ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, WI

Comments / 0

Related
seehafernews.com

Two Vehicle Crash Near Plymouth Results in Injuries, OWI Arrest

A two-vehicle crash near Plymouth Wednesday evening (September 20th) resulted in one person being injured and an OWI arrest. Details of the crash are still very scarce, but we do know that Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Highway 23 and County Highway P at around 8:30 p.m.
PLYMOUTH, WI
seehafernews.com

St. Nazianz Man Killed In Manitowoc County Crash

A 48-year-old St. Nazianz man was killed last evening (September 22nd) in a two-vehicle collision in the Manitowoc County Town of Liberty. According to a news release this morning from Sheriff Dan Hartwig, the unidentified victim was driving an SUV westbound on County Highway C at about 6:30 p.m., when his vehicle struck an occupied parked semi-trailer unit.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plymouth, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Sheboygan County, WI
City
Plymouth, WI
Sheboygan County, WI
Accidents
Sheboygan County, WI
Crime & Safety
Plymouth, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Sheboygan, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
CEDARBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
Greater Milwaukee Today

Prayer vigil held in Waukesha for severely injured motorcyclist

WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week. The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School. Following the...
WAUKESHA, WI
tomahawkleader.com

One killed, three injured four-motorcycle crash on County Hwy. A in Town of Bradley

TOWN OF BRADLEY – One man was killed and three others were injured in a four-motorcycle crash in the Town of Bradley on Saturday, Sept. 17. According to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call was received at approximately 10 a.m. reporting a crash involving multiple motorcycles with multiple injuries on County Rd. A. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies discovered four motorcycles to be involved with four people injured.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

9/20/22 Fox Lake Man Facing Charges For Fatal Traffic Accident

A preliminary hearing will be held tomorrow afternoon for a 62-year-old Fox Lake man charged with second degree reckless homicide and second degree reckless injury for a fatal traffic accident in Green Lake County in the summer of 2020. According to the criminal complaint Carlton Schley, Sr. was operating a John Deere tractor sprayer with booms at the intersection of County Highway A and Hickory Drive in the Town of Mackford. Schley told a Sheriff’s deputy he was stopped at the stop sign on Hickory Drive when he felt a jolt moving him forward and lost control. Schley’s tractor and the Toyota RAV 4 that hit it both ended up in a ditch with the tractor sprayer partially overturned on its roof and the Toyota on its side. The 73-year-old man driving the SUV was dead and his passenger a 72-year-old woman was flown to a hospital with serious injuries. Investigators determined the SUV was heading north on County Highway A and struck the sprayer which failed to stop at the stop sign on Hickory Drive The accident occurred on July 22nd of 2020.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
1065thebuzz.com

SPD Service Window to be Temporarily Closed Thursday Afternoon

Those doing business with the Sheboygan Police Department will need to avoid the hours between 1 and 2:30 Thursday afternoon. That’s because of a staff meeting scheduled during that time. Regular day-to-day operations of the SPD won’t be affected, and any payments you need to make can be placed in the drop box of the headquarters on North 23rd Street. Normal operations should resume at 2:30 tomorrow.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Nearly 100-Year-Old Building to be Demolished Near Downtown Sheboygan

A building that has stood for nearly 100 years near downtown Sheboygan will soon be torn down. The Sheboygan Common Council met on Monday where they approved a contract with Scott’s Excavating to tear down the former Jakum’s Hall, located at 2601 North 15th Street. The structure began...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Ripon woman charged with fentanyl-related death, overdoses at her home

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac County woman has been charged in a fentanyl-related death and two overdoses at her home in Ripon. Carla Endeward, 54, is charged with eight counts, including First Degree Reckless Homicide, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, and Possession of Narcotics.
RIPON, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

2522 North 9th Street, Sheboygan, WI, USA

Charming 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch located on Sheboygan’s north side. This home offers a large living room that features a beautiful natural fireplace with attached dining area and a private fenced in backyard with a storage shed that could double as a tiki bar. The half bath is located in the basement and could use some finishing touches.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
CBS 58

Woman claims her car was totaled during Shorewood market shooting

SHOREWOOD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 34-year-old man is recovering following a shooting Saturday night in the parking lot of the Metro Market on Oakland Ave. While local officials say that the victim will be fine, we spoke to a woman who detailed how she was impacted when the suspect's car hit her vehicle while fleeing the scene.
SHOREWOOD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy