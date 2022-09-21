Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Washington hoops standout Walker II starring for 3-0 Eagles football
Andre Walker II is known for making opponents look silly with a basketball in his hands. Last year, the quick-as-a-hiccup guard helped lead Houston Booker T. Washington to its first regional final since the early ’90s, averaging 10.6 points, 6.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds and two steals per game. This...
Division 1 School Announces It's Changing Its Name
On Wednesday, Houston Baptist University announced it would be changing its name effective immediately. The university, who's football team participates in the Division I FCS, will now go by Houston Christian University. The school was originally called Houston Baptist College before changing to Houston Baptist University in 1974. HCU will...
Port Arthur News
Crazy second quarter sparks blowout between Nederland, Willowridge
The Nederland Bulldogs earned their first win of the season with a 38-14 decision over Fort Bend Willowridge in Sugarland in Thursday evening action. The Bulldogs (1-3, 1-0 in district play) started the game off with a huge return that put Nederland across the 50. However, the drive stalled after quarterback Ayden Sunday fell after jumping for a high snap on third down. After a 39-yard field goal by Carter Piletere, Nederland led 3-0.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Baptist University changes name to Houston Christian University
HOUSTON – President Dr. Robert Sloan announced Wednesday the name change of the former “Houston Baptist University” to “Houston Christian University.”. The announcement, which was delivered to the faculty and staff, detailed that the athletics programs will be referred to as “HCU” in all official department printed materials – traditional and digital – effective immediately.
In the lab: Houston Dash's Michelle Alozie has 'other' career at Texas Children's Hospital
Michelle Alozie and her Dash soccer club are on the brink of an NWSL playoff spot, which is indicative of her hard work no matter which arena she's in.
Click2Houston.com
The Stat Suffers: Volleyball H-Town Stars Putting Up Big Numbers
HOUSTON – Stats are always fun to track and analyze. In the volleyball landscape of Houston, there have been some amazing performances by players that have just been racking up the stat sheet through the first 30 matches. So, who has been just stuffing the stat sheet?. KILLS LEADERS.
forwardtimes.com
The Forward Times Game of the Week: Fort Bend Hightower vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point!!!
The game between Fort Bend Hightower vs. Fort Bend Ridge Point was played at Mercer Stadium before a sellout crowd between neighborhood rivals, as the schools are only three miles apart. Both teams came into this season with high expectations. Ridge Point came into the game with a record of...
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area restaurants made Yelp’s list of the top 100 taco spots in the US 🌮
HOUSTON – Yelp this week identified the most-beloved and best-reviewed taco joints in the country. The crowd-sourced review website identified businesses in the restaurant category serving tacos, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews. The result is a list of the 100 most-popular and well-reviewed taco spots on Yelp.
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
defendernetwork.com
Houston activist Deric Muhammad offers Black America ‘New Rules’
Deric Muhammad is a Houston-area activist and member of the Nation of Islam who has garnered the respect of thousands far beyond the Bayou City borders and outside of his own faith community through the positive and powerful work he has done over the years. Muhammad has not only spent a lifetime advocating for the mistreated, he has also mentored legions of Black boys and young adults through the Smart’n Up Black Male Summit he founded in 2010. That summit has not only taken place in Houston, but is several other cities around the country including Austin, New Orleans and Miami.
Click2Houston.com
Houston tween is the star of Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’
HOUSTON – Nickelodeon’s ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ is the hugely successful live-action-comedy series that has turned Houston rapper and social media influencer Alaya High into tween superstardom!. Lay Lay is in town for a very special event, and she joined Houston Life to chat about her...
$19 million winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
The Texas Lottery reports a $19 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold in Southeast Texas from Saturday night's drawing. "A $19 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Willis!"
Click2Houston.com
‘America’s stealthy powerhouse’: Houston recognized as one of America’s best cities in 2022
HOUSTON – If, as a Houstonian, you’ve ever claimed to reside in one of the best cities in America, you can now say that is a fact. According to the 2022 Best Cities Report, Houston is one of the best places to live work, invest and visit. Each...
realtynewsreport.com
Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston
BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
defendernetwork.com
100 Black Men Houston host ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor Gala’
This Friday, 100 Black Men of Metropolitan Houston Chapter Inc. is hosting its ‘100 Knights in Shining Armor 2022 Black Tie Gala in support of its programs and in celebration of its volunteers. The event will take place at the Ballroom at Bayou Place and kick off at 7p.m.
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?
I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
Houston's best fishing spots?
I’m a beginner into fishing. Looking forward to know good fishing spots. Thanks in advance.
Eater
Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery to Open Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge This October
Houston brewery and distiller 8th Wonder and cannabis store Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to open a dispensary and lounge that will serve hop- and hemp-based cannabis products. On October 17, the two companies will launch 8th Wonder Cannabis, a dispensary and lounge hosted in the 8th Wonder...
This restaurant near Houston has the best Chinese takeout in Texas, report says
Chinese takeout is a staple for most busy households across the United States as parents getting home late from work don't have time to cook, they turn to one of the greatest cuisines for a delicious and quick bite-to-eat.
