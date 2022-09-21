ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Johnson City Press

Students learn about conservation in two-day camp

More than 500 students from Kingsport, Bristol and Sullivan County school systems recently participated in the Keep Kingsport Beautiful Conservation Camp. Sharon Hayes, director for Keep Kingsport Beautiful, said the camp, held at the Eastman Recreation Area, helped students learn about a variety of environmental topics through a variety of partners.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Sept. 23

Sept. 23, 1837: Henry Massengill, Jr. died in Sullivan County, Tenn. Mr. Massengill “is buried in the Masengill family cemetery, now adjoining Rocky Mount. It likely was part of the original plantation of Hal Massengill.” (Source: The Cobb Family of Rocky Mount” Piney Flats, Tennessee, 1613-1972. 142 pages. Rocky Mount Museum Press, 1999. Compiled by Virginia McKinney Turney, A Cobb-Massengill Descendant. Published Under the supervision of Pauline Massengill DeFriece, a Cobb-Massengill Descendant.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Muslim American dancer Amirah Sackett coming to Northeast State Sept. 28

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College will host internationally recognized hip-hop dancer, choreographer, and teacher Amirah Sackett to campus next week. Sackett will share her experiences with the campus community at noon on Wednesday, Sept. 28, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The event is sponsored by the college’s International Education Committee.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Greeneville stops D-B 3 feet away from victory

KINGSPORT — The marquee high school football game of 2022 evolved into an unforgettable night on Friday, when Greeneville turned back Dobyns-Bennett by the slimmest of margins at J. Fred Johnson Stadium. In a nonconference war between two unbeatens, the Greene Devils (6-0) stopped a 2-point conversion pass at...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dobyns-Bennett to host Greeneville in battle of unbeatens

It’s the game of the year so far in Northeast Tennessee football featuring a pair of 5-0 teams. Dobyns-Bennett, the state’s No. 5 team in the latest Class 6A poll, hosts Greeneville, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, Friday 7 p.m. at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
GREENEVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

UVA gears up for smoking cessation research in SWVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE – A University of Virginia research project aims to help Southwest Virginia smokers not using available programs to kick the habit and avoid a major cause of cancer in the region. Melissa Little, a researcher with the UVA School of Medicine’s Department of Public Health Sciences, is leading...
VIRGINIA STATE
Johnson City Press

Maryville rolls to 42-14 win over Hilltoppers

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill played a competitive game against Maryville and had a legitimate chance to be down by just seven points at halftime. But the Rebels showed off their tradition, putting together a picture-perfect two-minute drill to open up a three-score lead. Eventually, Maryville earned a 42-14 high school football win over the Hilltoppers at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Community Concert Band to hold fall concert at Northeast State

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Johnson City Community Concert Band next week for what a news release called a rousing fall concert performance. The band’s fall concert “Remembrance” is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at the college’s Regional Performing Arts Center Theater on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. The show is free and open to the public.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee officials warn of new 'official-looking' scam

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett is warning of a new scam that has been detected across the state. Hargett’s office issued a news release Wednesday alerting Tennesseans to be on the lookout for an official-looking mailer from “TN UCC Statement Service” that falsely suggests that businesses or individuals need a copy of an UCC-1 (Uniform Commercial Code) financing statement that has been filed against them.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Photo gallery: Union at Gate City football

Gate City rallied in the fourth quarter to knock off Union in a Mountain 7 District battle Friday night at Legion Field. The Blue Devils trailed 16-6 heading into the final quarter before a pair of long touchdown plays and a safety turned the tide.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

I-26 resurfacing in Unicoi could be completed Wednesday

Resurfacing work on Interstate 26 headed toward Unicoi could be completed on Wednesday “if all goes well,” a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation said. TDOT spokesman Mark Nagi said the resurfacing work is being done on both Interstate 81 and I-26 by Summers-Taylor Inc. Nagi said Summers-Taylor is completing the work because the areas in need of repairs are not currently in the state’s resurfacing plan in the next two years.
UNICOI, TN
Johnson City Press

Volunteer grinds out win over Johnson County

CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season on homecoming Friday over nonconference foe Johnson County, 24-12. An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Johnson City Press

Story slam returns live for first time in two years

JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University will present the Re-Generation Story Slam on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m. It will be the first live story slam in two years. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main St., the theme is “beginnings.” Participants may share...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Petworks gets a $75,000 bump from county commission

A proposal by some Sullivan County Commissioners to contribute more money to Petworks Animal Services led to a compromise at a lesser figure than previously sought. But the animal control and adoption agency still secured more money from the county than it had ever done previously.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jonesborough BMA holding special called meeting next week

The Jonesborough Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet Wednesday to approve an increase in court costs for citations and changes to the town's building code on second reading. The town will also hold a public hearing on both items, as well as another ordinance change, when they meet Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Mendota Heritage and Hawk Festival set for Saturday

MENDOTA — The small, rural town of Mendota’s rich heritage may fly under the radar, but their local hawk migration certainly does not. In 1958, the annual hawk migration by the Mendota fire tower began, and has continued every fall since. Now, local residents are invited to the town every September for the Heritage and Hawk Festival, an event celebrating the hawks and history of Mendota, Virginia.
MENDOTA, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton once more offering facade grants to downtown building owners

ELIZABETHTON — The city of Elizabethton is once again offering its Façade Rehabilitation Grant for this fiscal year. The grant is intended to provide incentives to improve the exterior façades of structures located within the Main Street District of downtown Elizabethton. The program seeks to encourage improvement of downtown buildings, the improvement of commercial sales and improvement in local sales tax collection in downtown, and the attraction of new businesses and visitors to the downtown area.
ELIZABETHTON, TN

