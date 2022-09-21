Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
Woman, 26, found shot to death in Taunton apartment
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday that a woman was found shot to death in a Taunton apartment. Taunton police responded to a call of a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at the apartment on Tremont Street at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The call came from people who were within the unit at the time of the incident.
ABC6.com
Man arrested in murder of ex-Marine in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Wednesday that an arrest has been made in a homicide that happened last month. Major David Lapatin said Robert Fontaine, 75, was found dead in his Ethan Street apartment the night of August 24th. Investigators determined that Fontaine, an ex-Marine, was followed...
ABC6.com
2nd body found inside former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health said Friday the second body that was found inside of former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard’s home earlier this week has been identified. The Medical Examiners Office said Daniel Grabowski was one of the two bodies recovered from Menard’s...
ABC6.com
State police arrest Providence man accused of having illegal gun
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Wednesday that they arrested a Providence man on several gun-related charges. Capt. Jeffrey L’heureux said that 33-year-old Rafael Estanli Rosario Duval after a traffic stop in Exeter Tuesday night. Duval was charged with alteration of marks of identification of...
ABC6.com
Caught on camera: Man appears to steal tip jar in Swansea
SWANSEA, Mass. (WLNE) — Swansea police said that they are looking for a man who is accused of stealing a tip jar from a local Five Guys. Police explained that the man appears to steal the tip jar in a surveillance tape from the restaurant. Investigators said that the...
ABC6.com
2 charged in fentanyl death of toddler plead not guilty
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people charged in connection to the fentanyl death of a toddler in Pawtucket pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday. The mother of the two-year-old, Jessaline Andrade, 27, was charged with with one count of second-degree murder and two counts of cruelty or neglect of a child.
ABC6.com
Providence police see rise in fentanyl on city’s streets
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — It may look like candy, but just one pill of what’s being called ‘rainbow fentanyl‘, can be deadly. The United States Drug Enforcement Administration recently put out a warning about the emergence of this new colorful drug that’s being seen across the country.
ABC6.com
Portsmouth man arrested in connection to recent property thefts
PORTSMOUTH, RI (WLNE) — Portsmouth police said Thursday that a 34-year-old man was arrested after several break-ins in the area. Matthew Schmidt was charged with breaking and entering, larceny over $1500, fraudulent use of credit cards, tampering with vehicles, and receiving stolen goods. The arrest, police said, comes after...
ABC6.com
3 charged in fentanyl death of toddler in Pawtucket set to appear in court
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Three people charged in connection to the death of a toddler in Pawtucket are expected to face a Providence County Superior Court judge on Wednesday. Attorney General Peter Neronha said that on Sept. 1, the grand jury charged Jessaline Andrade, 27, with one count of...
ABC6.com
West Greenwich man facing federal gun charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A West Greenwich man is facing federal gun charges. Walter Garbecki, 37, is facing federal charges of possession of firearms by a felon and receiving/possessing of firearm silencers not registered. According to prosecutors, Garbecki was associated with the purchases of at least seven firearm parts...
ABC6.com
1 person taken to hospital after hazmat incident in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a hazmat incident in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Hazmat crews arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to the scene on Mineral Springs Avenue. Pawtucket Fire officials said that the person was taken to the Rhode Island Hospital because...
ABC6.com
3 arrested after assaulting judge in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a judge was assaulted Wednesday morning. The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on College and South Main streets. Maj. Davide Lapatin told ABC 6 News that the judge, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was reversing into a parking spot when he tapped a car with three people in it.
ABC6.com
2 people taken to hospital after chemical leak in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a chemical leak in Pawtucket early Friday morning. Hazmat teams arrived just before 7:30 a.m. to the scene on Mineral Spring Avenue. Pawtucket Fire Chief William Conroy said when crews arrived, they had an overwhelming smell of...
ABC6.com
600 grams of fentanyl seized in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police arrested two people earlier this week for trafficking nearly 600 grams of fentanyl. Investigators searched a home on Nash Road on Monday and found a toolbox full of drugs and other items. Inside was 33 plastic bags of fentanyl pills, weighing 356 grams, 11 plastic bags filled with fentanyl, weighing 237 grams, cutting tools, digital scales, drug ledger, and three cellphones.
ABC6.com
‘We never forget’: Attleboro veteran finds family of WWII Purple Heart recipient
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — After a week of searching, Ben Quelle, director of Veteran Services in Attleboro, finally found the family of a Purple Heart recipient — whose medal had been out of their hands for roughly 70 years. A veteran gave Quelle the medal last week from...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Department of Health identifies one of two Woonsocket bodies as ex-mayor
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health identified one of the two bodies found in Woonsocket Monday as ex-mayor Susan Menard. Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the Department of Health, said that the identity of the second body is still being finalized. The two bodies were...
ABC6.com
DEA New England warns of candy-like ‘rainbow fentanyl’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Drug Enforcement Agency’s New England branched warned of “rainbow fentanyl” which may look like candy to young children. Last month, the DEA seized the brightly-colored pills in 18 different states. “Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of...
ABC6.com
Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
ABC6.com
Boil water advisory lifted in North Attleborough, Plainville; water ‘deemed safe for public use’
NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH, Mass. (WLNE) — The towns of North Attleborough and Plainville said Friday their water has been “deemed safe for public use” after it was contaminated. The boil water advisory for both towns were lifted at about 4 p.m. The notices were issued Thursday after their...
ABC6.com
RIPTA says all morning trips for Providence Schools will run Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority said Friday that all morning trips for Providence Schools will be running. This comes after bus routes were canceled for two consecutive days, forcing students to find alternative ways to get to class. Cristy Raposo Perry, the spokesperson for...
