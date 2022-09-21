Read full article on original website
Sheboygan County Job Center to hold Open House
The Sheboygan County Job Center will be hosting an open house on Wednesday September 28 from 1-3 p.m. at their offices located at 3620 Wilgus Aveue. The open house will be for both prospective employees and employers, featuring a tour of the job center and a look at the resources available at the Department of Workforce Development.
Sheboygan County DPH is Encouraging Bivalent Boosters Against COVID This Fall
With the indoor season upon us, the Sheboygan County Division of Public Health is encouraging people to get boosted – again – for COVID-19. The DPH says that anyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 boosters that are now being administered at local pharmacies, health centers and clinics.
Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality
The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
August Unemployment Data for Sheboygan Metro Area is Released
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released local job figures on Wednesday, showing continued low unemployment rates in the Sheboygan Metro Area. Seasonally-adjusted figures indicate a gain of 100 jobs in the Sheboygan Area month-over-month, and since August of last year, 1,300 jobs were added to the local workforce. The...
SPD Service Window to be Temporarily Closed Thursday Afternoon
Those doing business with the Sheboygan Police Department will need to avoid the hours between 1 and 2:30 Thursday afternoon. That’s because of a staff meeting scheduled during that time. Regular day-to-day operations of the SPD won’t be affected, and any payments you need to make can be placed in the drop box of the headquarters on North 23rd Street. Normal operations should resume at 2:30 tomorrow.
One Hurt in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth
A 2-vehicle crash near Plymouth last night resulted in injuries to one person and alcohol was apparently involved. Few details were available as of early this morning, however the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to Highway 23 and County Highway “P” at about 8:30 Tuesday night. One of the drivers was arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.
Summer May Be Over, but There’s One More Levitt to Go
The popular Levitt Amp Series of Concerts for 2022, presented by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, finished its run on Sheboygan’s downtown City Green over a month ago, but that’s not to say it’s done completely. The JMKAC is instead inviting the audience to come inside its doors for the music, food and fun on Thursday, September 29th.
