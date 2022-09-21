Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Langley golfers set records in winning district title
An impressive performance by the Langley Saxons of breaking multiple scoring records brought head-shaking reactions, including one from the golf team’s longtime coach Al Berg. “I should stop being surprised what these talented players keep doing over the years,” Berg said. Langley won the two-day Liberty District high-school...
Inside Nova
Jeffrey Overton Jr. scores five touchdowns as Freedom-Woodbridge blanks Gar-Field 61-0
Freedom coach Darryl Overton beamed and smiled broadly when asked about his team’s offensive execution following a 61-0 blanking of host Gar-Field Thursday night in both teams' Cardinal District opener. And who can blame him? The undefeated Eagles (1-0, 5-0) are scoring an average of 55 points per game...
Inside Nova
Battlefield's Colby Burnett, Freedom-South Riding claim Cedar Run District golf titles
Battlefield’s Colby Burnett and Freedom-South Riding captured the individual and team titles Tuesday at the Cedar Run District Golf Tournament at the Piedmont Country Club in Haymarket. Burnett shot a 73 to take top individual honors. The top six players overall made up the all-Cedar Run District team. Freedom-South...
Inside Nova
High school football: Rushing, passing, receiving, scoring leaders (Prince William County)
Player (School) Att., Yds., TDs, Avg. Jeffrey Overton Jr. (Freedom-WB) 57, 696, 10, 12.2. Tristan Evans (Freedom-WB) 60, 84, 71.4, 814, 13, 2. Joshua Barido (Gainesville) 37, 78, 47.4, 571, 7, 5. Quinton Pulley (Forest Park) 51, 80, 63.4, 476, 5, 3. Ryan Westhoff (Colgan) 31, 80, 38.8, 464, 5,...
Inside Nova
Keeping tabs on spectators a constant for race officials
It’s a common occurrence that event officials during the annual multi-race Monroe Park Invitational high-school cross country meet at Burke Lake Park become annoyed with spectators potentially getting in the way of runners and impeding their progress. When that happens, one or two sometimes loudly yell at those to...
Inside Nova
Bocce tournament in Great Falls raises funds for veterans
Members of the Great Falls Rotary Club gathered with family and friends Sept. 17 for its annual Sean Plunkett Memorial Bocce Tournament, proceeds from which will benefit the Dixon Center for Military and Veteran Services. Rotarians raised $3,400 at the tournament, which was held in memory of former Rotary Club...
Inside Nova
Ask McEnearney VA Map Wells
Ask McEnearney: What do you need to know about your septic system and well?. Septic systems and wells are more common in the Washington suburbs than you would think. Here are four ways to keep your septic system working well.
Inside Nova
Metro revises system map to reflect Silver Line extension
Ashburn is finally on the map. So is Herndon - and Dulles International Airport. Metro’s iconic map has officially been updated to add the six new Silver Line stations. Beginning Friday, the new maps are being rolled out in stations, trains and transit centers. In addition to Ashburn, Herndon and the airport, the other new stations are Reston Town Center, Innovation Center and Loudoun Gateway. Also on the new map, Potomac Yard Station in Alexandria is shown as a future station.
Inside Nova
Arlington honored for COVID-response economic-development efforts
Arlington Economic Development has earned a Gold Award for its “ReLaunch” program from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest association for professional economic developers in the world. ReLaunch was honored in the category of Resiliency, Recovery and Mitigation during the organization’s 2022 annual conference, held Sept....
Inside Nova
Road renaming to honor Tamil poet/philosopher
In response to requests from local residents, the Fairfax County Department of Transportation recently installed signage on a newly renamed stretch of county roadway. The new name – “Valluvar Way” – honors the Tamil poet and philosopher ThiruValluvar. Tamil residents of Fairfax County had requested a road naming to honor his life and works.
Inside Nova
Letter: Superintendent deserves credit for making rounds of FPCS town halls
Editor: Town halls are the foundation of democracy, because anyone can participate and discuss local issues important to them with neighbors and elected representatives. Fairfax County Public Schools’ recent community conversations with the new superintendent, Dr. Michelle Reid, are exactly that: democracy in action and an attempt to make a government institution, the school system, more transparent, accountable and responsive to public need.
Inside Nova
Man charged with bank robbery in Woodbridge
A 41-year-old Dale City man has been charged with robbing and threatening to bomb the Wells Fargo on Marblestone Drive outside Lake Ridge. Police were called to a panic alarm at the bank at 12711 Marblestone Drive at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the robber leaving front door and running toward Prince William Parkway, said Prince William police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok.
Inside Nova
Tech company to invest $3.1M in Fairfax County
(The Center Square) – A travel and security technology company is investing about $3.1 million to create a global headquarters in Fairfax County and will receive some government support through a state-funded job recruitment program. The company, Pangiam, will establish the headquarters at 7950 Jones Branch Drive in Fairfax...
Inside Nova
Board approves mixed-use plans in Independent Hill
A mixed-use complex in Independent Hill has been approved. At its meeting last week, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approved a request to rezone 69 acres between Dumfries and Bristow roads from agricultural to planned mixed residential. Elm Street Development of McLean submitted the proposal in 2018 and...
Inside Nova
'Same-day registration' for voters not quite as simple as name implies
While Virginia this year is moving into the world of same-day voter registration (up to and including Election Day), Arlington election officials say it might be better for all concerned if those who want to cast ballots get the registration process completed sooner rather than later. “Our preference is that...
Inside Nova
In Great Falls, dark skies at night are not everyone's delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
Inside Nova
Journalist-turned-advocate honored by Arlington Democrats
Some people find it challenging, upon retirement, to divine where their next stage in life will take them. For Cragg Hines, the transition took a mere 24 hours. After wrapping up four decades of work as a professional journalist, Hines in 2007 immediately signed on as a volunteer with the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Beginning with precinct work in the Rock Spring neighborhood, he’s taken on a variety of responsibilities that range from service as the 8th District’s presidential elector (in 2020 for Joe Biden) to election as the local party’s parliamentarian. For those who enjoy the food at Democratic events, Hines also serves as a member of the party’s Kitchen Crew.
Inside Nova
Former Arlington elected official finds niche on Airports Authority board
He’s been out of elected office since 2015, but Walter Tejada continues to make contributions across the region. Tejada, one of Virginia’s appointees to the board of directors of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, recently starred in an authority video highlighting Hispanic Heritage Month. “Such a wonderful video...
Inside Nova
Early voting in Prince William County underway
Early voting for the November election begins Sept. 23, with registered voters able to cast a ballot in-person at three locations. Two more early-voting spots will open Oct. 25. All locations will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct....
Inside Nova
Volunteer firefighters lauded in Fairfax
The Fairfax County Volunteer Fire Commission on Sept. 13 honored recipients of the 2021 Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service Awards during a ceremony at the Fairfax County Government Center. Commission leaders commended members of various volunteer fire-and-rescue departments for their contributions to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department (FCFRD)...
