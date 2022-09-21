Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...

TRAFFIC ・ 21 HOURS AGO