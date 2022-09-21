ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Xi Jinping's Government Reiterates China's Peaceful 'Reunification' Request With Taiwan: Can Have 'Social System Different From The Mainland'

By Navdeep Yadav
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eP5p_0i4BVLj700

A Chinese government spokesperson on Wednesday once again reiterated Xi Jinping’s proposal of peaceful "reunification" with the self-governing nation Taiwan.

What Happened: After weeks of military tussle and war games between the two nations, China's Taiwan Affairs Office envoy Ma Xiaoguang said that the country was willing to make the greatest efforts to achieve peaceful "reunification," Reuters reported.

"The motherland must be reunified and will inevitably be reunified," Ma said while adding that the Xi government’s determination to safeguard its territory is unwavering, according to Reuters.

Why It's Important: The two nations have long indulged in political differences as China claims the island nation as its own territory, whereas the democratically appointed Taiwanese government rejects its sovereignty claims.

Meanwhile, Ma said after “reunification,” Taiwan could have its own "social system different from the mainland" to ensure their religious freedoms and way of living, but that was "under the precondition of ensuring national sovereignty, security, and development interests."

China has always offered Taiwan a "one country, two systems" model, similar to that of Hong Kong, which was a former British colony and returned to China in 1997.

Comments / 178

Peter Mohr
2d ago

Only one problem, Taiwan wants nothing to do with you. If you invade, it will mean the end of the CCP. China can't even manage the territory it already has, why do they insist on screwing with Taiwan ?

Reply(11)
58
I B from NY
2d ago

They said the same thing about Hong Kong. I was there before and after the British hand over. It was….and I mean was….a great place to visit before the hand over…..now, pretty much a crap-hole. The Chinese gov would let them have there way for a little while…..then, they’d start to impose they’re laws and authority over them.

Reply(1)
37
Daniel Clay
2d ago

yeah I kind of like Hong Kong was supposed to have the one two governments one system rule see how well that worked out for them

Reply(2)
54
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

Biden sent a clear message to Putin — and to China — in his UN General Assembly speech

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. Russian president Vladimir Putin will not attend the UN General Assembly in New York this week, instead choosing to send a foreign minister. But he has managed to cast a long shadow over the proceedings nevertheless. In an address to the nation earlier today, Putin told Russian citizens that he would be “partially mobilizing” people on reserve lists and with prior military experience to help with the war in Ukraine. Considering this was supposed to be a two-week venture with few military losses, it’s hard to read this as anything less than an admission of failure. Putin also ramped up the rhetoric on nuclear weapons, saying that he would use “all means” to defend his citizens and adding that “those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the prevailing winds can turn in their direction”.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Xi#Social System#Chinese#Taiwan Affairs Office#Reuters#Taiwanese#British
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
Country
China
Benzinga

US Said To Mull Sanctions On China To Deter Invasion Of Taiwan And It Could Be A 'Far More Complex' Exercise Than One With Russia

The Biden administration is reportedly considering imposing sanctions against China to deter Chinese President Xi Jinping's government from invading Taiwan, according to a Reuters report. Taipei, too, is chasing the European Union to do the same, the report further stated. What Happened: Amid growing fears of a Chinese invasion as...
FOREIGN POLICY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
87K+
Followers
168K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy