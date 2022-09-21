Read full article on original website
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Rapper Chris Kaba was shot dead by police while driving his car at an armed officer, investigators have been told
RAPPER Chris Kaba was shot dead by police while driving his car at an armed officer, investigators have been told. He was said to have hit the accelerator in his Audi after being pulled over. The car shot towards a Met cop who fired his Glock 9mm pistol through the...
No increase in sentence for police officer who tried to rape woman
A police officer who left a woman fearing for her life as he tried to rape her will not have his jail term increased after Court of Appeal judges concluded it was “not unduly lenient”.Ernesto Ceraldi, 44, who has since resigned from Greater Manchester Police, was jailed for five years and four months at Preston Crown Court in June after earlier pleading guilty to attempted rape and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.The court heard his victim was throttled, punched and had her hair pulled.His jail term was referred to the Court of Appeal by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) under...
Woman Tried to End 'Tumultuous' Relationship with Boyfriend. He Allegedly Shot Her Dead in Penthouse Apartment
A New York man has been charged with murder after authorities say he shot his girlfriend who was trying to end their "tumultuous" relationship, authorities say. Mark Small, 55, is accused of shooting 39-year-old Marivel Estevez in the Minneola luxury apartment they shared. He has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police apologise for wrongful conviction of man executed 70 years ago
Mahmood Mattan, a British Somali, was hanged in 1952 after he was found guilty of a murder in Cardiff
Woman raped in bushes by stranger she met at bus stop as cops release CCTV of wanted man
A WOMAN has been raped by a stranger she met at a bus stop. Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled. The assault took place in bushes near the Gulf...
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
Devastated family pay tribute to charity worker, 26, who was raped and murdered: Relatives mourn 'bubbly young lady with the biggest heart' - after man, 51, was arrested over death
The family of Elizabeth McCann, who was murdered in Ashton-under-Lyne on Thurday, have paid tribute to the 'bubbly young lady' who had the 'biggest heart'. Lizzy McCann, 26 years, sadly died at a property on Manchester Road in the Ashton Under Lyne area on Thursday, August 25. Simon Goold, 51,...
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Female police officer, 30, denies assault charge 'after hitting property landlord in face during tirade of verbal abuse'
A police officer will stand trial after she hit a man during a 'tirade of verbal abuse,' a court heard. PC Claudia Pastina, 30, confronted Augustine Amatta at an address in Brixton Road, Brixton, southwest London, on 19 February this year. Mr Amatta told Pastina that he was the landlord...
Manvers: Man forced into lake by masked gang
A man was forced into a lake by a masked gang who punched and kicked him, police have said. The victim was resting by Manvers Lake in Wath-upon Dearne on Saturday evening when he was approached by seven men, South Yorkshire Police said. Two of them kicked the 32-year-old in...
Woman 'is raped in NHS hospital car park by stranger in broad daylight'
Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped by a stranger in an NHS hospital car park in broad daylight. Security has been stepped up at Royal Liverpool Hospital after the woman was sexually assaulted in its NCP multi-storey car park on Sunday, September 18. Merseyside Police says...
Man who beat woman six weeks after meeting her on Tinder jailed under new law
A man who throttled a woman he met on a dating website has become one of the first people in the UK to be jailed under a new non-fatal strangulation law.Benjamin Flatters, 32, launched the violent attack six weeks after meeting the victim on Tinder at her home in Spalding, Lincs., on June 23.A court heard he placed his hands around her throat at the top of the stairs before continuing the assault in her bedroom, which lasted up to five minutes.She eventually managed to flee the house and asked a neighbour to ring 999 while Flatters ranted about...
Dewsbury brothers jailed for grooming and abusing girls
Three brothers have been jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in West Yorkshire. Police said the offences took place between 1999 and 2004 and involved three girls who were aged between 13 and 15 at the time. All the victims were described as "particularly vulnerable" at the time...
Nurse admits to 'inappropriate relationship' with prison inmate
A nurse has admitted to having an ‘inappropriate relationship’ with a prison inmate. Elyse Hibbs, 25, admitted she become involved with the man while working at HMP Manchester – also known as Strangeways prison. She was also involved with the man while working at the category B...
Man, 42, is charged with killing model, 28, who was run over repeatedly in hit-and-run outside her house as heartbroken family pay tribute to 'much-loved' daughter
The family of a model killed after being repeatedly run over outside her home have paid tribute to a 'much-loved' mother and daughter after a man was charged with manslaughter. Caragh Eaton, 28, was fatally injured in a hit-and-run after a car ploughed into just yards from her front door...
Boy, 10, and his mum, 30, found dead inside their home, sparking police investigation
A BOY of 10 and his mum have been found dead at their home in Leeds. Cops raced to a street in Holbeck at 9pm last night after neighbours raised concerns about the welfare of the pair. Officers tragically found the young boy and his 30-year-old mum dead in a...
Sheffield police officer charged with rape to appear in court
A Sheffield police officer who has been charged with two counts of rape will appear in court on Tuesday.Former police constable Rowan Horrocks, 26, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates’ Court accused of raping a woman in South Yorkshire on November 28 2021.South Yorkshire Police said Horrocks was based in its response team but he was not on duty at the time of the alleged offences, which relate to the same incident.I’d like to give my full assurance to the public that reports of this nature against one of our officers are treated incredibly seriously by the forceSuperintendent Delphine...
Shocking moment two-year-old boy is seen running along the road on his own after escaping from nursery as his mother, 24, warns: 'He could've ended up dead'
This is the shocking moment a two-year-old boy was seen running across the road on his own after escaping from his nursery. Shannan Lees, 24, will not let Harvey return to his old nursery in Denton, Greater Manchester, as he 'could've ended up dead' had a passer-by not intervened and rescued her son on Friday.
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
