New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDSU

19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting

NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Man killed in Michoud shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in the 14400 block of Peltier Drive leaves a man dead, according to information from the NOPD. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 21) night, officers say they discovered a man on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
New Orleans, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans man booked with three French Quarter robberies in nine days

A New Orleans man has been arrested on charges of robbing three people in the French Quarter in nine days, the Police Department said Thursday. Jail records show Tyrone Clark, 43, was booked Tuesday with two counts of simple robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. Police said he's responsible for thefts at these locations:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWL

City, not victims, will now pay to recover stolen cars

NEW ORLEANS — People whose cars have been stolen in New Orleans are often left with a several hundred dollar bill from a towing company to get their car back, but the City of New Orleans announced Thursday, that will change. The city will now cover towing and storage...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

NOPD | Man shot, killed on I-10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a 30-year-old man dead. Police say the man was shot on Interstate 10 near the Chef Menteur on-ramp around 9 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19. Investigators say when officers arrived on the scene they learned...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

