf pine ecosystems in North Carolina. The specialized ecosystem in the Southeast has been reduced to just 5-7% of what it was historically. “Not only is that a massive concern with so few of these longleaf pine forests left, but we also see declines in species that call those forests home,” said Tina Mozelewski, a lead scientist at Conservation Science Partners, a research nonprofit that works to solve conservation problems.
foxbaltimore.com
Tropical Depression Nine threatens Florida before potentially heading towards Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Tropical Depression Nine formed in the Caribbean Sea and is expected to threaten Florida first and then potentially head towards Maryland next weekend. The system is currently traveling west-northwest and battling some wind shear. Heavy rain is currently the main concern with this system in the Caribbean.
whatsupmag.com
Maryland DNR's Fall Foliage Report Sept. 22
Annapolis, MD - Join Maryland DNR as they follow the transition each week with reports from the experts at our state forests and parks. All of Maryland’s outdoor enthusiasts are welcome to send in photos capturing the beauty of the fall season. Please use the submission form to send your entries directly to Maryland DNR. Your photo might be selected to appear in a future edition of the Fall Foliage Report. View this week's full report here.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan And Maryland State Board Of Elections Statement On Emergency Petition Ruling
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland State Board of Elections (SBE) is pleased by the Court’s decision, which will allow local elections officials across the State to begin canvassing mail-in ballots on October 1. This ruling provides election officials with additional time to canvass and tabulate these ballots to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Charles Co. Students can participate in the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is helping to prepare students for the Maryland Seal of Biliteracy Program by hosting upcoming student and parent/guardian information sessions, one held each month in September, October, and December. The topics will cover reading, writing, speaking, and listening strategies. The program is geared toward high school students. The Seal of […]
PLANetizen
Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Proposal Moves Forward
Southern Maryland workers may soon have more public transit options. Well, as soon as the state can “undertake all steps necessary to complete the design, engineering, and [environmental] process and secure a record of decision for the Southern Maryland Rapid Transit Project.”. According to an article by Bruce DePuyt...
WUSA
9 things to do on the first weekend of fall in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 23-25
WASHINGTON — It's the very first weekend of fall! Kick the season off with a few fun events across the DMV. From foodie festivals to fall classics, immersive games, and home decor showcases, there is so much to do!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
' Am I going to be next?' | Maryland prosecutor assembles students at high schools in the face of a surge of gun scares
CLARKSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County's top cop is struggling to stop a surge of gun scares at local high schools. State's Attorney John McCarthy is now trying something new. He's launching a series of gun violence prevention assemblies at every MCPS high school. The assemblies are unprecedented: 26 high...
fox5dc.com
Maryland Governor Race: Dan Cox calls out Wes Moore over autobiography inaccuracies
As the election for Maryland's next governor draws closer, Republican nominee Dan Cox is stepping up attacks on Democrat Wes Moore's autobiography. At the heart of Cox's allegations is that Moore changed his bestseller "The Other Wes Moore" after questions were raised about part of it that claimed Moore was a Baltimore native when he actually grew up in New York.
Kushner Company Agrees to Pay at Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments and Rent Abuses
A Kushner subsidiary is settling a lawsuit that the state of Maryland filed after ProPublica reported widespread problems in thousands of the company’s Baltimore-area apartments.
WUSA
The battle for the FBI headquarters relocation
In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield. But, one Fairfax County leader is accusing Metro of taking sides.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
chesapeakefamily.com
Fun Things to Do This Weekend: September 23-25
Mid Atlantic Health Expo. Sept. 23-24. This health and wellness event offers something for every age and interest. Attendees will be entertained and engaged with a variety of health and wellness exhibits and activities. Free. 1-5 p.m. North Laurel Community Center, Laurel. midatlantichealthexpo.org. Wee-Sale Prince George’s County. Sept. 23-25. Maryland’s...
Judge rules mail-in ballots can be counted before polls close on Election Day
A Montgomery County Circuit judge on Friday ruled that elections officials could start counting mail-in votes before polls close on Election Day.
Maryland Retired School Personnel Association offers mini-grants for classroom teachers
Classroom teachers can apply for one of six mini-grants offered by the Maryland Retired School Personnel Association (MRSPA). The mini-grants — awarding up to $300 per teacher — may be used on special projects or activities that are not funded through the school system, PTA, or PTSO. Last school year, Emily Leedy, a teacher at […]
WBOC
Weather-related Delays Possible Friday Afternoon for Chesapeake Bay Bridge
STEVENSVILLE, Md.- The Chesapeake Bay Bridge is currently under limited wind restrictions, the Maryland Transportation Authority said. As a result, house trailers, empty box trailers or any vehicle that, in the opinion of law-enforcement personnel, may not safely cross the bridge will be prohibited from traveling the bridge. Motorists who are denied passage will be assisted with safely turning around.
Never right on red? DC closer to passing ban on red light turns
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Some big changes may be coming to D.C. roads. A citywide ban on right turns on red lights is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Tuesday, the DC Council voted unanimously to move the Safer Streets Amendment Act for a second vote. However, many council members have expressed concern about the bill’s intention and enforcement.
Marylanders enrolled in Affordable Care Act to pay more for health coverage
Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.
fox5dc.com
Wes Moore backs out of FOX 5 debate with Dan Cox
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Maryland's Democratic candidate for governor says he won't debate his Republican challenger Dan Cox next month on FOX 5. The news broke as Cox was in a Montgomery County courtroom, trying to stop state officials from speeding up the counting of mail-in ballots. For weeks, FOX 5...
Comments / 0