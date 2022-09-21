Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Students learn about conservation in two-day camp
More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 23
Sept. 23, 1837: Henry Massengill, Jr. died in Sullivan County, Tenn. Mr. Massengill “is buried in the Masengill family cemetery, now adjoining Rocky Mount. It likely was part of the original plantation of Hal Massengill.” (Source: The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published Under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.
Johnson City Press
Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett will share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers plan to stay grounded against Maryville
Maryville is Maryville, but that doesn’t mean Science Hill needs to become something other than itself. And that means a lot of ground work.
Johnson City Press
Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory
KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett to host Greeneville in battle of unbeatens
It’s the game of the year so far in Northeast Tennessee football featuring a pair of 5-0 teams. Dobyns-Bennett, the state’s No. 5 team in the latest Class 6A poll, hosts Greeneville, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Friday 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Johnson City Press
UVA gears up for smoking cessation research in SWVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE – A University of Virginia research project aims to help Southwest Virginia smokers not using available programs to kick the habit and avoid a major cause of cancer in the region. Melissa Little, a researcher with the UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health Sciences, is leading...
Johnson City Press
Cherokee High School Fire Science program participates in fire simulation training
CHURCH HILL — The Cherokee High School Fire Science Program visited the Church Hill Fire Department to participate in training that involved going through a maze filled with smoke, search and rescue, knot-tying and other scenario simulation training. Students enrolled in the program visited the CHFD on Monday to...
Johnson City Press
Maryville rolls to 42-14 win over Hilltoppers
JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill played a competitive game against Maryville and had a legitimate chance to be down by just seven points at halftime. But the Rebels showed off their tradition, putting together a picture-perfect two-minute drill to open up a three-score lead. Eventually, Maryville earned a 42-14 high school football win over the Hilltoppers at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
Johnson City Press
Tennessee officials warn of new 'official-looking' scam
Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning of a new scam that has been detected across the state. Hargett’s office issued a news release Wednesday alerting Tennesseans to be on the lookout for an official-looking mailer from “TN UCC Statement Service” that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of an UCC-1 (Uniform Commercial Code) financing statement that has been filed against them.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Union at Gate City football
Gate City rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Union in a Mountain 7 District battle Friday night at Legion Field. The Blue Devils trailed 16-6 heading into the final quarter before a pair of long touchdown plays and a safety turned the tide.
Johnson City Press
I-26 resurfacing in Unicoi could be completed Wednesday
Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed toward Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday “if all goes well,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state’s resurfacing plan in the next two years.
Johnson City Press
Volunteer grinds out win over Johnson County
CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season on homecoming Friday over nonconference foe Johnson County, 24-12. An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.
Johnson City Press
Story slam returns live for first time in two years
JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
Johnson City Press
Petworks gets a $75,000 bump from county commission
A proposal by some Sullivan County Commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought. But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever done previously.
Johnson City Press
Jonesborough BMA holding special called meeting next week
The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Wednesday to approve an increase in court costs for citations and changes to the town's building code on second reading. The town will also hold a public hearing on both items, as well as another ordinance change, when they meet Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Mendota Heritage and Hawk Festival set for Saturday
MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but their local hawk migration certainly does not. In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of Mendota, Virginia.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton once more offering facade grants to downtown building owners
ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton is once again offering its Façade Rehabilitation Grant for this fiscal year. The grant is intended to provide incentives to improve the exterior façades of structures located within the Main Street District of downtown Elizabethton. The program seeks to encourage improvement of downtown buildings, the improvement of commercial sales and improvement in local sales tax collection in downtown, and the attraction of new businesses and visitors to the downtown area.
Johnson City Press
Fall color should be ‘spectacular,’ ETSU expert predicts
Expect a “spectacular showing” from fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands this year. That’s the prediction from East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson.
