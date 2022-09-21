ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
TAUNTON, MA
Man arrested in murder of ex-Marine in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a homicide that happened last month. Major David Lapatin said Robert Fontaine, 75, was found dead in his Ethan Street apartment the night of August 24th. Investigators determined that Fontaine, an ex-Marine, was followed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
WOONSOCKET, RI
State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Brockton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brockton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Caught on camera: Man appears to steal tip jar in Swansea

SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police said that they are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a tip jar from a local Five Guys. Police explained that the man appears to steal the tip jar in a surveillance tape from the restaurant. Investigators said that the...
SWANSEA, MA
2 charged in fentanyl death of toddler plead not guilty

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people charged in connection to the fentanyl death of a toddler in Pawtucket pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. The mother of the two-year-old, Jessaline Andrade, 27, was charged with with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty or neglect of a child.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Portsmouth man arrested in connection to recent property thefts

PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — Portsmouth police said Thursday that a 34-year-old man was arrested after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt was charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles, and receiving stolen goods. The arrest, police said, comes after...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
West Greenwich man facing federal gun charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Greenwich man is facing federal gun charges. Walter Garbecki, 37, is facing federal charges of possession of firearms by a felon and receiving/possessing of firearm silencers not registered. According to prosecutors, Garbecki was associated with the purchases of at least seven firearm parts...
WEST GREENWICH, RI
1 person taken to hospital after hazmat incident in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a hazmat incident in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Hazmat crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to the scene on Mineral Springs Avenue. Pawtucket Fire officials said that the person was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital because...
PAWTUCKET, RI
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2 people taken to hospital after chemical leak in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a chemical leak in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Hazmat teams arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to the scene on Mineral Spring Avenue. Pawtucket Fire Chief William Conroy said when crews arrived, they had an overwhelming smell of...
PAWTUCKET, RI
600 grams of fentanyl seized in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested two people earlier this week for trafficking nearly 600 grams of fentanyl. Investigators searched a home on Nash Road on Monday and found a toolbox full of drugs and other items. Inside was 33 plastic bags of fentanyl pills, weighing 356 grams, 11 plastic bags filled with fentanyl, weighing 237 grams, cutting tools, digital scales, drug ledger, and three cellphones.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
DEA New England warns of candy-like ‘rainbow fentanyl’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Drug Enforcement Agency’s New England branched warned of “rainbow fentanyl” which may look like candy to young children. Last month, the DEA seized the brightly-colored pills in 18 different states. “Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
RIPTA says all morning trips for Providence Schools will run Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said Friday that all morning trips for Providence Schools will be running. This comes after bus routes were canceled for two consecutive days, forcing students to find alternative ways to get to class. Cristy Raposo Perry, the spokesperson for...
PROVIDENCE, RI

