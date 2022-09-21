ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Government
nystateofpolitics.com

New York Democratic Party chairman re-elected to post

It's been a year of managing political storms for Jay Jacobs, the New York Democratic Committee chairman. Jacobs was the one to tell then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August 2021 that it was time to resign. He helped to usher in Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hochul, with support from the party's leadership and allies.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
George Washington
rcbizjournal.com

New York Should Take A Page From New Jersey Which Has Issued Guidance To Local Municipalities For Siting Warehouses

NJ Office of Planning Advocacy In The Dept. of State Gives Local Governments A Road Map For Sensible Planning. New York’s GML (General Municipal Law) requires the Rockland County Planning Department to weigh in on most development projects proposed in Rockland’s towns and villages. Municipalities – towns and villages — are also required to “consult” neighboring governments when a project touches its borders, but are generally not bound by the concerns of those other jurisdictions.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theknightnews.com

The Resurgence of Aquatic Mammals in the New York Harbor: What Does This Mean For Us?

New York City has long since had the reputation of being riddled with litter, and this unclean notoriety had also been assigned to the City’s waters. The New York Harbor had been for years the chosen spot factories would dump their toxic waste, until the Clean Water Act was passed in 1972, with the aim to restore and maintain the nation’s water’s health and cleanliness. In 2018, the Water Harbor Quality Report found that New York Harbor is now cleaner and healthier than it had been in the past 100 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Governors of N.Y., N.J. outline climate change initiatives

NEW YORK -- The governors of New York and New Jersey joined forces Wednesday to highlight their actions to tackle climate change.Against the backdrop of Climate Week NYC, Kathy Hochul and Phil Murphy appeared united in their commitment to the fight, each listing ambitious goals to lower emissions in their respective states."There is an urgency that we must all feel in our hearts," Hochul said, adding, "We are truly the first generation that has felt the impact of climate change and we are the last generation to be able to do anything about it.""We know climate change is not only real,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Civil War#United States History#Historical Events#State#The State Of New York#Parks#British#New Yorkers#The Union Army
Gothamist

If a nuclear attack hits NYC, these fallout shelters won't protect you

A leftover fallout shelter sign, one of an unknown number, displayed on a building on Aug. 11, 2017 in New York City. Officials concede that these iconic signs don't mean anything and shouldn't be followed. Fallout shelter signs are the last remnants of an ill-conceived program that was designed to quell the fears and anxieties of Americans who had little faith in the shelters to begin with. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Proposed New York environmental bond act gets boost ahead of vote

Environmental organizations, labor groups and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making a concerted push in recent days for the approval of a $4.2 billion bond plan to shore up the state's infrastructure against extreme weather events in the coming years. Hochul on Wednesday in New York City at a joint event...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS News

Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy