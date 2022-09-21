Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed toward Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday “if all goes well,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state’s resurfacing plan in the next two years.

UNICOI, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO