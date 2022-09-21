Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Boston poultry worker dismembered ex after attack, court told
A poultry worker bludgeoned his estranged partner to death and then mutilated her body as their three-year-old daughter slept, a court heard. Body parts belonging to Ilona Golabek, 27, were then dumped in a country park by Kamil Ranoszek, Lincoln Crown Court was told. Jurors heard Ms Golabek, Mr Ranoszek...
BBC
Reading flats fire: Man admits arson attack murders
A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of two men who died after he set fire to a block of flats. Hakeem Kigundu, 32, started the blaze at the building in Rowe Court, Reading, where he had previously lived. Residents Richard Burgess, aged 46, and Neil Morris, 45, died...
Lilia Valutyte: Man appears in court charged with murdering nine-year-old as she played in street
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl as she played in the street with her younger sister.Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 28 July.The schoolgirl was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, Lincolnshire, at about 6.20pm.An inquest opening later heard she died from the wound to her chest and was confirmed dead at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital.Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, Mr Skebas, 22, was due to enter a plea but the case was adjourned for reports.A provisional trial date...
Trial date set for man accused of murdering nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A provisional trial date has been set for a man charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street.Deividas Skebas, a Lithuanian national, is accused of killing Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on July 28.Appearing via video-link at Lincoln Crown Court on Friday, the 22-year-old was due to enter a plea but the case was adjourned for reports, although a provisional trial date was set during the 25-minute hearing.Lilia was found with a stab wound in Fountain Lane, Boston, at about 6.20pm.An inquest opening later heard she died from the wound to her chest and was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryanair flight attendant dies after being knocked down just outside airport
A Ryanair cabin crew worker has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport. Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport. Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision. Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her. Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at...
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Husband faces life in jail as he admits strangling his primary school teacher wife, 29, to death after claiming she had gone missing and appealing on Facebook for help to find her
The husband of a teacher who died after being strangled just six months after she gave birth via IVF faces life behind bars after admitting to her murder. Matthew Fisher, 29, pleaded guilty to murdering Abi Fisher, also 29, whose body was found in undergrowth 12 miles from her home following a major police hunt.
Woman 'is raped in NHS hospital car park by stranger in broad daylight'
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped by a stranger in an NHS hospital car park in broad daylight. Security has been stepped up at Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman was sexually assaulted in its NCP multi-storey car park on Sunday, September 18. Merseyside Police says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
Actor Stephen Tompkinson, 56, will face trial next year after pleading not guilty to GBH in 'self defence' attack that 'left victim with a fractured skull and unable to work'
British actor Stephen Tompkinson is to face trial next year after appearing in court today and denying a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 56-year-old, best known for playing on-screen detective Inspector Alan Banks in ITV crime drama series DCI Banks, now faces a jury trial due to start next May.
Man who beat woman six weeks after meeting her on Tinder jailed under new law
A man who throttled a woman he met on a dating website has become one of the first people in the UK to be jailed under a new non-fatal strangulation law.Benjamin Flatters, 32, launched the violent attack six weeks after meeting the victim on Tinder at her home in Spalding, Lincs., on June 23.A court heard he placed his hands around her throat at the top of the stairs before continuing the assault in her bedroom, which lasted up to five minutes.She eventually managed to flee the house and asked a neighbour to ring 999 while Flatters ranted about...
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Dean Allsop murder: Man who stabbed father-of-three neighbour to death over motorbike noise is jailed
A man has been jailed for at least 28 years after stabbing his neighbour to death over his son’s “annoying” motorbike noise. Dean Allsop, 41, was stabbed 17 times last year in Primrose Crescent, Norwich, while his partner Louise Newell was among three others also knifed in the attack. The father-of-three died at the scene. James Crosbie admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility but denied murder. Crosbie was also found guilty of wounding Ms Newell and friend and neighbour Kerryn Johnson, who tried to stop the attack, but was cleared of two counts of attempted murder.Judge Anthony Bate,...
Youngest member of mother’s ride-out gang locked up over killing of 17-year-old
The youngest member of a pack of youths who fatally stabbed a teenager after being driven to the scene by one of their mothers has been locked up for more than six years.The boy was aged just 14 when he was recruited to join in on the revenge attack on 17-year-old Levi Ernest Morrison on April 10 last year.The group of youths had been armed with three machetes and a knife when they chased Levi and his friend in Sydenham, south London.The Old Bailey had heard how the immediate trigger was the appearance of a rival at Nichola Leighton’s home...
Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail
An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Prisoner gets life sentence for attacking guard with razor blade on a toothbrush
A serving prisoner who tried to murder a prison officer by slashing his throat with a razor blade attached to a toothbrush has been jailed for life.Joshua Kendall, 29, launched the attack outside his cell at HMP Onley using the improvised weapon on 8 February 2020.A court heard the guard was clearing away balls from a nearby pool table following a recreation break for prisoners when Kendall approached him from behind.The officer was then slashed across the neck with the blade as colleagues and even other prisoners rushed to his aid.Kendall continued to lash out with the weapon but...
BBC
Killer who stabbed neighbour over bike noise jailed
A man found guilty of murdering his neighbour because of the noise of his motorbike has been jailed for life. Jamie Crosbie, 48, stabbed father-of-three Dean Allsop, 41, multiple times in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich, on 14 April last year. A three-week trial heard Crosbie had become angry...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: North Yorkshire and Humberside Police support funeral operation
Police officers from Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire will support colleagues in London ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday. North Yorkshire and Humberside Police both confirmed they would provide help to the Metropolitan Police. Neither force would give details of the number of officers involved. The support being provided in...
U.K.・
Comments / 0