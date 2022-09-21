ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan, WI

Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality

The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
Sheboygan County Job Center to hold Open House

The Sheboygan County Job Center will be hosting an open house on Wednesday September 28 from 1-3 p.m. at their offices located at 3620 Wilgus Aveue. The open house will be for both prospective employees and employers, featuring a tour of the job center and a look at the resources available at the Department of Workforce Development.
August Unemployment Data for Sheboygan Metro Area is Released

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development released local job figures on Wednesday, showing continued low unemployment rates in the Sheboygan Metro Area. Seasonally-adjusted figures indicate a gain of 100 jobs in the Sheboygan Area month-over-month, and since August of last year, 1,300 jobs were added to the local workforce. The...
DNR Wants Your Input on Kettle Moraine Forest Management Plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking for public input on its land management plans for three state-owned properties, including the Northern Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. That State Forest occupies portions of Sheboygan, Fond du Lac and Washington Counties and its stands of trees and undergrowth...
Mother and Daughter Both to be LTC Nursing Grads

It took a twist of pandemic-related events to put the unusual results in play, but a Mother-Daughter pair will both earn their nursing degrees from Lakeshore Technical College. Alivia Muckerheide will receive her nursing degree in the December commencement while her mother, Jennie, will watch from the audience. In May,...
Summer May Be Over, but There’s One More Levitt to Go

The popular Levitt Amp Series of Concerts for 2022, presented by the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, finished its run on Sheboygan’s downtown City Green over a month ago, but that’s not to say it’s done completely. The JMKAC is instead inviting the audience to come inside its doors for the music, food and fun on Thursday, September 29th.
