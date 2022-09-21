ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman

A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment

A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Daily Mail

Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death

The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
Daily Mail

School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach

A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
BBC

Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang

A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
The Independent

Man who beat woman six weeks after meeting her on Tinder jailed under new law

A man who throttled a woman he met on a dating website has become one of the first people in the UK to be jailed under a new non-fatal strangulation law.Benjamin Flatters, 32, launched the violent attack six weeks after meeting the victim on Tinder at her home in Spalding, Lincs., on June 23.A court heard he placed his hands around her throat at the top of the stairs before continuing the assault in her bedroom, which lasted up to five minutes.She eventually managed to flee the house and asked a neighbour to ring 999 while Flatters ranted about...
BBC

Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls

Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
Tyla

Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate

A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
Daily Mail

Man, 42, is charged with killing model, 28, who was run over repeatedly in hit-and-run outside her house as heartbroken family pay tribute to 'much-loved' daughter

The family of a model killed after being repeatedly run over outside her home have paid tribute to a 'much-loved' mother and daughter after a man was charged with manslaughter. Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured in a hit-and-run after a car ploughed into just yards from her front door...
The Independent

Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court

A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Daily Mail

Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'

This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
