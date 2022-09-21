Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Popovich Hires Former WNBA Star Candice Dupree As Spurs Coach
San Antonio announced the move as part of several coaching and front office changes.
John Stockton's Son Waived By NBA Team
On Friday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they have waived David Stockton. He is the son of Utah Jazz legend John Stockton.
Brittney Griner’s ‘Friend’ Still Playing in Russia Despite WNBA Star’s Imprisonment
Most WNBA players have refrained from playing in Russia because of Brittney Griner‘s situation in the country. However, one report indicates that a “really good friend” of the basketball star has decided to sign with a Russian team. The New York Times reports that Alex Bently, who...
Popculture
NBA Champion Laker's Wife Files for Divorce
The wife of former Los Angeles Lakers player Trevor Ariza is filing for divorce. According to The Blast, Bree Anderson cited "irreconcilable differences" in the legal documents and wants full legal and physical custody of their children. Ariza and Anderson got married in April 2018 and share two children — Tristan and Taylor. The NBA champion also had a son named Tajh from a previous relationship. Anderson is claiming the date of their separation is to be determined.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal's Honest Admission To Why He Broke The Partnership With Penny Hardaway: "When My Deal Was Up, They Didn’t Want To Give Me The Money That I Wanted And They Said It Was Penny’s Team."
Shaquille O'Neal spent 19 seasons in the NBA. During his career, he played with several teams. Evidently, he played with some very talented players throughout his time in the league. O'Neal started his career with the Orlando Magic. Usually, it takes teams a few years to get settled with a...
NBA・
‘I had the right ingredients’: Becky Hammon drops truth bomb on winning WNBA title in first Aces season
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her first season as head coach. She joined ESPN on Friday and told Malika Andrews what led to her being able to accomplish what she did in her first season as Aces’ coach, per NBA on ESPN.
ESPN
Mercury need strong leadership more than ever as Robert Sarver prepares to sell Phoenix NBA, WNBA teams
The Phoenix Mercury have won three WNBA championships and have perhaps the greatest player in the history of women's basketball. Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and the Mercury, is selling the franchises. The Suns are an enticing pinnacle property in the NBA in a warm-weather city. But the Mercury -- the NBA's "sister" organization -- has the titles and is an original WNBA team with one of the more engaged fan bases.
ESPN
Overtime Elite to play basketball teams featuring Bronny and Bryce James, Cam and Cayden Boozer
A matchup with Bronny James headlines the 90-game 2022-23 schedule Overtime Elite unveiled in advance of its second basketball season in existence, the league announced Friday. OTE has expanded its three-team league to six this season, incorporating prep schools Hillcrest Academy from Phoenix, Word of God Academy from Raleigh, North...
Robert Sarver Announces He Will Sell The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver announced he will sell the teams amid growing backlash to what many considered a light punishment for his actions. ESPN reports Sarver made the announcement in a statement Wednesday a week after he was fined $10 million and suspended for the 2022-23 NBA and WNBA season after an investigation found Sarber used the N-word at least five times “when recounting the statements of others and was involved in “instances of inequitable conduct towards female employees” including “sex-related comments” and inappropriate comments on employees’ appearances.
'That's our sister': WNBA players vow to keep Brittney Griner in spotlight
Former WNBA star Brittney Griner remains "wrongfully detained" in Russia. That doesn't mean her league and friends have forgotten her.
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on Need for Co-Star: 'We Have Great Players'
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic shared his thoughts on whether the team needs a second All-Star.
NBC Sports
‘Proving myself right’: With Vegas, Becky Hammon finally won her title
As Becky Hammon‘s prolific collegiate basketball career was nearing its end, a headline in the Denver Post proclaimed that “No one will underestimate Colorado State’s Becky Hammon ever again.”. A nice thought, but alas. Two months after that headline, Hammon would go undrafted in the 1999 WNBA...
NBA・
Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver seeking buyers for NBA and WNBA teams after hostile work environment investigation
Embattled basketball team owner Robert Sarver, suspended after a recent independent investigation found he engaged in hostile, racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior, announced Wednesday he will sell the NBA's Phoenix Suns and the WNBA's Mercury.
What Are Best Magic Games of All-Time?
NBA TV recently celebrated all 30 teams over 30 days and has sights set on the Orlando Magic.
