nbcboston.com
New Traffic-Blocking Climate Protest Held in Boston Friday
The group behind the protest that disrupted rush hour traffic in Boston's Seaport Wednesday morning held another event Friday afternoon in the heart of the city. Extinction Rebellion organized a slow, 10-mile group bike ride that travels from Copley Square to Boston Common Friday afternoon at 5:30 p.m. The riders plan to take up one lane of traffic.
nbcboston.com
Overnight Shooting in Roxbury Sparks Police Response
Police officers responded overnight to a shooting in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston that left one man hurt, authorities have confirmed. The Boston Police Department responded to a call for the shooting on Weaver Way just before midnight Thursday, an agency spokesperson told NBC10 Boston. Officers found a man with...
Passengers engage in fisticuffs over loud music on Orange Line train, Transit Police say
One passenger allegedly punched another after the latter refused to turn his music down, officials said. A fight broke out on an Orange Line rush hour train Thursday evening after one man refused to turn down the music he was playing on his cell phone, according to authorities. In a...
4 questions with Mayor Wu on changing Boston’s streets
"I don't see cars as the enemy. I see traffic and wasted time as the enemy. Pollution is the enemy." For the record: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is not a member of the NUMTOT Facebook group. For those reading that last sentence and wondering what exactly the acronym stands for,...
The MBTA is redesigning its bus network. But for these 3 bus routes, Boston has other ideas.
"These routes must be complemented, not removed." The MBTA is planning for the first major reworking of its bus network since the 1960s. In May, the agency boasted a draft of the Bus Network Redesign will bring access to high-frequency service to 275,000 more people, with essentially a bus every 15 minutes or sooner, every day of the week in five years’ time.
Police respond to 2nd bomb threat in 2 weeks at Northeastern University
For the second time in two weeks, a bomb threat was reported at Northeastern University, the Boston police department told WHDH. Thursday night at 10:40 p.m., the Northeastern police department alerted students to shelter in place as police activity was reported near Curry Student Center. Students were also advised to avoid the area and that emergency personnel was responding.
Ethiopian man allegedly involved in Roxbury shooting caught after 8 years on the run
The man had escaped the country but recently flew to Chicago where he was arrested. An Ethiopian man who has been on the run from police for eight years following an alleged attempted murder in Roxbury has been caught and extradited back to Massachusetts to face charges. Members of the...
whdh.com
Another truck falls victim to being ‘Storrowed’
BOSTON (WHDH) - A tractor trail truck was the latest to collect the honor of being “Storrowed” on Thursday. The vehicle was traveling on the inbound side of Storrow Drive when it ended up getting wedged under an MBTA-owned bridge next to the BU bridge. The MBTA does...
15 climate change protesters arrested around Boston during demonstration aimed at disrupting commute
“Locations were selected to clog the Central Artery of Boston to prevent employees from getting into the financial district and Seaport.”. State and Boston police arrested 15 climate change activists Wednesday who participated in a protest against fossil fuels, blocking and disrupting traffic during the morning commute. State police arrested...
8-year fugitive suspect in Boston shooting arrested in Chicago, police say
After evading authorities for eight years, an Ethiopian man was arrested after landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois in connection with a 2014 Roxbury shooting, police said. Members of the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, at the request of the Boston Police Fugitive Unit, arrested Diriye...
Thieves target catalytic converters in quiet Boston suburb
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Naomi Litrownik was shocked that on her quiet Needham street, her car was targeted. “Nobody heard anything. I have a dog. Neighbors have a dog. Nothing,” said Litrownik, whose catalytic converter was stolen. Thieves targeted the catalytic converter in her Prius. “As far as we...
whdh.com
51-story tower connected to South Station coming to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Local elected officials cut the ribbon on South Station Tower, a 51-story building that will be connected to South Station. The tower will offer condos, hotel rooms and office space. Gov. Charlie Baker said this is a great investment for the city. “This is about a $100-$150...
WCVB
MBTA Green Line train derails in Boston on same day as service resumed on Orange Line
BOSTON — A two-car Green Line train derailed at a track switch near Park Street Station late Monday night, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority reported Thursday. Two passengers were aboard at the time of derailment. No one was injured during the incident, according to an MBTA spokesperson. The Green...
Wu announces permanent street changes in Boston following Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday announces that several street changes made to mitigate impacts from the MBTA’s Orange Line shutdown will be made permanent following the reopening of the subway line. When the Orange Line closed to the public in August for repairs and upgrades,...
2 killed in crash while traveling the wrong way on I-91, report says
The Connecticut State Police have identified two Massachusetts 25-year-olds who were killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. The collision was reported Friday a little before 12:40 a.m, state police told the news outlet. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation and driving without a license after a midnight crash Sept. 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich District...
Two Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash on I-91 North in Windsor
Two people from Massachusetts were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 North in Windsor early Friday morning.
Photos: See the old Orange Line trains head to the scrapyard
The more than 40-year-old train cars have been replaced with new "state-of-the-art" cars. A few days after Orange Line trains welcomed passengers once more, the first of the old Orange Line cars are officially permanently out of service. Cars 1238 and 1239, which are more than 40 years old according...
WCVB
Bail reduced for ex-employee of prominent Boston bank accused in rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
The bail for a Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected in several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years, was reduced. Ivan Wai Cheung, 42, of Quincy, is charged with four counts of aggravated rape, two counts of rape of a...
Where does Western Mass. begin? This reporter is on a quest to find out
Where does Western Massachusetts begin? Is it in Worcester? At the entrance to Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden counties? Past the Connecticut River?. Or is it on Cape Cod? One Boston man suggested as much when asked by WBZ NewsRadio reporter Matt Shearer. Seeking answers on where the Western Mass. region...
Comments / 6