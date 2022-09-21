Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Two Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth Results in Injuries, OWI Arrest
A two-vehicle crash near Plymouth Wednesday evening (September 20th) resulted in one person being injured and an OWI arrest. Details of the crash are still very scarce, but we do know that Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and County Highway P at around 8:30 p.m.
seehafernews.com
St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash
A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41 in Allenton | By Ron Naab
September 23, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 are blocked and the northbound off ramp on I41 has been shut down following a motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41. Emergency teams are on scene and motorists are being advised to...
Bicyclist dies after being struck from behind by vehicle in Harrison
A 60-year-old Menasha man died after his bicycle was struck from behind by a vehicle at 7:02 a.m. Thursday in the village of Harrison.
WBAY Green Bay
Sun a factor in crash that killed bicyclist in Calumet County, investigators say
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 60-year-old bicyclist was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison. At 7:02 a.m., Calumet County deputies were called to the scene at Old Highway Road near Lakeview Court. Investigators say the driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old...
2 hospitalized after FedEx truck, milk truck collide in Dodge County
RUBICON, Wis. — Two people were hurt in a crash involving a FedEx truck and a milk truck in eastern Dodge County Thursday morning, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened just before 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of County Highways P and N north of Rubicon. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 26-year-old Franklin...
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
Waukesha woman dies after trying to cross I-94 near Pewaukee
A 29-year-old Waukesha woman died after authorities believe she drove her vehicle down an embankment and then tried to cross the freeway, where she was struck by an oncoming car.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist
WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
tomahawkleader.com
One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley
TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/20/22 Fox Lake Man Facing Charges For Fatal Traffic Accident
A preliminary hearing will be held tomorrow afternoon for a 62-year-old Fox Lake man charged with second degree reckless homicide and second degree reckless injury for a fatal traffic accident in Green Lake County in the summer of 2020. According to the criminal complaint Carlton Schley, Sr. was operating a John Deere tractor sprayer with booms at the intersection of County Highway A and Hickory Drive in the Town of Mackford. Schley told a Sheriff’s deputy he was stopped at the stop sign on Hickory Drive when he felt a jolt moving him forward and lost control. Schley’s tractor and the Toyota RAV 4 that hit it both ended up in a ditch with the tractor sprayer partially overturned on its roof and the Toyota on its side. The 73-year-old man driving the SUV was dead and his passenger a 72-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators determined the SUV was heading north on County Highway A and struck the sprayer which failed to stop at the stop sign on Hickory Drive The accident occurred on July 22nd of 2020.
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh Police searching for “armed and dangerous” robbery suspect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery in Oshkosh. Police say suspect Albert Smith should be considered armed and dangerous. Police were called to the report of a robbery in the 800 block of N. Main Street. At about 10:33 p.m. on Thursday,...
wiproud.com
Corn chopper catches fire in Wisconsin, firefighters use 5k gallons of water to extinguish
CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – 5,000 gallons of water were used to extinguish a corn chopper that caught fire in a field on Wednesday in the Town of Clayton. According to a Facebook post, Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a corn chopper on fire out in a field. Heavy black smoke was visible as crews were en route.
1065thebuzz.com
SPD Service Window to be Temporarily Closed Thursday Afternoon
Those doing business with the Sheboygan Police Department will need to avoid the hours between 1 and 2:30 Thursday afternoon. That’s because of a staff meeting scheduled during that time. Regular day-to-day operations of the SPD won’t be affected, and any payments you need to make can be placed in the drop box of the headquarters on North 23rd Street. Normal operations should resume at 2:30 tomorrow.
seehafernews.com
Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan
A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
WBAY Green Bay
Ripon woman charged with fentanyl-related death, overdoses at her home
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County woman has been charged in a fentanyl-related death and two overdoses at her home in Ripon. Carla Endeward, 54, is charged with eight counts, including First Degree Reckless Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Narcotics.
WBAY Green Bay
Two men arrested for stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from Oshkosh business
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -Two men were arrested, accused of stealing over $1,000 in merchandise from a store in Oshkosh. Oshkosh Police arrested a 30 year old man and a 22 year old man. They are both accused of stealing from a business in the 1500 block of S. Koehler Street.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay woman charged with stealing over $10k from person she was the guardian for
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after getting arrested for allegedly stealing tens of thousands from someone she was the guardian for. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 60-year-old Tamara Sandoval is facing two charges related to stealing...
CBS 58
Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting
SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
