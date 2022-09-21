Read full article on original website
Devin Buchanan, Ryan Pulzari’s performances push Greenfield football past No. 14 Frontier
SOUTH DEERFIELD — On the first cold night of the high school football season, Greenfield ended Frontier’s two-game win streak with a 30-9 win on the road.
Bryant Lopes, late interception leads No. 9 Longmeadow football past No. 4 West Springfield (photos)
LONGMEADOW — No. 9 Longmeadow did not play its best game on Friday night against No. 4 West Springfield.
No. 5 East Longmeadow football moves to 3-0 with win over No. 16 Chicopee Comp
EAST LONGMEADOW — No. 5 East Longmeadow football defeated No. 16 Chicopee Comp, 34-12, to move to 3-0 on the season Friday night at home.
No. 2 Westfield football uses dynamic offense to defeat No. 12 Pittsfield
WESTFIELD – After a week off from live game-action, the No. 2 Westfield football team beat visiting No. 12 Pittsfield, 40-6, at Bullens Field Friday night.
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6
WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
Scoreboard: John Holt’s two goals lead Belchertown boys soccer over Monument Mountain
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. John Holt and Nicholas Adzima connected twice Friday as they led the Belchertown boys soccer team to a 2-0 win at home over Monument Mountain.
Scoreboard: Macy DeMaio, Ashley Taylor puts Frontier over Agawam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A tightly contested Friday afternoon field hockey game saw Frontier pick up a 2-1 victory over Agawam at home.
Guest columnist John Varner: Amherst awash and slowly going under
Early in the 20th century, the Boston metro area needed more water. As a result, four small towns in the center of the state were taken by eminent domain, the residents compensated, the Swift River valley was dammed and flooded, and the Quabbin reservoir came into being. A century later,...
No. 3 Wahconah football sees room for improvement after win over Taconic: ‘We have not reached our full potential’
DALTON — With the cold air flowing and wind blowing, the Wahconah football team defeated Taconic, 47-22. Yet, despite the score, the Warriors were not impressed or happy about the way they played across the entire 48 minutes. “It was ugly, it was sloppy, it was mistake-filled,” Wahconah coach...
Big shot: Worcester author praised for his book about 2 city basketball legends
WORCESTER — Mark “Pathfinder” Epstein is a Worcester guy. He cares deeply about the city — always has. He’s equally passionate about the game of basketball, especially two late Worcester hoop legends, Jack “The Shot” Foley and Togo Palazzi. ...
‘Hit my lawyer,’ Antonio Brown tells Vodkyte after failing to show for Worcester performance
Antonio Brown did make it to Massachusetts, after all, just not to the nightclub in Worcester he was scheduled to perform at. Vodkyte CEO Evan Abbott told MassLive the former NFL star touched down in Boston around 1:40 a.m. Friday, roughly an hour after his scheduled performance at the Whiskey on Water nightclub in Worcester.
Antonio Brown no show for his performance at Worcester’s Whiskey on Water
As some predicted on social media before his scheduled Thursday night appearance at a Worcester nightclub — Antonio Brown did not show up. The former NFL star wide receiver was scheduled to perform as a rapper at Worcester nightclub Whiskey on Water. Brown, however, never made it to Massachusetts.
Westfield Kiwanis ready to mark 100 years with ‘Roaring 20s’ gala
WESTFIELD — For 100 years, the Westfield Kiwanis Club has made “it’s for the kids” its motto and mission. Since 1922, Westfield Kiwanis has served the Westfield, Southwick and Hilltown communities through a variety of service projects, grants and support of organizations that serve youth. From founding the Westfield Boys and Girls Club to running K-Kids and Key Clubs in the schools, Kiwanis has helped shape the lives of children for a century.
Funnel shaped cloud in West Springfield caused concern on Monday
A funnel shaped cloud was seen over West Springfield on Monday that raised concerns to passerby's on the road.
Springfield gets $3 million grant to restore Walker Grandstand in Forest Park, build horticultural center
SPRINGFIELD - Ralph Damico politely applauded when Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal announced the city received a $3 million federal grant to restore Walker Memorial Grandstand and the baseball diamond at Forest Park. But when they spoke of how the grant is the first step...
Governor Baker Joins UMass Officials To Break Ground For New $125 Million Building For Manning College Of Information and Computer Sciences
With Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito on hand to celebrate a major state capital investment in the Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS), the university broke ground on Thursday, September 22 for a new $125 million facility that will serve as a world-class hub for education, research, and outreach. The new building is substantially funded by a $75 million state capital commitment from the Baker-Polito administration. It will expand facilities by creating approximately 90,000 gross square feet of new space, designed to respond to enormous growth in the college’s enrollment over the past five years, and provide talent to fuel business growth and research collaborations that benefit the entire state. The facility is expected to open in spring 2025.
Davis Mega Maze in Sterling is in the top 5 best corn mazes in the country
One Massachusetts corn maze has been named one of the best in the country. Davis Mega Maze in Sterling was originally in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best best corn mazes in the country. On Friday, it was revealed to win a spot in the five of 10Best’s best corn mazes in the country.
Nathan Eovaldi goes three innings in rehab start, WooSox swipe seven bases in 5-4 loss to Syracuse
WORCESTER -- It was an eventful night at Polar Park, but the WooSox couldn’t push the tying run across as they fell to the Syracuse Mets, 5-4, on Friday night. Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi was on the bump for a rehab assignment after landing on the injured list for the second time this season with shoulder inflammation and trap muscle soreness in mid-August.
Crash on I-91N in Longmeadow causing delays
A crash is causing traffic to back up on I-91 northbound in Longmeadow Friday afternoon.
