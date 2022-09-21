ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US

Samsung introduced two rugged devices a few months ago, the Galaxy XCover6 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet, but they were not available in the United States at launch. Today, the South Korean giant announced both devices are now available for purchase in the US. These products have...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is undoubtedly one of the best phones of 2022 but its steep price prevents many people from getting it. If you fall amongst that lot, you can save a whopping $950 on the phone if you are willing to trade in an older device, but if you don't have anything to swap, you can still get an instant $150 discount.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22 – which smartphone is the better buy?

In this era of $1,000+ flagship smartphones, it’s nice to remember that base models are often substantially cheaper. This is especially true when comparing the iPhone 14 vs. Galaxy S22. The versions with multiple adverbs get all the headlines, but the base models give you most of the new...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Best Samsung tablet 2022

Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Design#Smart Phone#Lg#Xda Developers
AOL Corp

Samsung's Galaxy S22 just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon

SAVE $150: The Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) is on sale for $649.99 on Amazon as of Aug. 30. That's 19% off its $799.99 MSRP and its lowest price to date. Samsung went all in on foldables during its latest Galaxy Unpacked event at the beginning of the month. (Spoiler: They're very good.) But if the creasing screen thing weirds you out, or if you think flip phones have no place outside of the early 2000s, you're in luck: The company's latest S series (non-folding) device just hit a new record-low price.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Vivo is already set to launch its second foldable phone

Samsung dominates the foldable market but does not necessarily have the best device on the market. Oppo, Huawei, and other Chinese companies have all released far more compelling foldable phones but they are available in only a handful of markets. Vivo jumped on the foldable bandwagon with the launch of the Vivo X Fold in China this April. Not even six months later, the BBK-owned company is gearing up to release its successor: the Vivo X Fold+.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Instagram
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is set to introduce its prime 'Optimus' robot

Elon Musk is getting ready to unveil his 'Optimus' humanoid robot, and an improved smart summon feature as a top priority in the run-up to Tesla's AI Day 2 on September 30. The Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, was among the concepts that the company unveiled during its inaugural AI day and is prepared for release, news reports across sections of media noted on Tuesday.
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

First iPhone 14 Pro Max drop test foretells expensive repairs

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The cheaper 2022 iPhones scored excellent repairability rating for the first time since Apple invented the notch-y models because it redesigned the inside of the iPhone 14 and made the glass backplate easily removable, netting a replacement price of $169 instead of the $449 that an iPhone 13 rear damage requires at the moment.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Google Pixel Tablet leak reveals key specs about the mysterious device

Following its under-the-radar announcement at Google I/O 2022, the first solid leaks of Google’s Pixel Tablet have emerged from fairly reliable folks at 91Mobiles. It’s a specs-focused leak, giving us a look at the core features that we can expect when the Pixel Tablet comes out, including its storage capacity, processor, and display size.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once

Logitech has announced a new iteration of the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset, a product that’s gone without an update for several years. It’ll cost $229.99 when it releases in October. The new A30 looks like a modern take on the previous version (thankfully, it’s far less shiny), with the return of its customizable speaker tags that magnetically attach to each side as well as the square-ish shape of the speaker housings. The A30 will be available in matte navy or matte white, and each colorway has a cool (or chintzy, depending on your taste) chrome design effect beneath the replaceable speaker tags.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Microsoft Surface rumors heat up ahead of rumored October event

Microsoft is widely expected to launch its next generation of Surface devices at an event next month, and over the past week an increasing number of rumors have shed light on what form they could take. Top of the list is a new 2-in-1 device — the Surface Pro 9 — as well as the latest Surface Laptop 5.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

OnePlus 10 Pro beats all of Samsung's flagships to the official Android 13 punch

While certain major smartphone vendors merely announced which of their devices are set to (eventually) receive official Android 13 updates and others were rumored to be prepping earlier than ever rollouts of the latest OS version, OnePlus is already delivering said goodie pack to its newest flagship. We're talking about...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy