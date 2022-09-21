Read full article on original website
kjan.com
Good Samaritan Society to close facilities in Fontanelle and Postville
(Adair County, Iowa) – Families of persons living at the Good Samaritan Society in Fontanelle and Postville were notified on Wednesday, that those care facilities will be closing in less than two months. KCCI in Des Moines and KWWL TV in Waterloo, reports the notice said both facilities would be closing on Nov. 19th.
cbs2iowa.com
Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
KCRG.com
Noreen Bush resigning as Cedar Rapids schools Superintendent
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush has submitted her resignation as Superintendent to the Cedar Rapids Community School District board of directors. Noreen will continue in her role through the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year. Her final day will be effective June 30th, 2023. In a message sent...
Without New Buyer, Favorite Iowa Restaurant Closing Soon
In the current economy, it is no doubt going to be difficult for anyone to start a new business, and unfortunately, that challenge may extend to stepping in to take over a highly-established one as well. Dan and Deb Klouda, owners of Joensy's Restaurant in Center Point, have been looking...
kchanews.com
Northeast Iowa 17-Year-Old Injured in Tractor Crash Gives Back
A northeast Iowa 17-year-old injured last month when the tractor he was operating rolled over is giving back. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred on August 17th on Clay Hill Road, northeast of Decorah, involving a tractor pulling a wagon. The tractor and wagon entered a ravine and rolled down a steep embankment pinning Kyle Hageman in the wreckage.
kjan.com
Human jawbone found in Iowa River in August likely from prehistoric period
(Radio Iowa) – The state archeologist has determined a jawbone found in a remote area of the Iowa River likely belonged to a prehistoric man. Someone on the Marshall County Conservation Staff discovered the bone in early August while conducting a wildlife survey. The jawbone, which is the strongest bone on the human face, was sent to the State Medical Examiners Office. It was confirmed to be human, but with no modern significance. The bone was transferred to the Office of the State Archaeologist at the University of Iowa.
KCRG.com
Commercial building fire in Cedar Rapids forces restaurant evacuation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire at a commercial building in the Newbo area in Cedar Rapids forced the evacuation of the Chrome Horse restaurant on Thursday. Firefighters responded to the building in the 1000 block of third street just after 5:30 p.m. Crews said they found a light...
cbs2iowa.com
Records smashed by rare late-September heat
The four-main climate sites in eastern Iowa all tied or broke records Tuesday as rate late-September heat took over fueled by a gusty southwest wind. All records stood for more than 90 years, with some as many as 127 years. Cedar Rapids and Iowa City broke the record by three...
kjan.com
$5.6 million USDA grant for broadband project in northeast Iowa
(Radio Iowa) – The U-S-D-A has awarded a co-op in the southeast corner of Minnesota a five-point-six MILLION dollar grant to extend broadband access to farms and businesses in two counties in northeast Iowa. The project in Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties and a neighboring county in Minnesota will connect nearly a thousand people, 42 business and 122 farms to high-speed internet. U-S Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack says applicants for this round of the agency’s “ReConnect” grants had to show they’ll meet certain thresholds.
Prehistoric Human Jaw Bone Found in Iowa River
A conservation staff along with Marshall County Sheriff's Deputies were performing a biological survey of the Iowa River just last month when they happened upon a human jaw bone. Little did they know, during the August survey that this piece of a jaw belonged to a prehistoric Native American. A...
kjan.com
3 students hurt in eastern Iowa bus accident
(Blairstown, Iowa) – A school bus collided with an SUV, Wednesday afternoon, in eastern Iowa, resulting in some students and both drivers being injured. In a press release, officials with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the Benton Community School school bus was occupied by nine students and the bus driver. Of the nine students, three were transported by ambulance for evaluation at a local hospital. The remaining students and bus driver were transported by personal vehicle or released to a parent or guardian. The extent of the injuries is currently unknown. No injuries were believed to life- threatening.
kjan.com
Tense episode as strike at Ingredion plant in Cedar Rapids continues
(Radio Iowa) – Talks between Ingredion and the union that represents workers at the company’s Cedar Rapids plant have broken down — after Ingredion officials brought armed guards to a negotiating session this week. Paul Iverson of the University of Iowa Labor Center says that’s not typical. “All across the country workers have been sending the message that they’re not going to take business as usual,” Iverson says. “People are demanding better pay, they’re demanding better hours, they’re demanding more respect in the workplace and so it’s a little odd for Ingredion to be using tactics that I thought had gone out years ago.”
2 critically injured in chase exceeding 100 mph on Highway 20
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa – Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County. The pursuit began around 8:00 p.m. on Highway 20, a few miles east of Owasa, when Iowa State Patrol troopers tried to pull over […]
KCRG.com
Man wanted by US Marshals arrested after car chase with police in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man police say is wanted by the U.S. Marshal’s Office and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was arrested in Cedar Rapids after a car chase with police on Thursday evening. In a press release, police said 33-year-old Andre Corbett was arrested...
KCRG.com
Benton school bus crash sends 3 students to hospital
BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Benton Community School District Superintendent has confirmed that a school bus carrying 9 students collided with an SUV on a gravel road near the 76th Street and 23rd Avenue intersection, northeast of Blairstown. The bus was taking 9 kids aged between preschool and high...
KCCI.com
Sheriff: Iowa man exposed himself to several teenage girls near school
TRAER, Iowa — An eastern Iowa man was jailed after deputies say he exposed himself to several teenage girls near North Tama High School. It happened at around 8 a.m. on Monday. School staff members reported it to the police. Forty-seven-year-old Jeremy Matney, of rural Toledo, is charged with...
Iowa Towns Blunder Budgets, Residents Won't Pay Property Taxes
Two Iowa towns failed to submit their budgets by the state's required deadline, meaning that residents now do not have to pay property taxes. Credit: Xijian (Getty Images) Per a report from Des Moines CBS affiliate KCCI 8, people who reside in Zearing and Le Roy will not pay property taxes this fiscal year due to city leaders' error.
Another Cedar Rapids Business For Sale Due to Staffing Issues [PHOTOS]
What's been the reaction to the news that a Cedar Rapids business is looking for a buyer? Noooooooooooooooooooo!. The word came via Facebook Tuesday afternoon that the owner of a popular bakery on the city's southeast side wants to sell his business. The post was accompanied simply by the word "Unfortunately" and an emoji with a tear dripping from one eye.
kwayradio.com
Woman Arrested for Painkiller Scheme
A Wisconsin woman has been arrested after allegedly going to a Waterloo hospital under a fake name in order to get painkillers, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 44 year old Rebecca Jenkins of Independence, Wisconsin has been charged with Obtaining a Controlled Substance by Fraud. She checked into Allen Hospital under the name Sophie and reported having a shoulder injury. She did not have identification and told staff she was allergic to certain medications. She was eventually given Valium and fentanyl for the alleged pain. She was stopped as she attempted to drive away with two small children in the vehicle.
Teen Charged With Threat Against New Hampton School
(New Hampton, IA) — New Hampton police have arrested a 15-year-old student after the investigation into a threat against the school. Administrators at the school reported the threat Wednesday. Police say they arrested the 15-year-old juvenile male this (Thursday) morning and charged him with a threat of terrorism. Authorities say they believe there is no credible evidence of an active threat to the school, students, or staff.
