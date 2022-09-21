The Phoenix Mercury have won three WNBA championships and have perhaps the greatest player in the history of women's basketball. Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Mercury, is selling the franchises. The Suns are an enticing pinnacle property in the NBA in a warm-weather city. But the Mercury -- the NBA's "sister" organization -- has the titles and is an original WNBA team with one of the more engaged fan bases.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO