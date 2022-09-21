With Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito on hand to celebrate a major state capital investment in the Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS), the university broke ground on Thursday, September 22 for a new $125 million facility that will serve as a world-class hub for education, research, and outreach. The new building is substantially funded by a $75 million state capital commitment from the Baker-Polito administration. It will expand facilities by creating approximately 90,000 gross square feet of new space, designed to respond to enormous growth in the college’s enrollment over the past five years, and provide talent to fuel business growth and research collaborations that benefit the entire state. The facility is expected to open in spring 2025.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO