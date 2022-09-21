ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interesting Engineering

Tesla is set to introduce its prime 'Optimus' robot

Elon Musk is getting ready to unveil his 'Optimus' humanoid robot, and an improved smart summon feature as a top priority in the run-up to Tesla's AI Day 2 on September 30. The Tesla Bot, also known as Optimus, was among the concepts that the company unveiled during its inaugural AI day and is prepared for release, news reports across sections of media noted on Tuesday.
Motorious

Win A Twin Supercharged 427 'Super Snake' Cobra By ERA

As a reader, you get more chances to win. Twin, as in double the fun, superchargers make this 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA a bonkers roadster. Can you imagine owning one? What if you could bring one home for practically nothing? Does that dream sound too good to be true? It’s a reality as a Motorious reader; you get more entries to win this mind-blowing Twin Supercharged 427 "Super Snake" Cobra by ERA for a donation as little as $25! To sweeten the deal, you get more entries with donations as a thank you to our Motorious readers.
IGN

Best Pistol Guide

Pistols are a secondary type of weapon in Escape from Tarkov. While it’s not recommended to go in a Raid without a primary gun, a good pistol can be a savior in hard situations or when you’re running out of ammo. They are usually fast, easier to use, and can get the job done with the correct ammo.
sneakernews.com

Markers Come Packaged With The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past”

With their pre-distressed and vintage-inspired offerings, Nike takes on the brunt of the work. But every so often, the brand’s design team will put the onus on the wearer, trusting them to decorate pairs like 2019’s LeBron x Air Force 1 “More Than.” Fast forward three years later and the Swoosh is effectively recreating said release with the Air Max 95 “Sketch With The Past,” once again packaging markers alongside an iconic silhouette.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota's Hitchless Towing Technology Turns Science Fiction Into Reality

From Hyundai's deployable hoverboards to Tesla's laser windshield wipers, automakers are constantly pushing the boundaries behind the scenes, testing technologies that may or may not make it to production at some point in the future. However, many of these innovations don't make it beyond the patent filing stage, so we're unlikely to see them in action.
gamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact: Where Are the Fierce Creatures World Quest Guide and Tips

Where are the Fierce Creatures is a world quest added in version 3.0 of Genshin Impact in the Sumeru update. In this hidden quest, players need to help out an NPC named “Santon” denoted by “???” the animal beast control expert by defeating various fierce animals found across Sumeru. In this article, we will discuss the complete quest walkthrough, rewards, etc.
Interesting Engineering

Whisper is an open source automatic speech recognition on the fly

OpenAI, the nonprofit aiming to develop and direct artificial intelligence (AI) to help the whole of humanity, open-sourced (released) Whisper. Whisper is an automatic speech recognition system that OpenAI said will enable ‘robust” transcription in multiple languages. Whisper will also translate those languages into English, automatically. Automatic speech...
dronedj.com

Ionic propulsion drone test cheered by Undefined Technologies developer

Florida startup Undefined Technologies says it has taken a major step in developing a drone it believes could change the entire blossoming UAV service industry by using quieter, powerful ionic propulsions systems rather than rotors to drive UAVs. Undefined Technologies says it passed a testing milestone this month with a...
Motorious

Marketplace: The Strangest C5 For Sale Right Now

The things you find on the internet... There are some weird looking cars out there on the classic and performance automotive market. Custom cars are particularly easy to make an unlikely appearance on the enthusiast wall of shame especially when comparing the more extravagant examples. Cringe would probably be the best word to describe it and this particular vehicle has no shortage of that. Some might say it looks like a Volkswagen Beetle had a child with a corvette, others might call it a frankenstein disaster. Either way this crushed-looking Corvette is something that steals attention from everything else and it's gonna take every bit of criticism that comes its way.
