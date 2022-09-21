ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Today's Talker: FDA warns people not to cook chicken in Nyquil

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
In Today's Talker, the FDA has a warning for people and one the agency probably didn't expect to need to make: do not cook your chicken in Nyquil.

Did you ever think someone would have to tell you that?

Well, the Food and Drug Administration actually put out that warning after videos started circulating on social media encouraging people to use cough medicine as an ingredient.

The FDA says breathing in boiled medication can damage your lungs. The tag "#nyquilchicken" appears to be blocked on TikTok this morning, and searching for it prompts a warning that says, "some online challenges can be dangerous, disturbing, or even fabricated."

Check out the video above to hear what our talent has to say about this bizarre trend.

