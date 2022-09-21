ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoniamag.com

10 Houston-Area Antique Shops That Never Get Old

From imported items to one-of-a-kind vintage finds, it’s out with the new and in with the old. Thrifting is in, from shopping second-hand vintage clothes that model forgotten times to collecting accent furnishings or colorful trinkets. Another way to embrace a vintage style is through antiquing. There’s no better feeling than looking for—and scoring—one-of-a-kind items that become the perfect staple piece in your home.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Whenever she hears a beat she starts moving!

HOUSTON (KIAH) – She may not be in kindergarten just yet, but she has the twinkle toes that just won’t stop! 4 year old Houston native Maya Dagan is a dancing force to be reckoned with, and her talent is already receiving national attention. Maya is a 4...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
Black Enterprise

Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022

When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

EOG Signs Huge Lease in Downtown Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) —EOG Resources, one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, has extended its 375,000-SF lease at Heritage Plaza, a distinctive landmark in downtown Houston. An unmistakable standout in Houston skyline photos, the Class A...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall

HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Frank's Americana Has News, Andiron Announces Chef

Frank's Americana Revival, 3015 Weslayan, is expected to open in 2023. The longtime Houston restaurant is currently located at 3736 Westheimer and will remain in operation at that spot until construction at the new location is completed. The new space will offer 6,895 square feet of space with plenty of...
HOUSTON, TX
Why did Krispy cream fail in Houston ?

I can tell you that A LOT rides on how well the franchise licensee (franchise owner) understands the company they are buying into. A ton of nationally successful brands will fail in a new market if there is not support from the company in terms of Marketing and Advertising and support infrastructure. Most companies will gladly take your money in franchise fees, especially if the liability for success is not on their shoulders. Basically, if the franchise operator does know the ins and outs of how the company is structured, they can sometimes be left stranded in an isolated market with little support from the company they bought into. Krispy Kreme has some more complex machinery that has to be maintained as well. If you can’t get a tech out to fix it because the nearest one is in MS, that HOT NOW light is either not coming on, or will be false advertising.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston

HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

This Houston Diamond Duo Helps Bring Smiles to Children In Need — And To Each Other

Sneha and Nick Merchant. (Photo Courtesy of Gittings and jewelry by Valobra Master Jewelers) This article is part of a promoted series and not produced by the editorial staff. This is the sixth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Nick and Sneha Merchant.
HOUSTON, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard is searching for a 65-year-old man Friday who went missing while boating near Galveston, Texas. Missing is a 5-foot-9, white male last seen wearing board shorts, a t-shirt and a ball cap. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket. Coast...
GALVESTON, TX
Houston Agent Magazine

Houston ranks 2nd in the nation for low cost of living

Among the 20 most populous metropolitan areas in the United States, Houston ranks 2nd when it comes to cities with the lowest cost of living. Using data from the Council for Community and Economic Research and the Cost of Living Index, Q2, ‘22, the Greater Houston Partnership found that Houston’s cost of living is 8.6% below the national average.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction

HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
HOUSTON, TX

