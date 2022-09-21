ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Another CNY Restaurant Bites the Dust, Closes Doors For Good

A Central New York fast food restaurant has closed with just a note on the door after serving the community for years. The Burger King located at 700 South Salina Street in Syracuse closed. According to Syracuse.com, a note on the door said - “Closed for business. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
SYRACUSE, NY
49th Adirondack Balloon Festival

Crandall Park — Thursday afternoon (followed by Glens Falls downtown Street Party) Warren County Airport — Friday afternoon, Saturday morning & afternoon, Sunday morning. The 49th Adirondack Hot Air Balloon Festival begins today, Thursday, Sept. 22 and continues to Sunday, Sept. 25. “We’re back, full blown,” for the...
GLENS FALLS, NY
DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
A Travel Writer Picks His 10 Favorite Towns in Upstate New York

As an award-winning travel writer I have been up and down the highways and byways of Upstate New York endlessly over the last 20 years.. My research, travels, interviews, and speaking engagements have taken me to a hundred different places from the Hudson Valley to the Adirondacks to the Catskills, the Mohawk Valley, Capital District, Central New York, Southern Tier, Finger Lakes and on to Western New York.
TRAVEL
Welcome to fall: Here are 20 places to go apple picking in Upstate New York

Experiencing New York in the fall means going apple picking at least once (if not more). There are many orchards in the state offering u-pick apples where visitors can go out into the orchards and pick their own apples. In addition to u-pick apples they may serve apple cider, hard...
TRAVEL
‘Livid’ in New York: Seven Times Saturday Night Live Attacked Upstate NY

It's not often that Upstate New York is mentioned on Saturday Night Live, but when it happens, it's almost never good. SNL debuted in October of 1975, and has been making audiences laugh for (most of) the show's 47 seasons on NBC. The show has launched the careers of some of the most famous comedic actors ever, including Eddie Murphy, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Mike Myers and many, many more.
ALBANY, NY
