Tennis

Yardbarker

WTA roundup: Naomi Osaka (illness) WDs in Tokyo

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka of Japan withdrew from the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Thursday due to an illness, giving fifth-seeded Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil a win by walkover. "I am really sorry that I am not able to compete today," Osaka said in a statement. "It's...
SPORTS
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022: How to watch Roger Federer’s last tournament on TV and online

Roger Federer is set to feature in a special edition of the Laver Cup as the O2 Arena in London plays host to the final tournament in the career of one of the greatest sportspeople of all time.The 20-time grand slam champion announced his retirement from tennis last week at the age of 41 but will first team up with Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray as Europe take on Team World.Europe have won all four previous editions of the tournament but the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will be hoping to earn the...
TENNIS
BBC

Roger Federer to bow out on Friday in Laver Cup doubles

Roger Federer has confirmed the final match of his illustrious career will be in the doubles at the Laver Cup in London on Friday night. The 20-time Grand Slam winner said last week he would retire at the team event, which starts at the 02 on Friday. He has struggled...
TENNIS
Reuters

ATP roundup: Stan Wawrinka upsets Daniil Medvedev at Metz

Stan Wawrinka pulled off a stunning upset on Thursday, beating top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France. The 37-year-old from Switzerland improved to 2-2 all-time against Medvedev, the former world No. 1 from Russia, who had nine aces but was hurt by 12 double faults. Wawrinka will next face Sweden's Mikael Ymer, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Gregoire Barrere of France.
SPORTS
The Associated Press

Wilson, Gray lead US to 77-63 win over China in World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — A’ja Wilson admitted she was tired. The WNBA MVP had just gotten to Australia less than 24 hours ago, fresh off a championship and the U.S. was playing its toughest opponent of the World Cup. After a slow start, Wilson was clutch in the fourth quarter, finishing with 20 points to help the U.S. beat China 77-63 on Saturday. “I don’t know how I’m doing it,” Wilson said. “You just put things aside ... It’s like riding a bike. I am exhausted, I’m not going to lie about it. At this point I don’t even think about it. I’m surrounded by greatness. I really lean on them. I don’t even know which way is up. I see it’s daylight and feel I need to go to sleep.”
NBA

