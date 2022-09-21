Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
WDSU
19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
fox8live.com
Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
Woman stabbed in New Orleans after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies in the hospital after getting shot multiple times in New Orleans East: NOPD
Police say the incident happened just after 9 p.m. in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive.
NOLA.com
New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days
A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
Late night shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward
New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Holy Cross neighborhood of the Lower Ninth Ward. According to the Public Information Officer a man arrived a hospital around 11pm with a gunshot wound.
WDSU
New Orleans offering financial relief to victims whose stolen cars were recovered by NOPD
NEW ORLEANS — The city of New Orleans announced Wednesday that it will now cover costs associated with towing and storing stolen cars within city limits. According to the city, the new process is an expansion of the online reimbursement portal that was activated earlier this year. "While it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Triple shooting investigation temporarily closes Canal Street
An investigation is underway after police say three men were shot in the Tulane-Gravier area near downtown New Orleans.
WDSU
3 people shot in Mid-City, investigation closes portions of Canal Street
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said three people were shot in Mid-City. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. on Thursday in the 2100 block of Canal Street near S. Galvez Street. Police said two men showed up at the hospital on their own, and a third...
Councilman says niece was victim in New Orleans East double shooting
Oliver Thomas announced on his radio show Wednesday that his niece was one of the victims in that shooting on Chef Menteur Highway near Plum Orchard Road.
NOLA.com
Three shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, New Orleans police say
Three men were shot Thursday night in front of University Medical Center in New Orleans, the Police Department said. Officers said they found the victims after being summoned at 6:35 p.m. to the 2100 block of Canal Street. Two made it to a hospital on their own, and Emergency Medical Services took the third, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
an17.com
New Orleans suspect arrested in Slidell after barricading himself inside apartment Wednesday
Around 6 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 21, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at The Lofts apartments (301 Spartan Drive) on 27-year-old, Tyrin Wiltz (New Orleans, LA) for Attempted Second Degree Murder (NOPD), narcotics related charges (NOPD), and a probation warrant (St. Bernard). While...
NOLA.com
Slain New Orleans police officer's mother takes the stand in fifth day of trial
Defense attorneys for Darren Bridges, who is accused of murdering New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil, moved for a mistrial Friday, moments after the fallen officer's mother took the witness stand to describe why her son joined the police force. Kimberly McNeil testified that her son, who was shot dead...
City, not victims, will now pay to recover stolen cars
NEW ORLEANS — People whose cars have been stolen in New Orleans are often left with a several hundred dollar bill from a towing company to get their car back, but the City of New Orleans announced Thursday, that will change. The city will now cover towing and storage...
Man carjacked at St. Charles and Carrollton
New Orleans Police are looking for a carjacker after he attacked a man and took his BMW. “Suspect entered victim’s vehicle, assaulted victim and fled in victim’s white 2015 BMW,” according to an initial police report.
NOLA.com
In death of motorist gunned down on West Bank Expressway, JPSO seeks vehicle and occupants
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the death of a motorist who was fatally shot while driving on the West Bank Expressway in Marrero released a photo Thursday of a vehicle they say was involved in the homicide. Authorities are asking the public to help identify the driver and occupants...
Day 2: Trial of man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer
The trial of the man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans police officer in 2017 continues.
WDSU
Man arrived at hospital with a gunshot wound, police say he was shot in Lower 9th Ward on Thursday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday night. According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound around 11 p.m. Further investigation determined that the man was shot on the 600...
WWL-TV
NOPD | Man shot, killed on I-10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. Police say the man was shot on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Investigators say when officers arrived on the scene they learned...
Comments / 0