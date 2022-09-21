ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

MassLive.com

Westfield football wears down Pittsfield, 40-6

WESTFIELD – Eerily similar to their season-opening game against Amherst, the Westfield High School football team found itself on the wrong side in time of possession early on against an opponent. But much like in that first game, Westfield found its footing and experienced another offensive outburst as the...
WESTFIELD, MA
#Linus School Sports#Western Massachusetts#Linus K12#Linus High School#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
amherstbulletin.com

Guest columnist John Varner: Amherst awash and slowly going under

Early in the 20th century, the Boston metro area needed more water. As a result, four small towns in the center of the state were taken by eminent domain, the residents compensated, the Swift River valley was dammed and flooded, and the Quabbin reservoir came into being. A century later,...
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield Kiwanis ready to mark 100 years with ‘Roaring 20s’ gala

WESTFIELD — For 100 years, the Westfield Kiwanis Club has made “it’s for the kids” its motto and mission. Since 1922, Westfield Kiwanis has served the Westfield, Southwick and Hilltown communities through a variety of service projects, grants and support of organizations that serve youth. From founding the Westfield Boys and Girls Club to running K-Kids and Key Clubs in the schools, Kiwanis has helped shape the lives of children for a century.
WESTFIELD, MA
amherstindy.org

Governor Baker Joins UMass Officials To Break Ground For New $125 Million Building For Manning College Of Information and Computer Sciences

With Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito on hand to celebrate a major state capital investment in the Manning College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS), the university broke ground on Thursday, September 22 for a new $125 million facility that will serve as a world-class hub for education, research, and outreach. The new building is substantially funded by a $75 million state capital commitment from the Baker-Polito administration. It will expand facilities by creating approximately 90,000 gross square feet of new space, designed to respond to enormous growth in the college’s enrollment over the past five years, and provide talent to fuel business growth and research collaborations that benefit the entire state. The facility is expected to open in spring 2025.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Nathan Eovaldi goes three innings in rehab start, WooSox swipe seven bases in 5-4 loss to Syracuse

WORCESTER -- It was an eventful night at Polar Park, but the WooSox couldn’t push the tying run across as they fell to the Syracuse Mets, 5-4, on Friday night. Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi was on the bump for a rehab assignment after landing on the injured list for the second time this season with shoulder inflammation and trap muscle soreness in mid-August.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

