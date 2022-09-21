ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NBA Champion Laker's Wife Files for Divorce

The wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza is filing for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal documents and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson got married in April 2018 and share two children — Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."

Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
ESPN

Mercury need strong leadership more than ever as Robert Sarver prepares to sell Phoenix NBA, WNBA teams

The Phoenix Mercury have won three WNBA championships and have perhaps the greatest player in the history of women's basketball. Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Mercury, is selling the franchises. The Suns are an enticing pinnacle property in the NBA in a warm-weather city. But the Mercury -- the NBA's "sister" organization -- has the titles and is an original WNBA team with one of the more engaged fan bases.
Black Enterprise

Robert Sarver Announces He Will Sell The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver announced he will sell the teams amid growing backlash to what many considered a light punishment for his actions. ESPN reports Sarver made the announcement in a statement Wednesday a week after he was fined $10 million and suspended for the 2022-23 NBA and WNBA season after an investigation found Sarber used the N-word at least five times “when recounting the statements of others and was involved in “instances of inequitable conduct towards female employees” including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate comments on employees’ appearances.
NBC Sports

‘Proving myself right’: With Vegas, Becky Hammon finally won her title

As Becky Hammon‘s prolific collegiate basketball career was nearing its end, a headline in the Denver Post proclaimed that “No one will underestimate Colorado State’s Becky Hammon ever again.”. A nice thought, but alas. Two months after that headline, Hammon would go undrafted in the 1999 WNBA...
