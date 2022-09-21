Read full article on original website
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Fiona strengthens to a category 4 hurricane as it moves away from Turks and Caicos and Bahamas. Bermuda continues to brace for the next potential impact. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
The climate crisis is going to create all kinds of disasters in the coming decades as greenhouse gases, mainly from burning fossil fuels, heat up the planet and send the atmosphere into chaos. Those consequences are already plaguing millions of people in the US.Alerts from the US federal government on daily climate hazards puts millions of people under flood alerts on Thursday as hundreds of wildfires still rage across the country.Meanwhile, hurricane season is still heating up with more danger possible from both Hurricane Fiona, which devastated Puerto Rico this week, and newer storms. Some 15 million Americans are...
Warnings are now in place because of Hurricane Fiona and it's possible that this storm could be worse than Dorian. On Friday, September 23, 2022, Environment Canada upgraded tropical storm and hurricane watches for parts of Atlantic Canada to tropical storm and hurricane warnings as Fiona gets closer to making direct landfall.
On Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake triggered a wacky geological “desert tsunami” at Death Valley National Park, 1,500 miles away. Footage of the tsunami made its way to social media, and it provides an interesting look at a strange event. “In a surprising quirk of geology,...
Thanks to the eruption of an underwater volcano.
AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature still has a few tricks up her sleeve for the northeastern United States as summer transitions to fall this week. The autumnal equinox on Thursday at 9:03 p.m. EDT marks the official start of astronomical fall across the Northern Hemisphere. As the new season gets underway, a dramatic change in the weather is forecast to unfold in the parts of the Midwest and Northeast.
At the time of writing, there are five weather disturbances being tracked in the Atlantic by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center (NHC). The strongest of those is Hurricane Fiona, which is said to have maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour. Fiona...
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 200 PM EDT Thu Sep 22 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Fiona, located a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda, and on Tropical Storm Gaston, located a few hundred miles west-northwest of the central Azores. 1. Southeastern Caribbean Sea: Satellite wind data and surface observations indicate that an area of low pressure has formed in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, though the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized. The environment is forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or so. The low is forecast to move west-northwestward and be over the central Caribbean Sea this weekend where conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds are likely to affect the Windward Islands, northern Venezuela, and the ABC island chain today. These impacts are likely to spread to northeastern Colombia later this evening. Interests in Jamaica should closely monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...80 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...90 percent. 2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic: Showers and thunderstorms located near the west coast of Africa are associated with a tropical wave that has emerged over the warm waters of the far eastern Atlantic. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form by this weekend while the system moves slowly northward, between west Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...medium...60 percent. 3. East Central Tropical Atlantic: A broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Despite marginal environmental conditions, some slow development of this system is possible over the next several days while it moves slowly northwestward or northward over the tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...low...30 percent.
