Ronaldo’s son Ronald, 22, steals show with DJ set in front of 60,000 fans as Brazilian side Cruzeiro win promotion
BRAZIL legend Ronaldo joined 60,000 fans to watch his son perform a DJ set before his club won promotion to the nation's top tier. Ronald, 22, was tasked with warming up the crowd before Cruzeiro faced Vasco in a huge Brasileiro Serie B clash on Wednesday. He performed the set...
USA make ominous start to women's World Cup as France ruin Jackson's comeback
Breanna Stewart drilled 22 points as the United States launched their bid Thursday for a fourth straight women's basketball world title with an 87-72 win over Belgium, as France upset hosts Australia to ruin veteran Lauren Jackson's return. Belgium, who finished fourth in 2018, rallied to take the second quarter 17-16, but they were no match for the United States' solid defence and shooting prowess.
Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games
Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum
Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
Spain v Switzerland | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League
We bring you the details of how to watch Liverpool targets Gavi, Yéremy Pino, and Nico Williams in action as Spain host Switzerland in the Nations League.
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
LIVE Transfer Talk: USMNT's Christian Pulisic still on Juventus' radar amid Chelsea uncertainty
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Pulisic still on Juventus'...
Liverpool Legends v Manchester United Legends: How to Watch/Live Stream | Legends Of The North
The LFC Legends take on rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
Is Italy vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture
England must not lose against Italy tonight in Milan if they are to avoid suffering relegation from the Uefa Nations League.Gareth Southgate’s side come into the international break bottom of Group 3 on just two points, following two shock defeats to Hungary in June.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogWith the Azzurri on five points, England will be relegated to League B before their final match against Germany on Monday if the Italians manage a draw.England will also be making any late preparations ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November,...
Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi
For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
Nations League internationals hit Barcelona hard with double-injury blow
Barcelona will be lamenting their luck if they were tuned into the Nations League matches on Thursday evening, which saw two of their players leave the pitch injured. The headline was the departure from France’s 2-0 victory over Austria, when Jules Kounde sat down on the pitch after just 23 minutes. Unable to continue, he was taken off by Didier Deschamps with what looked like a muscle issue.
Iglesias set for Spain debut with World Cup calling
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Borja Iglesias has been waiting for this moment for a very long time. The Real Betis striker hopes to make his international debut at age 29 when Spain hosts Switzerland in the Nations League on Saturday in Zaragoza. Iglesias may also get a second game...
'He's been a massive influence': Brandon Williams rubbishes the idea that wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo has had a negative impact on Man United dressing room... as he insists the superstar 'talks to everybody' and has created no divide
Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate Brandon Williams has dismissed rumours that there was a dressing room rift upon the Portuguese icon's return. When the five-time Ballon d'Or winner made his Old Trafford comeback, excitement was at an all-time high as United fended of Manchester City to secure their former star's signature.
Liverpool keen on €30m midfielder but Real Madrid ‘planning’ offer for him confirms Konur & Liberman
Liverpool are said to have Joao Gomes in their sights ahead of the January transfer window, though, judging by a reliable source it seems unlikely a move will come from the Reds so early in the season. According to tweets from both Ekrem Konur and ESPN’s Martin Liberman, it seems...
Spanish giants want to spoil Juventus plans for Brazilian teenager
Vitor Roque emerged as a transfer target for Juventus in recent days as the Bianconeri consider more talents from Brazil. The last time, they signed Kaio Jorge, and another youngster from his homeland could join him in Turin. Reports claim the Bianconeri has already tabled an offer to Atletico Paranaense...
France 2-0 Austria: Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud lift Didier Deschamps' side off the bottom of their Nations League group as Les Bleus put off-field problems behind them
France kept their hopes of staying in the top tier of the Nations League alive as goals by Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud secured a 2-0 home victory over Austria on Thursday. PSG forward Mbappe opened the scoring with another stunning goal before AC Milan star Giroud, who again showed...
Luis Enrique ready for UEFA Nations League challenge
Spain boss Luis Enrique is in confident mood ahead of their incoming UEFA Nations League games. La Roja wrap up their 2022/23 campaign with two matches before the end of September up against Switzerland and Portugal in Group A2. Enrique’s side are leading the group, ahead of the final round...
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
Real Madrid making financial arrangements for Champions League expulsion
Real Madrid seem to have transitioned in the eyes of many from an extravagant spending outfit, prepared to pay over the odds for the biggest stars in football to a well-run big club, that invests sensibly. Once again, Los Blancos appear to be taking financial precautions. That said, the risk...
Frenkie de Jong breaks his silence on his summer of turmoil at Barcelona as he insists he 'ALWAYS wanted to stay' at the Spanish giants despite their desire to sell him - but admits his ideas 'clashed' with the club's amid Man United interest
Frenkie de Jong has broken his silence on the Manchester United transfer saga that dominated the summer as he seemingly confirmed Barcelona wanted him to leave against his wishes. The Dutch star was incoming Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag's number one target and a £63million fee had been agreed...
