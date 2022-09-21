Read full article on original website
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
BBC
Train drivers set to resume strikes in October
Train drivers are set to stage more strikes in October as part of a long-running dispute over pay, the BBC understands. Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on 1 and 5 October. Aslef, the train drivers' union, has not commented on the proposed industrial action out of...
Strike by rail workers set to cripple services
Some parts of the country will have no trains during a strike by the rail unions in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, passengers have been warned.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, the Transport Salaried Staffs Association and Unite will walk out on Saturday October 1, with further action planned on October 5 and 8.Network Rail (NR) said only about 11% of services will operate on October 1, and in some parts of the country there will be no trains at all.Delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference will be travelling to Birmingham...
More rail workers to strike in long-running dispute
More rail workers will strike next month in the growing wave of industrial unrest sweeping the country, it was announced on Friday.The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) said thousands of its members in Network Rail and a number of train operators will walk out on October 1 in the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.The announcement was made soon after the Chancellor told MPs the Government is planning action to stop “militant” trade unions closing down the transport system.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union and Aslef are also striking on October 1, threatening a complete shutdown of...
Train strikes: RMT vows to ‘bring railway to a standstill’ on 1 October
The main rail union has vowed to “bring the railway to an effective standstill” on Saturday 1 October.The RMT union says that workers for Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will walk out in a row over job security, pay and working conditions.Around 5,000 of the union’s members are employed as signallers by Network Rail. Previous stoppages have shown that striking signallers can close down at least half of Great Britain’s rail network.The industrial action, which was notified to employers last week but only formally announced today by the RMT, coincides with a walkout by drivers belonging to the...
BBC
Train strikes could impact the London Marathon
Train drivers and railway workers are set to stage the largest strike to date as part of a long-running row over pay. Members of the Aslef and RMT unions will walk out on 1 October in order to bring the rail network to an "effective standstill", union bosses said. Just...
Major event set to be affected as fresh rail strikes are confirmed for October
A rail union has confirmed that train drivers at 12 companies will stage fresh strikes next month, continuing the industrial unrest that has hit several sectors this summer.Members of Aslef will walk out on October 1 and 5, which will affect travel for delegates and visitors to the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.A strike planned for last week was called off as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.Aslef said it is in for the “long haul” as the rail disputes remain deadlocked.General secretary Mick Whelan said: “We would much rather not be in this position. We don’t want...
BBC
Cityzap bus: Scrapping York to Leeds service 'disaster for disabled people'
The scrapping of a bus service between York and Leeds is a "potential disaster" for people with disabilities, a campaigner has warned. Operator Transdev said the fast Cityzap service was not sustainable as passenger numbers had not recovered from Covid. The service will cease on 19 November. Disability campaigner Flick...
