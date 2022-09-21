Read full article on original website
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial and Nederland pick up district wins Thursday night
BAYTOWN, Texas — It was a busy Thursday night with multiple local high school football teams playing district games on the road. In 8-5A-DI Port Arthur Memorial remained perfect with 47-7 blowout of Baytown Sterling (1-4, 0-3) in Stallworth Stadium. The Titans (4-0, 2-0) struck first following and interception...
Click2Houston.com
The Stat Suffers: Volleyball H-Town Stars Putting Up Big Numbers
HOUSTON – Stats are always fun to track and analyze. In the volleyball landscape of Houston, there have been some amazing performances by players that have just been racking up the stat sheet through the first 30 matches. So, who has been just stuffing the stat sheet?. KILLS LEADERS.
Port Arthur News
Crazy second quarter sparks blowout between Nederland, Willowridge
The Nederland Bulldogs earned their first win of the season with a 38-14 decision over Fort Bend Willowridge in Sugarland in Thursday evening action. The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0 in district play) started the game off with a huge return that put Nederland across the 50. However, the drive stalled after quarterback Ayden Sunday fell after jumping for a high snap on third down. After a 39-yard field goal by Carter Piletere, Nederland led 3-0.
Click2Houston.com
Washington hoops standout Walker II starring for 3-0 Eagles football
Andre Walker II is known for making opponents look silly with a basketball in his hands. Last year, the quick-as-a-hiccup guard helped lead Houston Booker T. Washington to its first regional final since the early ’90s, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals per game. This...
Mason Woods to bring 1,300 new homes to Cypress; preselling begins Sept. 24
Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region. (Rendering courtesy Taylor Morrison) Officials with Taylor Morrison and Tri Pointe Homes announced in a Sept. 23 press release plans for a new community coming to the Cypress area. Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region.
Division 1 School Announces It's Changing Its Name
On Wednesday, Houston Baptist University announced it would be changing its name effective immediately. The university, who's football team participates in the Division I FCS, will now go by Houston Christian University. The school was originally called Houston Baptist College before changing to Houston Baptist University in 1974. HCU will...
Pearland Buffalo Wild Wings moving to new nearby address
Construction is underway at 9000 Broadway St., where the Pearland Buffalo Wild Wings will move late this year. (Saab Sahi/Community Impact Newspaper) Buffalo Wild Wings is relocating within Pearland from its location at 9415 Broadway St. to 9000 Broadway St. in late November or early December, according to the owner. Buffalo Wild Wings is a chain sports bar and restaurant that specializes in a variety of wings. www.buffalowildwings.com/locations/us/tx/pearland/9415-broadway/sports-bar-449.
KHOU
Looking for a good Taco spot? Several taquerias in the Houston area made Yelp's Top 100 in America list.
DALLAS — When it comes to local cuisine, Texans can get very territorial about their taco scene. Even the different metro areas will debate who reigns supreme. So any time there is a "best of" list, especially with tacos, it garners conversation. Yelp recently released its latest list of the top 100 taco spots in the country, and 14 of them are in Texas.
In the lab: Houston Dash's Michelle Alozie has 'other' career at Texas Children's Hospital
Michelle Alozie and her Dash soccer club are on the brink of an NWSL playoff spot, which is indicative of her hard work no matter which arena she's in.
thekatynews.com
Fort Bend County Fair Kick-Off Parade
It’s a parade! The iconic Parade will officially kick off the 86th Annual Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo on Friday, September 23, at 9:00 am. The 2022 Fort Bend County Fair and Rodeo’s 10-day fair run will be from September 23 to October 2, 2022. The Parade is part of the Fair’s festivities that include rodeo action, carnival rides, fair foods, live entertainment, and livestock shows. The Parade will have approximately 200 entries, such as floats, horse-drawn wagons, antique vehicles, trail rides, and marching bands. Leading the Parade will be the Mayors of Fort Bend County – including Mayors of Richmond, Rosenberg, Sugar Land, Needville, Meadows Place, Missouri City, and more.
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 taco spots in the US 🌮
HOUSTON – Yelp this week identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed taco joints in the country. The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the restaurant category serving tacos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The result is a list of the 100 most-popular and well-reviewed taco spots on Yelp.
Let’s Take a Big Peek Inside the Most Expensive Home in Houston, TX Today
So, if you're clicking this you're probably like me and just curious about Houston's $60 million dollar home. If you could actually afford it, you probably our perusing radio station websites for your next giant-a$$ mansion. Of course homes like this English manor exist in one of the largest U.S....
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
Rich's Car Wash Opens in Texas City
Rich's Car Wash treats people like family while providing the very best car washing experience possible every day. As the largest operator on the Gulf Coast with over 29 locations in 6 states.
Eater
Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery to Open Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge This October
Houston brewery and distiller 8th Wonder and cannabis store Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to open a dispensary and lounge that will serve hop- and hemp-based cannabis products. On October 17, the two companies will launch 8th Wonder Cannabis, a dispensary and lounge hosted in the 8th Wonder...
Click2Houston.com
Second teen suspect charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lamar HS student in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A second teen suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old Lamar High School student in west Houston in May, officers with the Houston Police Department said. Abdon Enriquez, 17, was charged with capital murder in the death of Axel Turcios. Another suspect, who...
realtynewsreport.com
EOG Signs Huge Lease in Downtown Houston
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) —EOG Resources, one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, has extended its 375,000-SF lease at Heritage Plaza, a distinctive landmark in downtown Houston. An unmistakable standout in Houston skyline photos, the Class A...
townandtourist.com
25 Black-Owned Restaurants in Houston (Diverse & Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. The best restaurants are known and highly rated for their unique, amazing, and delicious cuisines, both local and intercontinental dishes, alongside their excellent customer service. These also must be kept in mind when fishing for a nice black restaurant to eat in Houston.
